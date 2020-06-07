Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
With video from TV report as well as text, which I watched and recommend.
Chicago is among several US cities experiencing a big spike in shootings and homicides. The increased gun violence comes as cities reopen during a pandemic and mass anti-police brutality protests have led to law enforcement reforms and budget cuts. https://t.co/WV1kYi5NKq— CNN (@CNN) July 6, 2020
The FBI is examining exiled Chinese businessman Guo Wengui and the money used to fund his media efforts in the U.S., including his work with Steve Bannon, a former senior adviser to President Trump. https://t.co/JBR9BuiFTA— Anthony DeRosa (@Anthony) July 8, 2020
Alternate headline: Biden to Map Economic Path Delaying Progressives’ Biggest Plans
Democrat to deliver economic address from Scranton on Thursday
Some progressive demands delayed for quicker recovery efforts
SCOOP: Biden plans a big economic speech for tomorrow framing policy rollouts that will follow in coming weeks. The main areas are: a push to buy American and incentivizing American jobs, clean energy, the “caring” economy, and racial equity. https://t.co/DK5XvAAtbZ
Bombshell Report Says Trump Ordered CIA to Share Counterterrorism Intel with Russia ‘Despite No Discernible Reward’https://t.co/zmPSMqxqXr pic.twitter.com/LqPhC8Ytqf— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) July 8, 2020
Spreading rock dust on farmland could pull enough carbon dioxide from the atmosphere to remove about half of the amount of that greenhouse gas currently produced by Europe And if China, the United States and India — the three countries that emit the most CO2 — adopted the practice on a large scale, they could collectively clear about 1 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide from the air
United Airlines Holdings Inc. UAL -1.08% said it could be forced to shed almost half its U.S. workforce, telling 36,000 employees on Wednesday that they could be furloughed from Oct. 1 because of the pandemic-driven slump in passenger demand.
Chicago-based United is the first major U.S. carrier to detail possible mass furloughs despite the billions of dollars in federal aid provided to airlines that covered payrolls through September.
Trump: "In Germany, Denmark, Norway, Sweden and many other countries, SCHOOLS ARE OPEN WITH NO PROBLEMS”
Will anybody, tell Trump German schools are having "no problem" because "MERKEL ISN'T A MORON LIKE YOU, SHE DID HER JOB! GOT THE VIRUS UNDER CONTROL! !!!! "
From David Weisburd, one of the world’s top criminologists. This is super interesting. https://t.co/BW4SoC8LBH— Malcolm Gladwell (@Gladwell) July 7, 2020
This is quite terrifying; in my experience, this disease has really not been a case of “14 days and you’re all better now”. Warning of serious brain disorders in people with mild coronavirus symptoms https://t.co/B3iqRuBuAE— Anny Shaw (@annyleshaw) July 8, 2020
Kanye West takes anti-vaccine, anti-abortion stance in US presidential bid https://t.co/ZonvTMjVrP— Guardian culture (@guardianculture) July 8, 2020
Ensure The U.S. Does Not Face Future Shortages of Critical Equipment
Ooh I like it. https://t.co/wN7EUw8ZjR— "Rabbits are easy to litter-train" Smith (@Noahpinion) July 8, 2020
The deaths of New York residents hardest hit by COVID-19, including recent immigrants living in more densely populated areas in The Bronx and Queens, often go unnoticed. THE CITY needs your help to share their stories. https://t.co/tPzlOF22HU— THE CITY (@THECITYNY) July 7, 2020
Does the US welfare system encourage self-sufficiency, or is it a “poverty trap” that locks welfare beneficiaries into a lifetime of dependency? The endless debate has produced no clear win on either side. Here's my commentary on the latest research. https://t.co/NuxsQQVzwB— Ed Dolan (@dolanecon) July 7, 2020
IS YOUR CHILD TEXTING ABOUT MASKS?— New Jersey (@NJGov) July 7, 2020
WTF = wear that facemask
IMO = indoors mask on
WYM = where’s your mask
CTFU = cover that face up
LMAO = leaving mask always on
DM = dope mask
SMH = superb mask habit
BDSM = bring dad some masks
TYVM = that’s your valiant mask
TMI = that mask is
In Saudi Arabia, Kenyan housekeepers complain of not enough food, no rest and violence. In Lebanon, employers deposited Ethiopian women at their consulate because they could no longer pay them. https://t.co/97t98T2KDh— New York Times World (@nytimesworld) July 7, 2020
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 9:45pm
Here is the report mentioned in the CNN piece.
COVID-19 and Homicide: Final Report to Arnold Ventures, 13 pages in PDF
Commissioned by the philanthropy Arnold Ventures, prepared by
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 9:55pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 9:59pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 10:01pm
Nancy Pelosi today:
vs. the Trump administration today:
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 10:09pm
Much more on dedicated thread here.
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 10:18pm
More from Atlanta:
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 10:30pm
Citing violent crime in Atlanta, Georgia governor declares state of emergency and calls up National Guard
By Steve Almasy and Pierre Meilhan, CNN Updated 9:36 PM ET, Mon July 6, 2020
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 11:03pm
Kemp calls in the national guard for a local police issue. If the guard goes into Atlanta, it will be Stop and Frisk on steroids. Everyone becomes a target or will feel the state is acting against them.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 07/07/2020 - 11:01am
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 11:25pm
wow
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 11:34pm
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 07/07/2020 - 12:06am
Infections up 80% since Memorial Day, at times 50,000 new cases a day - but only 33% increase in fatalities. Could someone be, ahem, burying bad news - deliberately classifying Covid deaths as something else? While it's likely we've got lessons learned in treating Covid, with rapidly overrun facilities it's more likely patients will die. But if say pneumoniae Is a plausible excuse... Or old age? "Natural" causes?
Or Is that cases Are getting younger or strain getting weaker?
https://covidtracking.com/blog/why-changing-covid-19-demographics-in-the...
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 07/07/2020 - 8:46am
Florida shows 1/4 death rate of AZ or other states with booming infections - how can that be? Youd think science, lessons learned and facilities And strain if virus would be roughly the same, with Florida worse off because of double the new infections. But no - fewer dead somehow. More kids in FL? Saltwater?
PS - Montana blowing up - 50 new infections a day, today 78. One of Anon's "herd immunity" states will hit 1500 infections in about 3-5 days.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 07/07/2020 - 1:15pm
Yeah Florida's lying stats is a big problem as it has a propaganda effect across the country and with younger people and De Santis knows it and that's why it's being done.
From what I read older people in FL know wassup and are just stuck in isolation.
There's all kinds of ways FL accomplishes the lying. Old people get it and the cause of death can easily be written down as something else.
Here's what I see: If the state actually were to advertise that they are not into helping old people live longer, the ranks of retirees would not be replenished with new ones who spend retirement dollars and keep FL economy going. So one has to lie about the dying.
All the local governments are not with his program, though. The Miami mayor for example, knows how many people are dying and/or surviviing with handicaps, what is happening in the hospitals, cares.
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/07/2020 - 2:16pm
It hits me right now looking at this again on orphans in NYC, all the stats are a "lie" in one way or another, it's all in your priorities what you decide to count. What most people are measuring right now are the stats that epidemiologists use to control epidemics, but those are not measuring everything about the pandemic that is affecting society. They are just the numbers that epidemiologists have learned help them best. It's the "lying statistics" thing.
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/07/2020 - 2:23pm
DeSantis tries to play all sides, that's the problem, he's just a classic lying pandering politician:
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/07/2020 - 3:33pm
CNN Chicago reporter:
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 10:24pm
Monday fatal shooting near Anacostia Metro station follows days of violence in D.C.
By Peter Hermann and Fenit Nirappil @ WashingtonPost.com. July 6, 2020 at 8:07 a.m. EDT
More here on separate thread, including on the killing of Davon McNeal and Mayor Bowser's press conference
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 11:57pm
Recent data on homicides show a mixed bag. 18 of 30 cities noted decreased violent crime during the pandemic.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/crime-law/2020/05/19/amid-pandemic-crime-dropped-many-us-cities-not-all/
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 07/07/2020 - 9:13am
simple fact that splains a lot
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/08/2020 - 10:54pm