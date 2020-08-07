Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
It's also why his V.P. pick is extra important? As to what happens after the election
Unlike back in the 1960s when Ds were represented by such like-minded types as Adam Clayton Powell and James Eastland. https://t.co/MJHN0VBeTZ— Philip Klinkner (@pklinkne) June 28, 2020
Trump: "In Germany, Denmark, Norway, Sweden and many other countries, SCHOOLS ARE OPEN WITH NO PROBLEMS”
Will anybody, tell Trump German schools are having "no problem" because "MERKEL ISN'T A MORON LIKE YOU, SHE DID HER JOB! GOT THE VIRUS UNDER CONTROL! !!!! "
From David Weisburd, one of the world’s top criminologists. This is super interesting. https://t.co/BW4SoC8LBH— Malcolm Gladwell (@Gladwell) July 7, 2020
This is quite terrifying; in my experience, this disease has really not been a case of “14 days and you’re all better now”. Warning of serious brain disorders in people with mild coronavirus symptoms https://t.co/B3iqRuBuAE— Anny Shaw (@annyleshaw) July 8, 2020
Kanye West takes anti-vaccine, anti-abortion stance in US presidential bid https://t.co/ZonvTMjVrP— Guardian culture (@guardianculture) July 8, 2020
Ensure The U.S. Does Not Face Future Shortages of Critical Equipment
Ooh I like it. https://t.co/wN7EUw8ZjR— "Rabbits are easy to litter-train" Smith (@Noahpinion) July 8, 2020
The deaths of New York residents hardest hit by COVID-19, including recent immigrants living in more densely populated areas in The Bronx and Queens, often go unnoticed. THE CITY needs your help to share their stories. https://t.co/tPzlOF22HU— THE CITY (@THECITYNY) July 7, 2020
Does the US welfare system encourage self-sufficiency, or is it a “poverty trap” that locks welfare beneficiaries into a lifetime of dependency? The endless debate has produced no clear win on either side. Here's my commentary on the latest research. https://t.co/NuxsQQVzwB— Ed Dolan (@dolanecon) July 7, 2020
IS YOUR CHILD TEXTING ABOUT MASKS?— New Jersey (@NJGov) July 7, 2020
WTF = wear that facemask
IMO = indoors mask on
WYM = where’s your mask
CTFU = cover that face up
LMAO = leaving mask always on
DM = dope mask
SMH = superb mask habit
BDSM = bring dad some masks
TYVM = that’s your valiant mask
TMI = that mask is
In Saudi Arabia, Kenyan housekeepers complain of not enough food, no rest and violence. In Lebanon, employers deposited Ethiopian women at their consulate because they could no longer pay them. https://t.co/97t98T2KDh— New York Times World (@nytimesworld) July 7, 2020
By Renae Merle @ WashingtonPost.com/Business, July 6
Eviction moratoriums and unemployment benefits are expiring, which will have a bigger effect on minority neighborhoods, experts say.
With video from TV report as well as text, which I watched and recommend.
Chicago is among several US cities experiencing a big spike in shootings and homicides. The increased gun violence comes as cities reopen during a pandemic and mass anti-police brutality protests have led to law enforcement reforms and budget cuts. https://t.co/WV1kYi5NKq— CNN (@CNN) July 6, 2020
I ordered the Black Lives Matter Foundation to stop illegally accepting donations that were intended for the #BlackLivesMatter movement.— NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) July 6, 2020
This foundation is not affiliated with the movement, yet it accepted countless donations and deceived goodwill. https://t.co/kgn3jDL2bH
More absurdity.— Nicholas A. Christakis (@NAChristakis) July 6, 2020
Detective Fuentes shared a photo on Instagram of her niece at a Black Lives Matter protest with a sign her colleagues said was offensive. She was fired.
She should be reinstated.
Can we please stop firing people for expressing ideas. https://t.co/0Vl1yYshpL
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
The V.P. choice is extra important, especially if the the Dems can win the Senate and break the Mitch wall of No.
In terms of developing policy and returning to functioning government practices, the Cabinet selections and who will be Chief of Staff are arguably equally important. The institutional triage needed is a deep challenge that should develop consensus even amongst sharply divided points of view.
by moat on Sun, 06/28/2020 - 4:42pm
There's no glue, common sense, facts, oaths to the Constitution, respect for equality, ethics, ideology, TeeVee channel, or self interest holding America together. But we had a great run!
by NCD on Sun, 06/28/2020 - 4:58pm
pollyanna much?
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/28/2020 - 5:51pm
more seriously, along the lines of what you say, it behooves not to forget the many different types of nightmares that would have been visited upon a President Hillary every step of the way if she had rightfully been awarded the presidency. Especially with Trump on Fox every night narrating stories for the fans. Despite all Trump's horrific flaws and practices, the troubles ARE more about our populace than about him. And Hillary was a special lightning rod and nothing she could do to fix that.
Comes to mind here: if all they can think of to attack Joe is that he's old and "crime bill!" we're on pretty good ground? He's good on being able to re-direct from culture wars distraction.
Again, that's also where the V.P. comes in, if they can be made a lightning rod for culture wars stuff or not.
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/28/2020 - 5:59pm
Biden is especially admirable for his effort to once again confront the disastrous sequelae of the reign of a Republican, this time the worst most moronic traitorous scum, and his family, in US history.
The Republican Party has, intentionally, so corrupted and hollowed out the government to discourage anyone honest from even contemplating entering politics. That they still do in the Democratic Party (unlike say Flake in the GOP) try to make this country, and the 40% who are frankly idiots, a better place, is something to give thanks for.
by NCD on Sun, 06/28/2020 - 10:07pm
A major problem that has to be dealt with before and after election:
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/28/2020 - 7:33pm
Here's a new protest tribe adding more divisiveness on the left of the aisle? Anti-white-liberal gentrifer protesters. don't know where or when it is but the tweet struck me because of how many approving replies it has gotten today:
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/28/2020 - 11:36pm
Bernie Bros got new gig? Or are these the ones who don't bother to vote?
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/29/2020 - 3:28am
Damn! Beat me to it....where the fuck did they get one? My recent FB post responding to the cruel North Carolina unemployment insurance fiasco...
Rex Visigothis
June 30 at 7:12 PM ·
Paging Thérèse Defarge
Rex Visigothis
June 30 at 7:07 PM
Doctor, doctor, gimme some news....no pills gonna cure our ills
https://talkingpointsmemo.com/…/how-north-carolina-transfor…
Joseph-Ignace Guillotin
by jollyroger on Wed, 07/08/2020 - 7:48am
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/29/2020 - 1:35pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/29/2020 - 4:39pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/07/2020 - 3:51pm
He doesn't scare conservatives?!!!
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/08/2020 - 7:41am
What JK Rowling's been writing about - he's a pussy, but not a pussy-from-birth, And somehow that makes him *more* acceptable, maybe even more of a woman (remember when Obama was expected to champion women's issues better than his female opponent?)
Anyway, i'm keeping my mouth shut, at least til after January. Dont need a 2nd Nov '16. Fool mě twice, wont get fooled again.
ETA - Playboy out with the 1st non-Hef man on Its cover - as if renouncing nudisty wasn't bad enough, a hairy-face dude that goes by the name "Bunny" with little rabbits on his lips is just the kind of awful annoying shit we're coming to. Suddenly i feel like an old codger complaints "I want my Raquel Welches and Valerie Perrines and Twiggys and Laugh-in era Goldie Hawns back". Even Tiny Tim was better than this. But that world for some reason has passed on.
https://edition.cnn.com/style/article/bad-bunny-playboy-magazine/index.html
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/08/2020 - 9:39am
Who still reads Playboy?
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 07/08/2020 - 11:11am
Metrosexuals and trans people? No idea.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/08/2020 - 12:14pm
I understand what Rowling is saying about him, it's an attractive feature to many women": responsible father figure, "I'll take of you," without the nasty macho side that can come along with that. But he can get tough, seen it in hearings and the like-and this is why Joe Lunchpail tends to like him, too. Just not usually a bully! Can and will do street fights, but wants them to be fair.
Conservatives not afraid--that I think is more that they see him like Joe Lunchpail does? Not as pandering to every nostrum and interest group. Hillary and Obama got painted that way even tho centrists in reality, the kumbaya it takes a village socialist stuff. He hasn't for some reason, he's still looked at like an old fashioned machine Dem--LBJ, Richard Daley, that kind. Probably helps him with these people that he's not always politically correct!
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/08/2020 - 2:06pm