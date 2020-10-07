    EmmaZahn's picture

    Wokey-dokey

    By EmmaZahn on Fri, 07/10/2020 - 1:20pm |

    Made me laugh ...

    Comments

    yeah well he's an okey-dokey kinda guy, isnt' he?


    by artappraiser on Fri, 07/10/2020 - 10:15pm

    Interesting that Douthat thinks that clip could guarantee Biden's election. He is kinda adorable in that clip, so maybe....


    by EmmaZahn on Fri, 07/10/2020 - 11:05pm

    yeah, I get it, folksy old gramps. He's coming closer to the SNL Joe Biden babbling about Cornpop. Is not the more aggressive Joe Biden I knew in the past but he may very well have become that, people do change and we all know his son's death really affected him.


    by artappraiser on Fri, 07/10/2020 - 11:19pm

    Latest Comments

    more