    By EmmaZahn on Fri, 07/10/2020 - 1:20pm |

    Made me laugh ...

    yeah well he's an okey-dokey kinda guy, isnt' he?


    by artappraiser on Fri, 07/10/2020 - 10:15pm

    Interesting that Douthat thinks that clip could guarantee Biden's election. He is kinda adorable in that clip, so maybe....


    by EmmaZahn on Fri, 07/10/2020 - 11:05pm

    yeah, I get it, folksy old gramps. He's coming closer to the SNL Joe Biden babbling about Cornpop. Is not the more aggressive Joe Biden I knew in the past but he may very well have become that, people do change and we all know his son's death really affected him.


    by artappraiser on Fri, 07/10/2020 - 11:19pm

    Al Franken's got to him - he's become Stuart Smalley


    by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 07/11/2020 - 2:41am

    Promoting a true story that might also happen to appeal to all those harried single working suburban moms out there and even the "family values" types:

     


    by artappraiser on Sat, 07/11/2020 - 1:28pm

    and the "family values" types aren't just right-wing Christians but also include people like this guy:


    by artappraiser on Sat, 07/11/2020 - 1:42pm

    yup, family guy, you'd more than trust this one to babysit


    by artappraiser on Sat, 07/11/2020 - 7:21pm

    Good message. Tone too dated though, both narration and score.

     


    by EmmaZahn on Sat, 07/11/2020 - 8:07pm

    hokey--which rhymes with wokey, okey and dokey, all fits together! Gramps.


    by artappraiser on Sat, 07/11/2020 - 9:13pm

    Hokey And Pokey


    by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 07/11/2020 - 9:26pm

