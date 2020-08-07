Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Alternate headline: Biden to Map Economic Path Delaying Progressives’ Biggest Plans
Democrat to deliver economic address from Scranton on Thursday
Some progressive demands delayed for quicker recovery efforts
SCOOP: Biden plans a big economic speech for tomorrow framing policy rollouts that will follow in coming weeks. The main areas are: a push to buy American and incentivizing American jobs, clean energy, the “caring” economy, and racial equity. https://t.co/DK5XvAAtbZ— Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) July 8, 2020
Italy set its single-day record for new cases on March 21 with 6,557, but it now reports fewer than 200 a day. Spain, which was averaging 8,000 new cases a day during its peak in April, now averages a little over 400 a day. And Britain, which was averaging 5,500 new cases a day in mid-April, now averages 537.
In the United States, on the other hand, the outbreak is getting worse.
3/10 - Trump, after meeting with Republican senators: “And we’re prepared, and we’re doing a great job with it. And it will go away. Just stay calm. It will go away.”
News that Seoul's Mayor Park apparently took his own life has rocked the South Korean capital, which is home to more than 10 million people.— NBC News (@NBCNews) July 11, 2020
The elected official had been tipped as a potential presidential candidate in 2022. https://t.co/Fc6zQM3ED1
Warren is retweeting the July 9/10 NYTimes story to which I link:
China's suppression of Muslims now meets the UN definition of genocide. I unequivocally condemn this state-sponsored cruelty. The Trump administration must urgently do much more to hold China accountable. https://t.co/DbQ9mcukmn— Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) July 10, 2020
Like it or not, it's the Roberts Court now.https://t.co/kuzAygtsJY— reason (@reason) July 11, 2020
Evidemtly Recruit Garcia was performing alternative punishment in lieu of jail for stealing his mother's car....(da fuque).
It worked out about as well as you would think (better, really, he was out in less than a year.)
Late June brought news that the animated shows “The Simpsons,” “Family Guy,” “Big Mouth” and “Central Park” would recast characters of color who have been played by white actors.
A week later “Hamilton” dominated the cultural chatter on Independence Day weekend when Disney+ premiered the film version of the Broadway phenomenon.
In both situations performers inhabited characters of racial backgrounds that were different from their own, often referred to as “colorblind casting.” But one provoked the usual apologies and promises to do better while the other was celebrated anew as being a bold exemplar of diversity — though it ultimately presents a set of more complex concerns.
Passengers on a flight from Dallas to Newark were ordered back to their assigned seats after — in an attempt to gain more social distance —they moved to empty rows. They were told they had not paid for exit row seats, which are more expensive. https://t.co/3kuLPEa49p— The New York Times (@nytimes) July 8, 2020
Breaking News: The Supreme Court ruled that much of eastern Oklahoma is an Indian reservation, preventing the state from prosecuting Native Americans there https://t.co/nSpkspLWYW— The New York Times (@nytimes) July 9, 2020
BBC News - Coronavirus: How Mexican cartels are taking advantage of pandemic https://t.co/aGYsSCiQLY— J. W. (@wolfjon4) July 10, 2020
The condition, which is distinct from a heart attack, goes by several names, including stress cardiomyopathy or takotsubo syndrome. It occurs when a part of the heart becomes enlarged and is unable to pump blood effectively. Unlike a heart attack, which is caused by clogged arteries, broken heart syndrome is preceded by intense emotional or physical stress.
“The increase in socioeconomic and psychological stress from the pandemic has literally increased stress cardiomyopathy,” Dr. Ankur Kalra, one of the study’s co-authors and an interventional cardiologist in the section of Invasive and Interventional Cardiology at the Cleveland Clinic, said.
Yet another “Karen” video has emerged on social media, this time showing a woman harassing a Black man for the simple act of sitting in car in front of his own house.
SCOTUS: The president can be investigated by a criminal grand jury while in office. On that point the Court was unanimous.— Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) July 9, 2020
No man is above the law.https://t.co/5G0CWSKWDn
Check out the @nbcnightlynews re-cap on women of color within @TodaysDAR come together to celebrate their American heritage and stories of ancestors who fought in the Revolutionary War with @LesterHoltNBC https://t.co/6kOrpVl1un— Henry Louis Gates Jr (@HenryLouisGates) July 6, 2020
The FBI is examining exiled Chinese businessman Guo Wengui and the money used to fund his media efforts in the U.S., including his work with Steve Bannon, a former senior adviser to President Trump. https://t.co/JBR9BuiFTA— Anthony DeRosa (@Anthony) July 8, 2020
Alternate headline: Biden to Map Economic Path Delaying Progressives’ Biggest Plans
Democrat to deliver economic address from Scranton on Thursday
Some progressive demands delayed for quicker recovery efforts
SCOOP: Biden plans a big economic speech for tomorrow framing policy rollouts that will follow in coming weeks. The main areas are: a push to buy American and incentivizing American jobs, clean energy, the “caring” economy, and racial equity. https://t.co/DK5XvAAtbZ
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
Cleverly pre empting that valuable real estate on the Venn diagram where bad policy and bad politics overlap. What in (Deity of Choice)'s name about the current crises militates towards moderation?
by jollyroger on Wed, 07/08/2020 - 9:03pm
Perhaps "getting elected first"? A lot of America Is afraid of Democrats' idea of change.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/08/2020 - 9:40pm
To be fair, the last guy whose slogan was "moderation in the pursuit of .... is no virtue" did not celebrate when the polls closed..
by jollyroger on Wed, 07/08/2020 - 9:58pm
To be fair, an election 56 years ago when Dems owned Congress and the candidate took over from a popular president who'd been whacked couldnt be further from where we stand today. Plus Goldwater's idea of "moderation" was firmy tongue in cheek.
Dems will win if Americans not scared to death.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/08/2020 - 10:08pm
My first and only memory of Goldwater before reading history books is my father telling my mother in a serious voice "he's a crazy nut, he's going to get the world blown up." My dad was a centrist Democrat and ranted bitterly about The Republicans in charge of his city hall offices, how everything was crooked there and the city newspaper was part of the whole shebang, basically brilliant conspiracy, all out for their own gain. But that was a secret, you still acted genial at get togethers, the annual picnic or going out for a drink after work.
But the Goldwater thing was different, this was "a crazy nut" one should fear.
Later after I learned about the daisy petal commercial for LBJ, I think this is where that crazy was coming from? Dad used to watch the Sunday morning political shows, so not a total local politics naif. I suspect that LBJ team managed to paint Goldwater as crazy dangerous winger nut among a lot of people? I certainly read "fear" in my dad's statement.
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/08/2020 - 10:41pm
So as to not make conservatives ascared? Just guessing and being a little silly.
I would guess you are not surprised as I have noted in your blogs a certain dislike, no?
This is new news, we shall have to wait for splainers from the bounty of political pundits, horse race analysts and pollsters we are blessed with in this country.
In the meantime, what it really got me thinking: at his age, maybe we should expect from him to actually push for what he actually believes to be the right thing after a lifetime of being a pandering pol? Next step is death, last chance to try to do something you believe in, time to go for the real thing? Not that that would please you lefty types, just warning: it might be genuine!
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/08/2020 - 10:09pm
Grandpa will cut loose the way grandpas do - *2* teaspoons of sugar in the decaf, watch me go crazy now! He studied "no drama" under Obama after a career of no drama. But I think hes a bit more inspirational these days, or has better speech writers.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/08/2020 - 10:15pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/09/2020 - 9:21pm
interesting analysis by Bannon via phone call with senior writer at American Conservative magazine, thread of 4 tweets, includes Bernie/Trump populists
https://twitter.com/CurtMills/status/1281308888000860162
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/09/2020 - 10:45pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/11/2020 - 1:12am