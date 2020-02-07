Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Nein, nein, nein! (also NINE days since pizza man was at the Tussle in Tulsa).
No doube he is walking point for a robust cohort of attendees soon to get their angel wings.
On the numbers, he's dead in another nine.
Trump kills everything he touches.
The FBI is examining exiled Chinese businessman Guo Wengui and the money used to fund his media efforts in the U.S., including his work with Steve Bannon, a former senior adviser to President Trump. https://t.co/JBR9BuiFTA— Anthony DeRosa (@Anthony) July 8, 2020
Alternate headline: Biden to Map Economic Path Delaying Progressives’ Biggest Plans
Democrat to deliver economic address from Scranton on Thursday
Some progressive demands delayed for quicker recovery efforts
SCOOP: Biden plans a big economic speech for tomorrow framing policy rollouts that will follow in coming weeks. The main areas are: a push to buy American and incentivizing American jobs, clean energy, the “caring” economy, and racial equity. https://t.co/DK5XvAAtbZ
Bombshell Report Says Trump Ordered CIA to Share Counterterrorism Intel with Russia ‘Despite No Discernible Reward’https://t.co/zmPSMqxqXr pic.twitter.com/LqPhC8Ytqf— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) July 8, 2020
Spreading rock dust on farmland could pull enough carbon dioxide from the atmosphere to remove about half of the amount of that greenhouse gas currently produced by Europe And if China, the United States and India — the three countries that emit the most CO2 — adopted the practice on a large scale, they could collectively clear about 1 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide from the air
United Airlines Holdings Inc. UAL -1.08% said it could be forced to shed almost half its U.S. workforce, telling 36,000 employees on Wednesday that they could be furloughed from Oct. 1 because of the pandemic-driven slump in passenger demand.
Chicago-based United is the first major U.S. carrier to detail possible mass furloughs despite the billions of dollars in federal aid provided to airlines that covered payrolls through September.
Trump: "In Germany, Denmark, Norway, Sweden and many other countries, SCHOOLS ARE OPEN WITH NO PROBLEMS”
Will anybody, tell Trump German schools are having "no problem" because "MERKEL ISN'T A MORON LIKE YOU, SHE DID HER JOB! GOT THE VIRUS UNDER CONTROL! !!!! "
From David Weisburd, one of the world’s top criminologists. This is super interesting. https://t.co/BW4SoC8LBH— Malcolm Gladwell (@Gladwell) July 7, 2020
This is quite terrifying; in my experience, this disease has really not been a case of “14 days and you’re all better now”. Warning of serious brain disorders in people with mild coronavirus symptoms https://t.co/B3iqRuBuAE— Anny Shaw (@annyleshaw) July 8, 2020
Kanye West takes anti-vaccine, anti-abortion stance in US presidential bid https://t.co/ZonvTMjVrP— Guardian culture (@guardianculture) July 8, 2020
Ensure The U.S. Does Not Face Future Shortages of Critical Equipment
Ooh I like it. https://t.co/wN7EUw8ZjR— "Rabbits are easy to litter-train" Smith (@Noahpinion) July 8, 2020
The deaths of New York residents hardest hit by COVID-19, including recent immigrants living in more densely populated areas in The Bronx and Queens, often go unnoticed. THE CITY needs your help to share their stories. https://t.co/tPzlOF22HU— THE CITY (@THECITYNY) July 7, 2020
Does the US welfare system encourage self-sufficiency, or is it a “poverty trap” that locks welfare beneficiaries into a lifetime of dependency? The endless debate has produced no clear win on either side. Here's my commentary on the latest research. https://t.co/NuxsQQVzwB— Ed Dolan (@dolanecon) July 7, 2020
IS YOUR CHILD TEXTING ABOUT MASKS?— New Jersey (@NJGov) July 7, 2020
WTF = wear that facemask
IMO = indoors mask on
WYM = where’s your mask
CTFU = cover that face up
LMAO = leaving mask always on
DM = dope mask
SMH = superb mask habit
BDSM = bring dad some masks
TYVM = that’s your valiant mask
TMI = that mask is
In Saudi Arabia, Kenyan housekeepers complain of not enough food, no rest and violence. In Lebanon, employers deposited Ethiopian women at their consulate because they could no longer pay them. https://t.co/97t98T2KDh— New York Times World (@nytimesworld) July 7, 2020
Comments
Why, yes, yes I DO hope he dies--he will have sacrificed for the greater good (pace Dan Patricik...)
by jollyroger on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 1:37pm
Blasts from the past
https://www.urbandictionary.com/define.php?term=Ahhh%2C%20shucky-ducky%20now%21
Beginning a speech in 2016 stating that Trump was not a racist
https://www.politico.com/story/2016/06/hermain-cain-trump-not-racist-224370
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 2:55pm
The wheels of justice grind slowly but exceedingly fine....
by jollyroger on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 3:16pm
The irony, it burns, IT BURNS!!!
by jollyroger on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 5:05pm
Do I not recognize shameless shill Paris Denard behind the pizza man?
by jollyroger on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 5:06pm
I know your wish for the Fourth of July.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 7:29pm
An M80 enema for Trump would top off my fireworks menu just fine...but I'll settle for a Roman Candle of Tulsa attendee positive Dx's.
by jollyroger on Fri, 07/03/2020 - 1:01pm
It is mind boggling that these folks willingly walked into a human culture plate filled with COVID.
Edit to add:
Keeping my hopes up for his Mount Rushmore gathering. There is the added chance of a fireworks mishap.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 07/03/2020 - 2:27pm
I am ambivalent, as the wildfire will actually be burning Lakota property....that said, it would be profoundly satifsfying to see his hair singed off (it is a walking fire hazard on its own...).
by jollyroger on Fri, 07/03/2020 - 3:20pm
I don't traffic in the hope for other people to die because it encourages reciprocal expectations in regards to my life.
When hoping for someone to stop doing bad and/or stupid acts, there is a whole world of possibilities that would be just as or even more effective than them simply giving up the Ghost.
The atavistic satisfaction in other peoples' suffering is tasty but does not, by itself, amount to more than a party with loud music, poorly remembered the morning after.
by moat on Fri, 07/03/2020 - 5:17pm
I go to other people's funerals so they'll come to mine.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/03/2020 - 5:20pm
There it is.
by moat on Fri, 07/03/2020 - 5:24pm
And without peradventure, yours is certainly the more Christian posture (Buddhist, too, I guess.)
by jollyroger on Fri, 07/03/2020 - 11:06pm
Kimberly Guilfoyle is Poz....(Can a person die from too much schadenfreude? Asking for a friend....)
by jollyroger on Fri, 07/03/2020 - 11:01pm
Wanna know who else is chortling to the point of medical risk? Gavin Newsome....(spoiler, ex husband....)
by jollyroger on Fri, 07/03/2020 - 11:04pm
But people who come in proximity to Mr. Trump and Mr. Pence are still tested for the coronavirus.
When Trump said that "testing is overrated" he prolly wasn't referencing the high number of false negatives...
by jollyroger on Fri, 07/03/2020 - 11:09pm
This might be a good time to remind ourselves that 80% of transmission is within one household from an initial infected person....
by jollyroger on Fri, 07/03/2020 - 11:11pm
Trump broadcasts a culture war at his Mt Rushmore rally, obviously this is not a desperate rehash of his racist 2016 campaign, it is something caused by Leftists. He is not trying to broaden his base. The Left is why he is being so racist. It cannot be that he is simply a racist piece of fecal material.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 8:51am
Well, Thank you Jesus!
Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro Tests Positive For COVID-19
https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/jair-bolsonaro-coronavirus-positive
by jollyroger on Tue, 07/07/2020 - 11:34am
The "Trump Bump"...
Tulsa County reported 261 confirmed new cases on Monday, a one-day record high, and another 206 cases on Tuesday.
https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/tulsa-trump-rally-500-new-covid-cases...
by jollyroger on Wed, 07/08/2020 - 6:14pm