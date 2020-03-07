Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Brett Weinstein has ab idea about a third party challenge. This is the best short description I have seen.
Passengers on a flight from Dallas to Newark were ordered back to their assigned seats after — in an attempt to gain more social distance —they moved to empty rows. They were told they had not paid for exit row seats, which are more expensive. https://t.co/3kuLPEa49p— The New York Times (@nytimes) July 8, 2020
Breaking News: The Supreme Court ruled that much of eastern Oklahoma is an Indian reservation, preventing the state from prosecuting Native Americans there https://t.co/nSpkspLWYW— The New York Times (@nytimes) July 9, 2020
BBC News - Coronavirus: How Mexican cartels are taking advantage of pandemic https://t.co/aGYsSCiQLY— J. W. (@wolfjon4) July 10, 2020
The condition, which is distinct from a heart attack, goes by several names, including stress cardiomyopathy or takotsubo syndrome. It occurs when a part of the heart becomes enlarged and is unable to pump blood effectively. Unlike a heart attack, which is caused by clogged arteries, broken heart syndrome is preceded by intense emotional or physical stress.
“The increase in socioeconomic and psychological stress from the pandemic has literally increased stress cardiomyopathy,” Dr. Ankur Kalra, one of the study’s co-authors and an interventional cardiologist in the section of Invasive and Interventional Cardiology at the Cleveland Clinic, said.
Yet another “Karen” video has emerged on social media, this time showing a woman harassing a Black man for the simple act of sitting in car in front of his own house.
SCOTUS: The president can be investigated by a criminal grand jury while in office. On that point the Court was unanimous.— Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) July 9, 2020
No man is above the law.https://t.co/5G0CWSKWDn
Check out the @nbcnightlynews re-cap on women of color within @TodaysDAR come together to celebrate their American heritage and stories of ancestors who fought in the Revolutionary War with @LesterHoltNBC https://t.co/6kOrpVl1un— Henry Louis Gates Jr (@HenryLouisGates) July 6, 2020
The FBI is examining exiled Chinese businessman Guo Wengui and the money used to fund his media efforts in the U.S., including his work with Steve Bannon, a former senior adviser to President Trump. https://t.co/JBR9BuiFTA— Anthony DeRosa (@Anthony) July 8, 2020
Alternate headline: Biden to Map Economic Path Delaying Progressives’ Biggest Plans
Democrat to deliver economic address from Scranton on Thursday
Some progressive demands delayed for quicker recovery efforts
SCOOP: Biden plans a big economic speech for tomorrow framing policy rollouts that will follow in coming weeks. The main areas are: a push to buy American and incentivizing American jobs, clean energy, the “caring” economy, and racial equity. https://t.co/DK5XvAAtbZ
Bombshell Report Says Trump Ordered CIA to Share Counterterrorism Intel with Russia ‘Despite No Discernible Reward’https://t.co/zmPSMqxqXr pic.twitter.com/LqPhC8Ytqf— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) July 8, 2020
Spreading rock dust on farmland could pull enough carbon dioxide from the atmosphere to remove about half of the amount of that greenhouse gas currently produced by Europe And if China, the United States and India — the three countries that emit the most CO2 — adopted the practice on a large scale, they could collectively clear about 1 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide from the air
United Airlines Holdings Inc. UAL -1.08% said it could be forced to shed almost half its U.S. workforce, telling 36,000 employees on Wednesday that they could be furloughed from Oct. 1 because of the pandemic-driven slump in passenger demand.
Chicago-based United is the first major U.S. carrier to detail possible mass furloughs despite the billions of dollars in federal aid provided to airlines that covered payrolls through September.
Trump: "In Germany, Denmark, Norway, Sweden and many other countries, SCHOOLS ARE OPEN WITH NO PROBLEMS”
Will anybody, tell Trump German schools are having "no problem" because "MERKEL ISN'T A MORON LIKE YOU, SHE DID HER JOB! GOT THE VIRUS UNDER CONTROL! !!!! "
From David Weisburd, one of the world’s top criminologists. This is super interesting. https://t.co/BW4SoC8LBH— Malcolm Gladwell (@Gladwell) July 7, 2020
This is quite terrifying; in my experience, this disease has really not been a case of “14 days and you’re all better now”. Warning of serious brain disorders in people with mild coronavirus symptoms https://t.co/B3iqRuBuAE— Anny Shaw (@annyleshaw) July 8, 2020
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
Hope this embed of your link works:
by EmmaZahn on Fri, 07/03/2020 - 12:16pm
Thanks Emma.
by A Guy Called LULU on Fri, 07/03/2020 - 2:04pm
I highly recommend this video from BloggingheadsTV for the views and observations of Nikita Petrov, A Russian who lives in Russia and comments on the culture, the political situation, Putin, etc. John Horgan is usually a much better participant than in this case, IMHO. The first two thirds of the video are what I recommend. In this instance too much towards the end Horgan got in the way of Petrov's subject which I am much more interested in than the metaphysics which Horgan wants to pursue.
by A Guy Called LULU on Fri, 07/03/2020 - 3:13pm
How Biden's Foreign-Policy Team Got Rich and how strategic consultants will define Biden's relationship to the world.
by A Guy Called LULU on Tue, 07/07/2020 - 12:21pm
"Shadowy", eh. A 36-year senator & 2-time VP finally writes a successful book, and he and his wife promot it for $8k-$90k a speech - a pittance in DC - and another scum-sucking bunch of fucktards want to try to make that sound suspicious. It's assholes like that which Is why we have Trump to begin with - they couldnt focus on Trump's very real criminal activity And his lack of an actual business model - they had to bask in innuendo about Hillary's awful emails And how She "cackled" about Qaddafi. And here's Lulu again carrying their water. It's how Washington works, Lulu - the amounts of money you mention are so fucking unremarkable that Its just crazy they would even put it in an article. A 2-time VP gets $500k/year for a foundation bearing his name, that's a gold star for a major university, UPenn, an Ivy League school? Well fuck me, i mean, every jerkoff board member on Wall Street or Silicon Valley probably gets that much.
Here's 25 companies, half paying their board members in the $325k-$500k range, the other half $700k - $2 millon - perhaps avg salary $600k-$700k from all.- note - all the board members, not just the few superstars.
https://eu.usatoday.com/story/money/business/2018/12/14/how-much-do-corp...
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 07/07/2020 - 12:56pm
The title and subtitle are what the article, which is over 3000 words long, is actually about. Here are the the total of 109 words about Biden’s worth and how he acquired it:
That’s it. That is all there is about Biden’s personal wealth. That is what you find as the horrible charges made against Biden by the author and shamefully linked to by me. I don’t see where the article suggests that any of Biden’s wealth has shadowy origins. The rest of the over three thousand word article is about people who are now his advisers and about those expected to be in very important places in his prospective administration.The article is about their career paths and what those paths indicate we can expect from them.
Do you believe that there is such a thing as the military-industrial complex? Do you believe there are actual people in it that are playing actual roles that make it what it is?
In your overwrought response you ignore the point of the piece entirely and do not challenge a single statement of fact as presented in the article, and there are a lot of them about the people that the article is actually about, people that are not Biden. Your main point about the article itself which you think is significant is that the couple million for a book and $540,000 a year for a non-job is just trivial bucks in the world where Biden operates. That is true enough but in making the only pertinent part of your rant be about how Biden got his money fair and square you are defending a charge that was not made. Have you looked up the definition of troll lately.
by A Guy Called LULU on Tue, 07/07/2020 - 3:56pm
Yes, the title signals it's a shitshow from the beginning. Th y seriously underrepresent Michele Flournoy and her impressive 20 year gov career arc before joining BCG (https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mich%C3%A8le_Flournoy), then they seem amazed that a defense professional with serious chops and experience who helps multiply public sector/defense consulting by 32 in 3 years to $32 million would then make $450k a year as a partner (which btw, isnt quite "rich", especially with DC housing prices, though with her husband as undersecretary at the VA, they have a decent family income.)
Whatever, the article Is full of bitchy little asides. Sure, if they stopped to Focus on Biden's record with Malíki and Mubarek, i might be persuaded, but they have to find a trash Talking point, how ever meager, on every character in the story.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 07/07/2020 - 4:39pm
... but they have to find a trash Talking point, how ever meager, on every character in the story.
Now that's funny.
by A Guy Called LULU on Tue, 07/07/2020 - 4:47pm
BTW, Under Secretary of Defense probably made $150k in 2011, seriously below market rates in the private sector (And i doubt her think-tank work paid well either) Which Is an issues for all gov executive employees, taking a pay cut for public service for a decade or two. And then an article comes along and snipes about performance-based pay in line with other private sector executives (who may not be performing nearly as well as this one). What do *you* think the point of the article was - to be fair and balanced?
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 07/07/2020 - 5:03pm
What do *you* think the point of the article was ...
I have answered that question several times above.
by A Guy Called LULU on Tue, 07/07/2020 - 6:36pm
Chadda's credentials are a bit underplayed as well:
Quite a bit of difference between "speechwriter to Sr. Advisor" and "Director MENA, NSC for 4 years". Still not "Marquee", but up near the top of the security game for sure. Did the Authors miss that on purpose?
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 07/07/2020 - 5:28pm
profiting from a multimillion-dollar book deal
Book deals are rarely gifts or bribes. The advance is usually made in the expectation of sufficient sales in excess of the advance and the large profits only come if there are equally large sales. We might bemoan that in our opinion people are buying books we find trivial or from people we don't like but in a free society we have to accept that anyone has the right to write a book and people have the right to buy what ever book they want. I still am one of the old school liberals that support free speech even for the trivial and for my enemies
by ocean-kat on Tue, 07/07/2020 - 5:10pm
I agree with everything you say here but it begs the question: What is your point? I'm sure that you will correct me if I am wrong but the innuendo in your comment seems to suggest that someone in the article, or maybe in the comments, said or implied that Biden shouldn't have written his book and/or that he shouldn't have profited from it. I don't see that and I don't see any way that your old school values you remind us of have been violated by anything that either the author or I have stated.
by A Guy Called LULU on Tue, 07/07/2020 - 6:38pm
Oh come on. The authors thought it important enough to bring up and I doubt that choice was neutral and was clearly not meant as praise for the value of the book. It seemed to me to be at least an implied criticism. In the circles this article will circulate the mere suggestion that a person made millions is alone considered suspect.
by ocean-kat on Tue, 07/07/2020 - 7:11pm
In the circles this article will circulate the mere suggestion that a person made millions is alone considered suspect.
OK, we have both expressed how we feel about the treatment of Biden in the article. But, as can be verified by anyone who chooses to read it, the article, except for the one short paragraph quoted above, is not about Biden and how he made his money but rather is about the people expected to be in his administration. I think the article treated Biden's post-VP earnings fairly and did not attempt to give them any gloss of impropriety by merely stating that they were substantial, although I agree with PP that they were not at all great compared to what is made by many in Biden's universe. The author gave Biden's long political career credit for not making him a rich man by reporting that fact too.
by A Guy Called LULU on Tue, 07/07/2020 - 8:22pm
Gave him credit but then implies that he and all his new cronies are now busy figuring out ways to cash in.
Of course we could write an interesting article, "how do new , high tech and innovative ideas get past the usual gatekeepers to let the Pentagon/DoD evolve quicker for 2020 challenges", which might involve interviewing these same new breed of consultants to see what types of solutions they're helping train their clients to pitch to higher-ups, presumably hitting their needs and must-have buttons, rather than just offerlring whores and foreign junkerts to exotic places.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/08/2020 - 1:36am
Trumpsters drain swamp... of cash
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/07/08/trump-administration-veteranslo...
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/08/2020 - 7:35am
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/08/2020 - 10:04am
Matt Yglesias gets neutered on his home terf. If the current controversies over free speech and appropriate speech and cancel-culture are of interest to you I recommend at least five minutes of this this vid.
by A Guy Called LULU on Thu, 07/09/2020 - 1:07pm
Dare i say pretty good?
Some pushback again Re: the Tom Cotton/NYTimes bit - calls for excessive military actions should be pushed back on hard.
https://digbysblog.net/2020/07/the-problem-with-the-letter/
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 07/09/2020 - 3:35pm
Melissa Harris-Perry had a weekend show on MSNBC that had better ratings than some weekday MSNBC programs. The show featured guests that represented voices not usually heard on network news. MSNBC halted the show. Was Harris-Perry a victim of Cancel Culture? Did MSNBC cancel her free speech rights?
Is free speech limited to government action, or can a group of elites decide that they don't like getting feedback from the great unwashed?
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 07/09/2020 - 4:58pm
MSNBC is a for-profit entity so even the fairness rules of broadcast TV don't apply. It's on cable TV so their profit comes from fees not advertising. They can have whatever shows they want on their channel and you can start your own channel. Or you could start a fan club for the show you like and try to pressure them to "uncancel".
(Though this has been undoubtedly become more complicated by the fact that these cable TV channels get some income from advertising on their websites. I don't believe that is enough income, though, for a boycott of advertisers to have any kind of effect.)
I don't see their programming as having anything to do with cancel culture. It's merely offering an ideological/politic slant of programming. Like most blogs do as well. You don't say a blogger is practicing cancel culture just because he features certain people and topics and not others. You say he is practicing cancel culture if he starts a campaign to get everyone to start dissing and ignoring another blogger and try to get them fired from their job.
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/09/2020 - 5:32pm
People are disinvited from campus speeches. This happens as a result of protests from the Right and the Left.
Thomas Chatterton Williams and John McWhorter built careers by being contrarians. If they did not get pushback, their livelihoods are severely impacted. I don't see those who signed the letter as at risk of being canceled.
Crissy Teigen, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Dave Chappelle have been cancelled but still survive. R Kelly is truly cancelled, but that is because of suspected crimes. Perhaps, people who have been cancelled should have written the letter.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 07/09/2020 - 10:59pm
One must never cry for Yglesias, though, he's got that utter kind of laid-back confidence that is instilled by the best private schools where you learn that everyone with power is actually another person with flaws just like you. As usual he's snarking as much as he can about the whole thing, and is throwing in self-deprecation jokes once in a while, as far as he can take it without upsetting Ezra Klein (nominally his "boss") with whom he made an agreement about what kind of social media commentary he would do after this latest brouhaha.
For example, here's the latest Matt I've run across:
The point is: nobody is going to shame him about doing anything one way or another. He's too confident. He just happens to care about what it does to others who aren't equally confident.
By the way, from those who don't know his background, he doesn't come from ultra-rich background, just from a moderately successful artsy family, writers who valued education and managed to make some money at it.
The "Alice from Queens" account is relatively new to me, I've just managed to figure out she's sort like some kind of Maureen Dowd of the younger set? She seems to snark in-jokes to media cognescenti that I don't always totally get. Not that I think anyone needs to spend time on figuring it out.
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/09/2020 - 8:07pm
One must never cry for Yglesias, though, ...
I won't worry about Yglesias but plenty of people are getting hurt by the perversion of the rules of accepted discourse.
by A Guy Called LULU on Thu, 07/09/2020 - 9:57pm
A recent Biden campaign event demonstrated that when it comes to Venezuela, policies of regime change, sanctions and a refusal to engage in dialogue, VenezolanosConBiden and MAGAzuela are two sides of the same coin.
by A Guy Called LULU on Thu, 07/09/2020 - 11:41pm