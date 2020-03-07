    More Docks and More Vids

    By A Guy Called LULU on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 5:56pm |

    Brett Weinstein has ab idea about a third party challenge. This is the best short description I have seen. 

    Hope this embed of your link works:

     


    by EmmaZahn on Fri, 07/03/2020 - 12:16pm

    Thanks Emma.


    by A Guy Called LULU on Fri, 07/03/2020 - 2:04pm

    I highly recommend this video from BloggingheadsTV for the views and observations of Nikita Petrov, A Russian who lives in Russia and comments on the culture, the political situation, Putin, etc. John Horgan is usually a much better participant than in this case, IMHO. The first two thirds of the video are what I recommend.  In this instance too much towards the end Horgan got in the way of Petrov's subject which I am much more interested in than the metaphysics which Horgan wants to pursue. 


    by A Guy Called LULU on Fri, 07/03/2020 - 3:13pm

    How Biden's Foreign-Policy Team Got Rich and how strategic consultants will define Biden's relationship to the world.


    by A Guy Called LULU on Tue, 07/07/2020 - 12:21pm

    "Shadowy", eh. A 36-year senator & 2-time VP finally writes a successful book, and he and his wife promot it for $8k-$90k a speech - a pittance in DC - and another scum-sucking bunch of fucktards want to try to make that sound suspicious. It's assholes like that which Is why we have Trump to begin with - they couldnt focus on Trump's very real criminal activity And his lack of an actual business model - they had to bask in innuendo about Hillary's awful emails And how She "cackled" about Qaddafi. And here's Lulu again carrying their water. It's how Washington works, Lulu - the amounts of money you mention are so fucking unremarkable that Its just crazy they would even put it in an article. A 2-time VP gets $500k/year for a foundation bearing his name, that's a gold star for a major university, UPenn, an Ivy League school? Well fuck me, i mean, every jerkoff board member on Wall Street or Silicon Valley probably gets that much.

    Here's 25 companies, half paying their board members in the $325k-$500k range, the other half $700k - $2 millon - perhaps avg salary $600k-$700k from all.- note - all the board members, not just the few superstars.

    https://eu.usatoday.com/story/money/business/2018/12/14/how-much-do-corp...


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 07/07/2020 - 12:56pm

    The title and subtitle are what the article, which is over 3000 words long, is actually about. Here are the the total of 109 words about Biden’s worth and how he acquired it:

    The Obama campaign in 2008 made a pledge to exclude lobbyists from policy deliberations and, once in office, policymaking. “Lobbyists are not bad people,” then-Sen. Joe Biden said. “Special interest groups are not bad people. But they are corrosive.” Biden was the most modest vice president in recent history, coming into office with a net worth of less than $150,000. But afterward, he made big money, profiting from a multimillion-dollar book deal and earning $540,000 annually from a University of Pennsylvania center named for him that doesn’t involve any teaching. He nevertheless promoted himself as Middle-Class Joe. “I work for you—not any industry,” he tweeted last year.

    That’s it. That is all there is about Biden’s personal wealth. That is what you find as the horrible charges made against Biden by the author and shamefully linked to by me. I don’t see where the article suggests that any of Biden’s wealth has shadowy origins. The rest of the over three thousand word article is about people who are now his advisers and about those expected to be in very important places in his prospective administration.The article is about their career paths and what those paths indicate we can expect from them.   

    Do you believe that there is such a thing as the military-industrial complex? Do you believe there are actual people in it that are playing actual roles that make it what it is?

     In your overwrought response you ignore the point of the piece entirely and do not challenge a single statement of fact as presented in the article, and there are a lot of them about the people that the article is actually about, people that are not Biden.  Your main point about the article itself which you think is significant is that the couple million for a book and $540,000 a year for a non-job is just trivial bucks in the world where Biden operates. That is true enough but in making the only pertinent part of your rant be about how Biden got his money fair and square you are defending a charge that was not made. Have you looked up the definition of troll lately. 


    by A Guy Called LULU on Tue, 07/07/2020 - 3:56pm

    Yes, the title signals it's a shitshow from the beginning. Th y seriously underrepresent Michele Flournoy and her impressive 20 year gov career arc before joining BCG (https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mich%C3%A8le_Flournoy), then they seem amazed that a defense professional with serious chops and experience who helps multiply public sector/defense consulting by 32 in 3 years to $32 million would then make $450k a year as a partner (which btw, isnt quite "rich", especially with DC housing prices, though with her husband as undersecretary at the VA, they have a decent family income.)

    Whatever, the article Is full of bitchy little asides. Sure, if they stopped to Focus on Biden's record with Malíki and Mubarek, i might be persuaded, but they have to find a trash Talking point, how ever meager, on every character in the story.


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 07/07/2020 - 4:39pm

    ... but they have to find a trash Talking point, how ever meager, on every character in the story.

     Now that's funny. 


    by A Guy Called LULU on Tue, 07/07/2020 - 4:47pm

    BTW, Under Secretary of Defense probably made $150k in 2011, seriously below market rates in the private sector (And i doubt her think-tank work paid well either) Which Is an issues for all gov executive employees, taking a pay cut for public service for a decade or two. And then an article comes along and snipes about performance-based pay in line with other private sector executives (who may not be performing nearly as well as this one). What do *you* think the point of the article was - to be fair and balanced?

     

    She studied at Harvard College where she received a bachelor of arts degree. She received an M.Litt. in international relations in 1983 from Oxford University, where she was a Newton-Tatum scholar at Balliol College. From 1989 until 1993 she was at Harvard's John F. Kennedy School of Government, where she was a Research Fellow in its International Security 

    Flournoy served as a political appointee under the Clinton administration in the U.S. Department of Defense, where she was dual-hatted as Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Strategy and Threat Reduction and Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Strategy. In that capacity, she was responsible for three policy offices in the Office of the Secretary of Defense:

    Flournoy was awarded the Secretary of Defense Medal for Outstanding Public Service in 1996, the Department of Defense Medal for Distinguished Public Service in 1998 and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff’s Joint Distinguished Civilian Service Award in 2000.[7]

    Public policy researchEdit

    She then joined the Institute for National Strategic Studies at the National Defense University (NDU) as a distinguished research professor, founding and leading NDU's Quadrennial Defense Review (QDR) working group, which had been chartered by the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff to develop intellectual capital in preparation for the Defense Department’s upcoming QDR in 2001.

    She then moved to the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), where she was a Senior Advisor working on a range of defense policy and international security issues before co-founding the Center for a New American Security (CNAS), to which she was named President, in 2007 with Kurt M. Campbell.[2] Flournoy and CNAS co-founder Kurt Campbell wrote a policy paper called "The Inheritance and the Way Forward" that advocated for a U.S. foreign policy "grounded in a common-sense pragmatism rather than ideology".[2][8]


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 07/07/2020 - 5:03pm

    What do *you* think the point of the article was ...   

    I have answered that question several times above. 


    by A Guy Called LULU on Tue, 07/07/2020 - 6:36pm

    Chadda's credentials are a bit underplayed as well:

    Senior Advisor to the Secretary of DefenseIOffice of the Secretary of Defense

    Feb 2016 - Jan 2017

    Director, Middle East and North Africa
    National Security Council, The White House
    Dec 2011 - Dec 2015

    Quite a bit of difference between "speechwriter to Sr. Advisor" and "Director MENA, NSC for 4 years". Still not "Marquee", but up near the top of the security game for sure. Did the Authors miss that on purpose?


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 07/07/2020 - 5:28pm

     profiting from a multimillion-dollar book deal

    Book deals are rarely gifts or bribes. The advance is usually made in the expectation of sufficient sales in excess of the advance and the large profits only come if there are equally large sales. We might bemoan that in our opinion people are buying books we find trivial or from people we don't like but in a free society we have to accept that anyone has the right to write a book and people have the right to buy what ever book they want. I still am one of the old school liberals that support free speech even for the trivial and for my enemies


    by ocean-kat on Tue, 07/07/2020 - 5:10pm

    I agree with everything you say here but it begs the question: What is your point? I'm sure that you will correct me if I am wrong but the innuendo in your comment seems to suggest that someone in the article, or maybe in the comments, said or implied that Biden shouldn't have written his book and/or that he shouldn't have profited from it.  I don't see that and I don't see any way that your old school values you remind us of have been violated by anything that either the author or I have stated. 


    by A Guy Called LULU on Tue, 07/07/2020 - 6:38pm

    Oh come on. The authors thought it important enough to bring up and I doubt that choice was neutral and was clearly not meant as praise for the value of the book. It seemed to me to be at least an implied criticism. In the circles this article will circulate the mere suggestion that a person made millions is alone considered suspect. 


    by ocean-kat on Tue, 07/07/2020 - 7:11pm

     In the circles this article will circulate the mere suggestion that a person made millions is alone considered suspect.

    OK, we have both expressed how we feel about the treatment of Biden in the article.  But, as can be verified by anyone who chooses to read it, the article, except for the one short paragraph quoted above, is not about Biden and how he made his money but rather is about the people expected to be in his administration.  I think the article treated Biden's post-VP earnings fairly and did not attempt to give them any gloss of impropriety by merely stating that they were substantial, although I agree with PP that they were not at all great compared to what is made by many in Biden's universe. The author gave Biden's long political career credit for not making him a rich man by reporting that fact too. 

     


    by A Guy Called LULU on Tue, 07/07/2020 - 8:22pm

    Gave him credit but then implies that he and all his new cronies are now busy figuring out ways to cash in.

    Of course we could write an interesting article, "how do new , high tech and innovative ideas get past the usual gatekeepers to let the Pentagon/DoD evolve quicker for 2020 challenges", which might involve interviewing these same new breed of consultants to see what types of solutions they're helping train  their clients to pitch to higher-ups, presumably hitting their needs and must-have buttons, rather than just offerlring whores and foreign junkerts to exotic places.


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/08/2020 - 1:36am

    Trumpsters drain swamp... of cash

    https://www.politico.com/news/2020/07/08/trump-administration-veteranslo...


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/08/2020 - 7:35am


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/08/2020 - 10:04am

    Matt Yglesias gets neutered on his home terf.  If the current controversies over free speech and appropriate speech and cancel-culture are of interest to you I recommend at least five minutes of this this vid.


    by A Guy Called LULU on Thu, 07/09/2020 - 1:07pm

    Dare i say pretty good?

    Some pushback again Re: the Tom Cotton/NYTimes bit - calls for excessive military actions should be pushed back on hard.

    https://digbysblog.net/2020/07/the-problem-with-the-letter/


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 07/09/2020 - 3:35pm

