    DoJ tries to muzzle Cohen?

    Barr pushed unqualified DA (HuffPost):

    Geoffrey Berman, the former federal prosecutor for the Southern District of New York, provided the committee with a detailed account behind closed doors of three days in June as he was pushed out, according to his opening statement, which was obtained by The Associated Press.

    Berman said Barr, over a 45-minute session at the Pierre Hotel in New York, “pressed” him to step aside and take on a new job heading up the Justice Department’s Civil Division so the administration could install Jay Clayton, chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission, to the top prosecutor post in Manhattan.

    “I told the attorney general that I was not interested,” Berman told the panel.

    Berman explained, “There were important investigations in the office that I wanted to see through to completion.” He told Barr that, while he liked Clayton, he viewed the SEC commissioner as “an unqualified choice” for the job.

    “He had had no criminal experience,” Berman said.

    When Barr warned that if he didn’t go, he would be fired, “I told him that while I did not want to get fired, I would not resign,” Berman said.


    Pardoning Stone is a crime


    ...The DC Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday denied Roger Stone’s request for a prison sentence delay. This means that Stone will have to go to prison on Tuesday unless the President steps in. @kpolantz

    The only Republican senator to condemn the Roger Stone commutation so far is @MittRomney, who calls it an act of “[u]nprecedented, historic corruption.” pic.twitter.com/mS03Mpz9YN

    Edit to add update:

     


    David Ignatis on the Mueller op-ed:


    MUELLER writes in the Washington Post, defending his team against Trump’s attacks in a more aggressive way than he did during his congressional testimony. https://t.co/zQA47BEt2m pic.twitter.com/2w1fF38ZdP

    & why was he so meek when it counted? He should have kicked "his friend" Barr in the balls for the shitty hatchet job He did misconstruing his reports. I dont get the faux decorum - it hurt the country. We're still playing catchup, And Mueller's job was to put the pieces together for us. How many of his investigations got shoved in a blind alley? Mueller should have been whistle blower #1.


    Bolton and Mueller let the country down. 


