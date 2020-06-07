Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
The White House claimed on Monday that the US has been “a leader” in the global fight against coronavirus, despite infections nationally now approaching 3m, with 130,000 deaths, and America recently witnessing the highest ever number of new daily cases reported in the world.
With the majority of US states reporting increases in new cases, the White House press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, said at a briefing on Monday afternoon: “I think the world is looking at us as a leader in Covid-19.”
Comments
Andrew Yang, maths guy:
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 10:53pm
for those who don't trust the maths guy. here's the Republican public health guy, Dr. Gottlieb:
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/07/2020 - 12:14am
For a few weeks now I've been thinking that we're just going to reopen everything and let the chips fall where they may. Those like me who can and are smart enough will just keep locked down and distanced as we watch from the sidelines. I'm not saying that I don't care about those who don't have the same choice that I have. Just that that's where we're going to end up. All that's left to mitigate it now is a vaccine
by ocean-kat on Tue, 07/07/2020 - 12:21am
Yes well not much can be done about it now. But some long term major chips even one gets lucky and avoids getting it: gonna be a lot of burned out health care providers reduced in number and quality, just as boomers need more, not less:
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/07/2020 - 12:39am
Yes, fortunately all my major hospital work was done over a year ago. I'm at 6 month check ups now just to keep an eye on the issues but I have it next week. I'm wondering what it will be like at the local clinic.
by ocean-kat on Tue, 07/07/2020 - 12:52am
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/07/2020 - 10:11pm
Trump will break the healthcare system this fall, those who work in didn't sign up for this. Next the education system, HHS Secretary Azar today:
"Health-care workers don't get infected because they take appropriate precautions. They engage in social distancing, wear facial coverings," Azar explained Tuesday, saying if "you can do all of this, there's no reason schools have to be in any way any different."
Over 800 healthcare, hospital staff have died of COVID.
by NCD on Tue, 07/07/2020 - 11:18pm
yeah, this problem, it's bad and I am not ashamed to say I am scared about it.
I saw just a teeny hint of the chaos with a Telemed visit with a NY-Mt. Sinai outpatient specialist in May, it wasn't reassuring, she seemed very much ready to crack.
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/07/2020 - 11:28pm
Yeah, schoolkids just like healthcare workers from 25-65.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/08/2020 - 1:19am
"Barron" trending on Twitter, cause of tweets like these:
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/08/2020 - 1:50am
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/08/2020 - 2:23am
Samantha Gross has this at the top of her page
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/08/2020 - 2:26am
Side note suggesting DeSantis' true colors are: just another artificial and cynical politician with zero scruples:
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/09/2020 - 10:33pm
current Texas deaths:
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/08/2020 - 12:09am
Texas and AZ ER docs on having to ration ICU rooms:
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/08/2020 - 6:22am
Tulsa Health Official: Trump Rally Likely Cause of Virus Surge
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/08/2020 - 5:02pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/09/2020 - 2:24am
Houston:
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/09/2020 - 3:19am
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/09/2020 - 3:26am
Just did my big shopping trip to the city today. The stores are really pushing masks unlike my last trip two weeks ago. Most stores have signs saying Masks Required. Some stored refused to let me shop without a mask. Others asked me about it but let me shop saying they weren't enforcing it yet. At least my area of AZ is tightening up on mask use
by ocean-kat on Thu, 07/09/2020 - 8:00pm
appreciate the personal report!
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/09/2020 - 9:24pm
On how the White House bullies the CDC:
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/09/2020 - 7:40pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/09/2020 - 9:24pm