New data show a really disturbing set of sequelae after seemingly uneventful recoveries from "mild" cases of Covid 19.

Ominously, they mirror what is a widely unrecognized part of the story of the 1918 Spanish Flu., which led to brain disease in over a million survivors.

Serious and potentially fatal brain disorders triggered by coronavirus, as they emerge in mildly affected or recovering patients.

The list of symptoms is scary. and "...ranged from brain inflammation and delirium to nerve damage and stroke. "

More to the point: "In some cases, the neurological problem was the patient’s first and main symptom."

So much for the famous mild (ie, no breathing problems) case..

