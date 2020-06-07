Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Adam Serwer retweeted his Oct. 2018 article today with that title and it definitely is worth a reminder right now:
From, but it’s even more clear now that Trump has fumbled the response to the coronavirus, the economic crisis, and the george floyd protests, while running against statue vandalism. White identity politics is all Trumpism has ever had to offer. https://t.co/A4ZzsNbFVV— Adam Serwer (@AdamSerwer) July 6, 2020
The FBI is examining exiled Chinese businessman Guo Wengui and the money used to fund his media efforts in the U.S., including his work with Steve Bannon, a former senior adviser to President Trump. https://t.co/JBR9BuiFTA— Anthony DeRosa (@Anthony) July 8, 2020
Alternate headline: Biden to Map Economic Path Delaying Progressives’ Biggest Plans
Democrat to deliver economic address from Scranton on Thursday
Some progressive demands delayed for quicker recovery efforts
SCOOP: Biden plans a big economic speech for tomorrow framing policy rollouts that will follow in coming weeks. The main areas are: a push to buy American and incentivizing American jobs, clean energy, the “caring” economy, and racial equity. https://t.co/DK5XvAAtbZ
Bombshell Report Says Trump Ordered CIA to Share Counterterrorism Intel with Russia ‘Despite No Discernible Reward’https://t.co/zmPSMqxqXr pic.twitter.com/LqPhC8Ytqf— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) July 8, 2020
Spreading rock dust on farmland could pull enough carbon dioxide from the atmosphere to remove about half of the amount of that greenhouse gas currently produced by Europe And if China, the United States and India — the three countries that emit the most CO2 — adopted the practice on a large scale, they could collectively clear about 1 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide from the air
United Airlines Holdings Inc. UAL -1.08% said it could be forced to shed almost half its U.S. workforce, telling 36,000 employees on Wednesday that they could be furloughed from Oct. 1 because of the pandemic-driven slump in passenger demand.
Chicago-based United is the first major U.S. carrier to detail possible mass furloughs despite the billions of dollars in federal aid provided to airlines that covered payrolls through September.
Trump: "In Germany, Denmark, Norway, Sweden and many other countries, SCHOOLS ARE OPEN WITH NO PROBLEMS”
Will anybody, tell Trump German schools are having "no problem" because "MERKEL ISN'T A MORON LIKE YOU, SHE DID HER JOB! GOT THE VIRUS UNDER CONTROL! !!!! "
From David Weisburd, one of the world’s top criminologists. This is super interesting. https://t.co/BW4SoC8LBH— Malcolm Gladwell (@Gladwell) July 7, 2020
This is quite terrifying; in my experience, this disease has really not been a case of “14 days and you’re all better now”. Warning of serious brain disorders in people with mild coronavirus symptoms https://t.co/B3iqRuBuAE— Anny Shaw (@annyleshaw) July 8, 2020
Kanye West takes anti-vaccine, anti-abortion stance in US presidential bid https://t.co/ZonvTMjVrP— Guardian culture (@guardianculture) July 8, 2020
Ensure The U.S. Does Not Face Future Shortages of Critical Equipment
Ooh I like it. https://t.co/wN7EUw8ZjR— "Rabbits are easy to litter-train" Smith (@Noahpinion) July 8, 2020
The deaths of New York residents hardest hit by COVID-19, including recent immigrants living in more densely populated areas in The Bronx and Queens, often go unnoticed. THE CITY needs your help to share their stories. https://t.co/tPzlOF22HU— THE CITY (@THECITYNY) July 7, 2020
Does the US welfare system encourage self-sufficiency, or is it a “poverty trap” that locks welfare beneficiaries into a lifetime of dependency? The endless debate has produced no clear win on either side. Here's my commentary on the latest research. https://t.co/NuxsQQVzwB— Ed Dolan (@dolanecon) July 7, 2020
IS YOUR CHILD TEXTING ABOUT MASKS?— New Jersey (@NJGov) July 7, 2020
WTF = wear that facemask
IMO = indoors mask on
WYM = where’s your mask
CTFU = cover that face up
LMAO = leaving mask always on
DM = dope mask
SMH = superb mask habit
BDSM = bring dad some masks
TYVM = that’s your valiant mask
TMI = that mask is
In Saudi Arabia, Kenyan housekeepers complain of not enough food, no rest and violence. In Lebanon, employers deposited Ethiopian women at their consulate because they could no longer pay them. https://t.co/97t98T2KDh— New York Times World (@nytimesworld) July 7, 2020
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 4:28pm
The references to some of the political consequences to the "Black-Marxist" activity in the past is interesting.
Nana Osei-Opare defends an un-attacked position with this:
Who is really doing this, exactly?
by moat on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 6:03pm
Fukuyama says to Mona Charen's "Bulwark" column on the president's Mt. Rushmore speech:
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 6:04pm
NYT's Jamelle Bouie argues that Trump May have gone to the racism well too often
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/07/07/opinion/trump-mount-rushmore-culture-war.html?action=click&module=Opinion&pgtype=Homepage
Edit to add:
WaPo's Jennifer Rubin notes Trump doesn't even have NASCAR on his side
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2020/07/07/trump-doesnt-even-have-nascar-his-side/
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 07/07/2020 - 9:32am
not all GOP are happy about it:
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/07/2020 - 8:11pm
Diary of a Trump Fiend: Hate Triumphs Over Fear
https://digbysblog.net/2020/07/the-view-from-the-uss-hellship/
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/08/2020 - 6:28am
Beating dog whistles into pooper scoopers will improve the collection of excrement but at the expense of what makes the dog whistle such a useful tool. The method allows signaling loyalty to a specific group without alienating fellow travelers who follow the carnival for other reasons.
The dynamic is less about identity and more about preserving privilege.Systemic racism is entangled with the exercise and preservation of privileges.
The Trump thing got a lot of mileage from being the hired gun of a loose confederation of interests that liked that they did not have to explain their reasons to the others. The reduction of dialogue to winks and nods was a welcome relief to the winkers and head wobblers. But there were/are plenty of others who liked the app because it made sure that they did not lose their place in line for their benefits.
Each group (whether that is a distinction they insisted upon or observed by others as a resemblance) understood that receiving a benefit involved other people getting theirs, even people "they" would have nothing to do with.
But now we are in a situation where decisions have direct consequences upon whether people die or not. The results are being tracked in real time. If any policy formation favored good results for one group at the expense of others, the scene would reflect that.
Nobody is going to live longer because a statue was taken down or not.
by moat on Wed, 07/08/2020 - 6:23pm
Your last two paragraphs are the kicker and so spot on.
This is definitely not the time for culture wars. I find myself getting angry that all sides are playing, I want to slap them and say "wake up, wake up, wake up, no time for games."
At the same time, here some and elsewhere even more, there I am, cultural interpreter gazing at the circus and analyzing it. Because that is what I have always done. It's elitist; I figure if I end up with enough knowledge I can manipulate the sorry situation to my benefit somehow.
I can't do that if I'm dead from coronavirus, though....or sick and broke and nobody cares cause I pissed them all off...shit hits fan...
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/08/2020 - 6:32pm
Trump is energizing his base with the culture war. He has not gained traction.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 07/08/2020 - 6:43pm
Culture wars happen.
Maybe it is not a zero sum game where some gangs win in the end.
But if it is not like that, what does the alternative response look like?
by moat on Wed, 07/08/2020 - 8:01pm
Trump gives divisive speeches
In the midst of a pandemic, he supports Confederate flags and statues.
Trump tells you we are winning the battle against COVID
Trump wants to end Obamacare, putting millions at risk
He wants children to face death by going back to school.
Democrats in Congress are trying to prevent evictions
They are trying to maintain health care
Democrats want a scientific approach to COVID
They point out Trump is selling us out to foreign countries
They have forced discussion about Confederate images
NASCAR changed
The Mississippi flag is changing
Discussion about the use of police force is at a level never predicted.
Pretending that there is no culture war is not an option.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 07/08/2020 - 8:44pm