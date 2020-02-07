    DoJ Flynn & co Death March Kraziness V

    By PeraclesPlease on Tue, 06/30/2020 - 12:04pm |

    Roger effing Stone  - whooda believered it.

    Little boy spanked by teacher. Will He ever learn?

    Comments

    In terms of the decision made, this is worthy of note:

    “By contrast, Mr. Stone was convicted of threatening a witness, and throughout the course of these criminal proceedings, the Court has been forced to address his repeated attempts to intimidate, and to stoke potentially violent sentiment against, an array of participants in the case, including individuals involved in the investigation, the jurors, and the Court,” Jackson wrote.

    Note to self; The next time I am brought to trial to defend my actions, maybe I won't send out messages to social media to have the judge killed.


    by moat on Tue, 06/30/2020 - 6:52pm


    by artappraiser on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 5:46pm


    by artappraiser on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 7:14pm

    Takeaway line: "IG noted someone left the top off the Sharpie to make forensics nigh impossible. Trump official countered it was just Mike Pompeo trying to get high."


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 9:06pm


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 9:28pm


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 9:30pm


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 9:32pm

    Mueller update analysis

    https://www.lawfareblog.com/whats-new-unredacted-mueller-report


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 9:42pm


    by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 11:58pm


    by artappraiser on Tue, 07/07/2020 - 9:58pm

    Latest Comments

    more