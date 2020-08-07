Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
New data show a really disturbing set of sequelae after seemingly uneventful recoveries from "mild" cases of Covid 19.
Ominously, they mirror what is a widely unrecognized part of the story of the 1918 Spanish Flu., which led to brain disease in over a million survivors.
Serious and potentially fatal brain disorders triggered by coronavirus, as they emerge in mildly affected or recovering patients.
The list of symptoms is scary. and "...ranged from brain inflammation and delirium to nerve damage and stroke. "
More to the point: "In some cases, the neurological problem was the patient’s first and main symptom."
So much for the famous mild (ie, no breathing problems) case..
Details here: https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/jul/08/warning-of-serious-brain-d...
On the brighter side, the anti inflammatory action of Cannabis on the brain promises some protection.
https://www.forbes.com/sites/emilyprice/2020/06/27/researchers-are-looki...
by jollyroger on Wed, 07/08/2020 - 7:42am
Books overtake dogs as man's best friend, at least in France (cf. Groucho)
https://www.news.com.au/technology/science/animals/dog-breeders-are-sell...
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/08/2020 - 7:11am
You don't have to walk a book...
by jollyroger on Wed, 07/08/2020 - 7:43am
A book can't lick Its own balls - nor its owner's - different talent set. Color me unimpressed. Surprised *you're* defending it, though you always hinted you were a man of the Book - just didnt say which one.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/08/2020 - 7:51am
I am the Autarch of The Church of the Gnosis of the New Paradigm....step up, brother, and get your membership card.
I can fit you out with a high prestige, single digit member number....lemme see here...I can give you #3!
by jollyroger on Wed, 07/08/2020 - 8:04am
Trinity Divinity, huh - from a non-repentant Jew? That's gonna take some salesmanship. Easier to sell used Korans where I grew up - from Nasser to NASA to NASCAR, rebranding 1-2-3. What I learned from Larry, Shemp and Mohammed.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/08/2020 - 9:09am
I do like your Larry, Shemp and Mohammed, has a real 21st century ring to it.
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/08/2020 - 9:40pm
No!
by NCD on Wed, 07/08/2020 - 9:51am
The Kim Kardashian bum vs the typical bum - Kanye's getting to him.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/08/2020 - 9:53am
Yeah. The magic hand motions are mesmerizing to The Base. They make thought and the virus disappear.
For The Base, it's bad enough when you buy a sheetload of Snake Oil.
The kicker? When you realize you paid (all things considered) an astronomical price for it.
by NCD on Wed, 07/08/2020 - 1:37pm
It's possible. It's happened before.
by ocean-kat on Wed, 07/08/2020 - 2:05pm
Florida Man jumps to #3 in pandemic spread. Meanwhile Montana's moving up Ind flyover country.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 07/09/2020 - 3:52pm
Laudable efforts by De Santis promise a strong end-of-quarter performance by Florida Man, even as The Lone Ranger is hobbled by pussy Governor Abbot showing no game in a disappointing surrender to the Soros/Gates puppet masters....Intervention from Goveernor in Waiting Patrick hoped for to boost Lone Star numbers....Wait, what??
by jollyroger on Fri, 07/10/2020 - 11:54am
Montana 127 new cases - whatll happen to Don's cowtown base once they realize they're not immune from his shitshow?
Florida will pass California next week to take the #2 slot. Likely #1 by time of the convention, beating out Trump's old home state. Don leaving his mark.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/10/2020 - 4:16pm
ETA We created the COVID-19 bereavement multiplier, an indicator that clarifies one downstream impact of COVID-19 mortality and can be applied to different epidemiological projections of death counts: How many people are at risk for losing a grandparent, parent, sibling, spouse, or child for each COVID-19 death. In the United States, we estimate that on average, under diverse epidemiological circumstances, every death from COVID-19 will leave approximately nine bereaved.
https://www.pnas.org/content/early/2020/07/09/2007476117
7
The enormity of the bungling combined with the epic mulltipliers in human and economic costs for his performance is breathtaking!
by jollyroger on Fri, 07/10/2020 - 8:26pm
The whole mask fiasco was so counter to his interest and so unnecessary in any sane universe, you grope to understand what ego syntonic outcome he hopes for by picking a matter of life or death and trivializing it to a sneech signal.
by jollyroger on Fri, 07/10/2020 - 7:44pm
Earlier on Thursday, Dr. Fauci told FiveThirtyEight that the political divisiveness in the country is hurting the response to the pandemic.
“You know, from experience historically, that when you don’t have unanimity in an approach to something, you’re not as effective in how you handle it,” Dr. Fauci said. “So I think you’d have to make the assumption that if there wasn’t such divisiveness, that we would have a more coordinated approach.”
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/07/10/world/coronavirus-updates.html?campai...
by jollyroger on Fri, 07/10/2020 - 7:54pm