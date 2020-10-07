Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Made me laugh ...
"Wokeness? Wokedey-dokeyness? Lemme tell you folks what I think about fast-food non-competes."— Ross Douthat (@DouthatNYT) July 9, 2020
By Blake Montgomery @ DailyBeast.com/Cheat Sheet, July 11
President Donald Trump raised the possibility of selling hurricane-devastated Puerto Rico to his Secretary of Homeland Security in late 2017, The New York Times reports. Elaine Duke, a Republican who served as acting head of Homeland Security from July to December 2017, told the Times in an interview, “The president’s initial ideas were more of as a businessman, you know: Can we outsource the electricity? Can we sell the island? You know, or divest of that asset?”
By Laura Snapes @ TheGuardian.com, July 10
Five people have been arrested in connection with the death of Brooklyn rapper Pop Smoke. The 20-year-old artist, born Bashar Jackson, was shot dead in a suspected robbery that took place in a rented apartment in Hollywood, California, on 19 February.
With good video of protest (in Russian) captioned Tens of thousands called for the release of a regional governor, Sergey Furgal, who was arrested on suspicion of multiple murders. The protests are a rare showing of opposition to President Vladimir Putin of Russia.(I note: few masks!)
Protests Rock Russian Far East With Calls for Putin to Resign https://t.co/tmwHjFV7mz— susan davis (@susanda02581750) July 12, 2020
New: China and Iran Near Trade and Military Partnership
The investment & security pact would vastly extend China’s influence in the Middle East, throwing Iran an economic lifeline & creating new flash points with US@farnazfassihi @stevenleemyers report https://t.co/WPlowMvlIz
I don’t often agree with New York Post editorials, but I do this time. I hope someone takes de Blasio to court over his summertime ban on all large gatherings — except BLM protests. This is content-based bias that flies in the face of the 1st Amendment.https://t.co/7U8QiBJk87— Clyde Haberman (@ClydeHaberman) July 11, 2020
Haberman is Former columnist & editorial writer at The New York Times (mostly on NYC beat) New Yorker with 13 years as a foreign correspondent based in Tokyo, Rome, Jerusalem. US Army '68-'70.
Italy set its single-day record for new cases on March 21 with 6,557, but it now reports fewer than 200 a day. Spain, which was averaging 8,000 new cases a day during its peak in April, now averages a little over 400 a day. And Britain, which was averaging 5,500 new cases a day in mid-April, now averages 537.
In the United States, on the other hand, the outbreak is getting worse.
3/10 - Trump, after meeting with Republican senators: “And we’re prepared, and we’re doing a great job with it. And it will go away. Just stay calm. It will go away.”
News that Seoul's Mayor Park apparently took his own life has rocked the South Korean capital, which is home to more than 10 million people.— NBC News (@NBCNews) July 11, 2020
The elected official had been tipped as a potential presidential candidate in 2022. https://t.co/Fc6zQM3ED1
Warren is retweeting the July 9/10 NYTimes story to which I link:
China's suppression of Muslims now meets the UN definition of genocide. I unequivocally condemn this state-sponsored cruelty. The Trump administration must urgently do much more to hold China accountable. https://t.co/DbQ9mcukmn— Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) July 10, 2020
Like it or not, it's the Roberts Court now.https://t.co/kuzAygtsJY— reason (@reason) July 11, 2020
Evidemtly Recruit Garcia was performing alternative punishment in lieu of jail for stealing his mother's car....(da fuque).
It worked out about as well as you would think (better, really, he was out in less than a year.)
Late June brought news that the animated shows “The Simpsons,” “Family Guy,” “Big Mouth” and “Central Park” would recast characters of color who have been played by white actors.
A week later “Hamilton” dominated the cultural chatter on Independence Day weekend when Disney+ premiered the film version of the Broadway phenomenon.
In both situations performers inhabited characters of racial backgrounds that were different from their own, often referred to as “colorblind casting.” But one provoked the usual apologies and promises to do better while the other was celebrated anew as being a bold exemplar of diversity — though it ultimately presents a set of more complex concerns.
Passengers on a flight from Dallas to Newark were ordered back to their assigned seats after — in an attempt to gain more social distance —they moved to empty rows. They were told they had not paid for exit row seats, which are more expensive. https://t.co/3kuLPEa49p— The New York Times (@nytimes) July 8, 2020
Breaking News: The Supreme Court ruled that much of eastern Oklahoma is an Indian reservation, preventing the state from prosecuting Native Americans there https://t.co/nSpkspLWYW— The New York Times (@nytimes) July 9, 2020
BBC News - Coronavirus: How Mexican cartels are taking advantage of pandemic https://t.co/aGYsSCiQLY— J. W. (@wolfjon4) July 10, 2020
The condition, which is distinct from a heart attack, goes by several names, including stress cardiomyopathy or takotsubo syndrome. It occurs when a part of the heart becomes enlarged and is unable to pump blood effectively. Unlike a heart attack, which is caused by clogged arteries, broken heart syndrome is preceded by intense emotional or physical stress.
“The increase in socioeconomic and psychological stress from the pandemic has literally increased stress cardiomyopathy,” Dr. Ankur Kalra, one of the study’s co-authors and an interventional cardiologist in the section of Invasive and Interventional Cardiology at the Cleveland Clinic, said.
