By Renae Merle @ WashingtonPost.com/Business, July 6
Eviction moratoriums and unemployment benefits are expiring, which will have a bigger effect on minority neighborhoods, experts say.
Comments
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/07/2020 - 6:10pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/08/2020 - 3:48pm
Liz Warren sez:
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/08/2020 - 4:13pm
Evictions seem like a self defeating strategy at this point. Who are they going to get to replace them? The evicted family that used to live a few blocks away? Especially considering that most rentals require at least first and last month rent.
by ocean-kat on Wed, 07/08/2020 - 4:33pm
Right. I was about to make essentially the same point. Broke renters will bring down landlords too. I am so happy that I got out of the rental business a couple years ago.
by A Guy Called LULU on Wed, 07/08/2020 - 4:45pm
The only good that might come out of it is these companies that bought massive numbers of properties from families that went under during the Great Recession to turn them into rentals might go bankrupt. Of course that's when the government will step in to bail them out
by ocean-kat on Wed, 07/08/2020 - 4:56pm