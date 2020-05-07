Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Shades of Heather Hyer
One woman has died and a second remains hospitalized after a car drove onto a closed section of highway and sped into a group of people protesting against police brutality in Seattle early on Saturday.
Summer Taylor, 24, of Seattle was pronounced dead at Harborview Medical Center while Diaz Love, a 32-year-old from Portland, Oregon, was hospitalized in critical condition following the incident, according to a police spokesperson.
Love’s condition was later changed to serious, a hospital spokeswoman told HuffPost.
The driver, 27-year-old Dawit Kelete of Seattle entered I-5 by swerving his car around vehicles that had been blocking the roadway around 1:40 a.m., according to a police report obtained by The Associated Press. He was taken into custody and faces multiple charges.
Graphic video of the incident shows two figures being struck by a white Jaguar sedan and thrown into the air, landing hard on the pavement.
Love had been live-streaming the demonstration, which was billed as “Black Femme March Takes I-5,” on her Facebook page when the car struck, ending her stream abruptly. In the moments before, people can be heard yelling “car” in increasingly panicked tones.
Sections of the highway have been frequently closed off because of protests, according to a local ABC affiliate.
Comments
How so?
PICTURES: Who Is Dawit Kelete? Bio, Wiki, Age, Driver Runs Into 2 Protesters on Seattle Highway....
Excerpts from. A.P. Protester dies after driver hit crowd on closed Seattle highway
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/05/2020 - 6:16pm
Await the full story. No alcohol. Not said to be impaired. Went through a barrier.
Edit to add:
Could be a tragic accident. The driver did apologize, but so did the person who killed Heather Hyer. We will see what his lawyer argues in the arraignment.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 07/05/2020 - 7:13pm
$1.2 million bail for driver that hit 2 Seattle protesters
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 7:36pm
excerpt from
The driver has been charged in the death of a Seattle protester who was hit by a car
By: CNN via cbs45.com, Posted: Jul 9, 2020 6:23 PM CD
I've read some other stories reporting that his (temporary?) attorney explained he was an Ethiopian-American who lives with his parents, that the family was very religious and how he expressed much remorse for the terrible accident.
I also read how he owned the car he was driving, which happened to be a white Jaguar XJL.
Driving it the wrong way on expressway ramp at expressway speeds, administered alcohol test, passed that.
Hmmm.
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/10/2020 - 11:08pm
From my recollection, Ethiopians in the US rather frowned on inner city Black behavior - skin color is misleading. They felt themselves quite different. Here I wonder if this guy was set up to do a hit for some reason, from the rather strange reaction when apprehended, but i'm guessing on too little info.
ETA: Dawit Kelete is Eritrean, not Ethiopian, for whatever difference that makes - likely none, And likely same Coptic Christian religion (news talks about parents being "very religious" with no other details - hard to interpret that with any usefulness)
Malcolm Gladwell in Outliers looks at a number of plane crashes, many that dont make sense, that seem to be a combination of fatigue, unusual weather, some kind of runway switch or other changeup from last time flew in, sometimes an unusual airport setup that under previous well-rested state wasn't too much trouble, maybe in a holding pattern for a while... (he also notes cultural factors that changes reactions - in some cases Korean, others South American, bringing on some important Hofstede power Factor issues dealing with copilots and the terminal and how info is requested/interpreted). Calmly, but confusedly chatting with the Tower until they ran out of gas or straight into a mountain miles from the runway.
Here we have an Eritrean-American who worked as an Arco cashier til 10pm, still driving around nearly 4 hours later, comes across an unusual temporary highway closure (set up ironically to make protests safer), gets through the roadblock... He may simply not have been processing information coherently - under normal tired circumstances would have made the drive home ok if no detour. May have had subtle culturally-fed or other confused interpretations for the roadblock that made him think it was all good once he was driving... (I once snuck on a Glendale-Burbank highway that was a few weeks from opening - made quite good time as I recall, also latě ať night, think I wouldve noticed construction workers - sudden big holes in pavement, not so much... protesters? well, there were no lights unlike Seattle...)
Additional factor: Dawit Kelete was going through untreated Percocet *withdrawals*, which likely didnt improve his observation and decision-making ability when tired after work on an oddly closed freeway section late at night. Also what looked like a meth pipe and paraphenalia, but no News of testing positive.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 07/12/2020 - 2:52am
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/12/2020 - 1:34am