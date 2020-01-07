Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Yeah, everyone needs an overflow room, things that kinda fit, (maybe when you lose a few pounds?), So we'll just pít em over here.
Read this girl's thread. She's Indonésan So you dont.
There are 4 types of activities in the classroom.... pic.twitter.com/dGsXSuVrYL— Marlia Puteri (@MdPuput) June 3, 2020
I don’t often agree with New York Post editorials, but I do this time. I hope someone takes de Blasio to court over his summertime ban on all large gatherings — except BLM protests. This is content-based bias that flies in the face of the 1st Amendment.https://t.co/7U8QiBJk87— Clyde Haberman (@ClydeHaberman) July 11, 2020
Haberman is Former columnist & editorial writer at The New York Times (mostly on NYC beat) New Yorker with 13 years as a foreign correspondent based in Tokyo, Rome, Jerusalem. US Army '68-'70.
Italy set its single-day record for new cases on March 21 with 6,557, but it now reports fewer than 200 a day. Spain, which was averaging 8,000 new cases a day during its peak in April, now averages a little over 400 a day. And Britain, which was averaging 5,500 new cases a day in mid-April, now averages 537.
In the United States, on the other hand, the outbreak is getting worse.
3/10 - Trump, after meeting with Republican senators: “And we’re prepared, and we’re doing a great job with it. And it will go away. Just stay calm. It will go away.”
News that Seoul's Mayor Park apparently took his own life has rocked the South Korean capital, which is home to more than 10 million people.— NBC News (@NBCNews) July 11, 2020
The elected official had been tipped as a potential presidential candidate in 2022. https://t.co/Fc6zQM3ED1
Warren is retweeting the July 9/10 NYTimes story to which I link:
China's suppression of Muslims now meets the UN definition of genocide. I unequivocally condemn this state-sponsored cruelty. The Trump administration must urgently do much more to hold China accountable. https://t.co/DbQ9mcukmn— Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) July 10, 2020
Like it or not, it's the Roberts Court now.https://t.co/kuzAygtsJY— reason (@reason) July 11, 2020
Evidemtly Recruit Garcia was performing alternative punishment in lieu of jail for stealing his mother's car....(da fuque).
It worked out about as well as you would think (better, really, he was out in less than a year.)
Late June brought news that the animated shows “The Simpsons,” “Family Guy,” “Big Mouth” and “Central Park” would recast characters of color who have been played by white actors.
A week later “Hamilton” dominated the cultural chatter on Independence Day weekend when Disney+ premiered the film version of the Broadway phenomenon.
In both situations performers inhabited characters of racial backgrounds that were different from their own, often referred to as “colorblind casting.” But one provoked the usual apologies and promises to do better while the other was celebrated anew as being a bold exemplar of diversity — though it ultimately presents a set of more complex concerns.
Passengers on a flight from Dallas to Newark were ordered back to their assigned seats after — in an attempt to gain more social distance —they moved to empty rows. They were told they had not paid for exit row seats, which are more expensive. https://t.co/3kuLPEa49p— The New York Times (@nytimes) July 8, 2020
Breaking News: The Supreme Court ruled that much of eastern Oklahoma is an Indian reservation, preventing the state from prosecuting Native Americans there https://t.co/nSpkspLWYW— The New York Times (@nytimes) July 9, 2020
BBC News - Coronavirus: How Mexican cartels are taking advantage of pandemic https://t.co/aGYsSCiQLY— J. W. (@wolfjon4) July 10, 2020
The condition, which is distinct from a heart attack, goes by several names, including stress cardiomyopathy or takotsubo syndrome. It occurs when a part of the heart becomes enlarged and is unable to pump blood effectively. Unlike a heart attack, which is caused by clogged arteries, broken heart syndrome is preceded by intense emotional or physical stress.
“The increase in socioeconomic and psychological stress from the pandemic has literally increased stress cardiomyopathy,” Dr. Ankur Kalra, one of the study’s co-authors and an interventional cardiologist in the section of Invasive and Interventional Cardiology at the Cleveland Clinic, said.
Yet another “Karen” video has emerged on social media, this time showing a woman harassing a Black man for the simple act of sitting in car in front of his own house.
SCOTUS: The president can be investigated by a criminal grand jury while in office. On that point the Court was unanimous.— Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) July 9, 2020
No man is above the law.https://t.co/5G0CWSKWDn
Check out the @nbcnightlynews re-cap on women of color within @TodaysDAR come together to celebrate their American heritage and stories of ancestors who fought in the Revolutionary War with @LesterHoltNBC https://t.co/6kOrpVl1un— Henry Louis Gates Jr (@HenryLouisGates) July 6, 2020
The FBI is examining exiled Chinese businessman Guo Wengui and the money used to fund his media efforts in the U.S., including his work with Steve Bannon, a former senior adviser to President Trump. https://t.co/JBR9BuiFTA— Anthony DeRosa (@Anthony) July 8, 2020
Comments
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/01/2020 - 12:51am
my understanding this is why there's so many flaming sunset photos on social media...
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/01/2020 - 1:37am
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/01/2020 - 2:35am
Ok, whatever you say, it's your stuff. Here, you've been mentioning T-shirts lately, maybe you can use this
Walmart will stop selling ‘All Lives Matter’ shirts, but keep ‘Blue Lives Matter’ merchandise
Posted Jun 30, 2020 @ NJ.com
I think the corporate reasoning therein will amuse, because they want to make it clear that they nonetheless fundamentally believe all lives do matter.
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/01/2020 - 5:37am
Hmmm, thot u'd like laser sunsets - no accounting 4 taste
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/01/2020 - 1:26pm
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/01/2020 - 4:40pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/01/2020 - 4:42pm
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/01/2020 - 5:14pm
oh that reminds me did you see how a bunch of big corporate Facebook advertisers have ganged up hard on Zuckerberg's ass about getting tougher on "hate speech"?
It's an interesting problem that human moderators that aren't idjits would have to be paid better than the social media sites are used to. A.I. doesn't cut it--myself I don't think it ever will be able to do something like that well, but even if it's possible to do nearly as well as a smart empathetic human it won't be for a long time.
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/01/2020 - 5:26pm
It's hard to get a man to do something when his paycheck depends on him doing the opposite.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/01/2020 - 8:57pm
Downside to the math fans, they can be blunt and a real bummer sometimes:
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/01/2020 - 9:57pm
you should go try to talk to it, tell it how you wore a mask early on...
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 11:44pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 11:49pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 3:58pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 4:01pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 4:03pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 4:10pm
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 4:14pm
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 07/07/2020 - 5:36pm
gawd, makes me just wanna cry
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/07/2020 - 5:50pm
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/08/2020 - 1:42am
Teacher in bizarre student love case dies, student/ex-husband with her to end.
https://edition.cnn.com/2020/07/07/us/mary-kay-letourneau-death/index.html
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/08/2020 - 7:44am
roger that:
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/08/2020 - 4:08pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/08/2020 - 11:33pm
Poison Ivy - Drew Barrymore's fat pas - not enough to acknowledge fat - have to embrace it.
https://m.huffpost.com/us/entry/us_5f05fe39c5b67a80bc01ca00
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 07/09/2020 - 6:45am
perhaps you might like the "Animals Being Jerks" account:
since Paul Bronks (was that his name) disappeared
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/11/2020 - 4:30pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 07/11/2020 - 4:57pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/11/2020 - 6:02pm