Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Trump: "In Germany, Denmark, Norway, Sweden and many other countries, SCHOOLS ARE OPEN WITH NO PROBLEMS”
Will anybody, tell Trump German schools are having "no problem" because "MERKEL ISN'T A MORON LIKE YOU, SHE DID HER JOB! GOT THE VIRUS UNDER CONTROL! !!!! "
Comments
get parents the mask requirement with the self-administered testing everywhere often and free maybe they'd be more open to it
Masks + plexi shields + testing every couple days, even better.
But in reality, really doing it, not just Trump fantasy saying you are doing it and not actually doing it.
Ya know, it's just trolling as usual, it's kind of useless to even pay attention to what he says. Whatever he says, it's not what his administration does. Remember, for example, he guaranteed opening the country by Easter. And he says we do more testing than any other country all the time, all the time.
Nobody believes him about anything, not even most of the fans, the latter just like his "stories".
So actually DeVos is the one to pay attention to on this, what she's trying to do or not trying to do.
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/08/2020 - 2:22pm