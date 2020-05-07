Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Police departments that kill people at the highest rates per population among the 100 largest cities in America, 2013-19. https://t.co/bhVPmMGTPc pic.twitter.com/Kp7a45llsi— Samuel Sinyangwe (@samswey) July 6, 2020
Ensure The U.S. Does Not Face Future Shortages of Critical Equipment
Ooh I like it. https://t.co/wN7EUw8ZjR— "Rabbits are easy to litter-train" Smith (@Noahpinion) July 8, 2020
The deaths of New York residents hardest hit by COVID-19, including recent immigrants living in more densely populated areas in The Bronx and Queens, often go unnoticed. THE CITY needs your help to share their stories. https://t.co/tPzlOF22HU— THE CITY (@THECITYNY) July 7, 2020
Does the US welfare system encourage self-sufficiency, or is it a “poverty trap” that locks welfare beneficiaries into a lifetime of dependency? The endless debate has produced no clear win on either side. Here's my commentary on the latest research. https://t.co/NuxsQQVzwB— Ed Dolan (@dolanecon) July 7, 2020
IS YOUR CHILD TEXTING ABOUT MASKS?— New Jersey (@NJGov) July 7, 2020
WTF = wear that facemask
IMO = indoors mask on
WYM = where’s your mask
CTFU = cover that face up
LMAO = leaving mask always on
DM = dope mask
SMH = superb mask habit
BDSM = bring dad some masks
TYVM = that’s your valiant mask
TMI = that mask is
In Saudi Arabia, Kenyan housekeepers complain of not enough food, no rest and violence. In Lebanon, employers deposited Ethiopian women at their consulate because they could no longer pay them. https://t.co/97t98T2KDh— New York Times World (@nytimesworld) July 7, 2020
By Renae Merle @ WashingtonPost.com/Business, July 6
Eviction moratoriums and unemployment benefits are expiring, which will have a bigger effect on minority neighborhoods, experts say.
With video from TV report as well as text, which I watched and recommend.
Chicago is among several US cities experiencing a big spike in shootings and homicides. The increased gun violence comes as cities reopen during a pandemic and mass anti-police brutality protests have led to law enforcement reforms and budget cuts. https://t.co/WV1kYi5NKq— CNN (@CNN) July 6, 2020
I ordered the Black Lives Matter Foundation to stop illegally accepting donations that were intended for the #BlackLivesMatter movement.— NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) July 6, 2020
This foundation is not affiliated with the movement, yet it accepted countless donations and deceived goodwill. https://t.co/kgn3jDL2bH
More absurdity.— Nicholas A. Christakis (@NAChristakis) July 6, 2020
Detective Fuentes shared a photo on Instagram of her niece at a Black Lives Matter protest with a sign her colleagues said was offensive. She was fired.
She should be reinstated.
Can we please stop firing people for expressing ideas. https://t.co/0Vl1yYshpL
The White House claimed on Monday that the US has been “a leader” in the global fight against coronavirus, despite infections nationally now approaching 3m, with 130,000 deaths, and America recently witnessing the highest ever number of new daily cases reported in the world.
With the majority of US states reporting increases in new cases, the White House press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, said at a briefing on Monday afternoon: “I think the world is looking at us as a leader in Covid-19.”
Spain's large-scale study on the coronavirus indicates just 5% of its population has developed antibodies, strengthening evidence that a so-called herd immunity to Covid-19 is "unachievable," the medical journal the Lancet reported https://t.co/MNVkVFkwC3— CNN International (@cnni) July 6, 2020
A unanimous #SCOTUS upheld state laws penalizing or removing “faithless electors” who attempt to cast a vote for president contrary to the will of the people in their state. https://t.co/VuJDX4x2IZ— Nina Totenberg (@NinaTotenberg) July 6, 2020
Lucky Brand is the latest major retailer to file for bankruptcy since May, following J. Crew, J.C. Penney, GNC and others
By Abba Bhattarai @ WashingtonPost.com/Business, July 6
The retail industry, in turmoil for years, is facing its biggest test yet as the coronavirus crisis pushes some of the nation’s most vulnerable brands to the economic brink.
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/05/2020 - 10:33pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/05/2020 - 10:34pm
Proper DOJ oversight and investigation makes a big difference.
Therefore, who wins the presidency and his/her DOJ is a very important factor.
If Biden doesn't win because there is a high crime rate at the time of the election and he hasn't addressed that to the satisfaction of voters, the protests are unlikely to have much effect on bad police departments and may actually have been counterproductive in causing police to cut back against crime.
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/05/2020 - 10:42pm
I'll re-pimp my own link, since i do think using the same "gloves off" police approach across disparate communities seems like a recipe for awful results.
If the DoJ doesnt correct this mismatched approach, "oversight" seems to be counting bodies and managing protests. No one wants to be on the receiving end of look-for-any-infraction escalating confrontational police tactics, for good reason.
http://dagblog.com/arts/malcolm-gladwell-sandra-bland-talking-strangers-...
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 07/05/2020 - 11:18pm
Welcome!
I am just getting so spooked watching CNN documentary on 1968 including the Dem convention. Memories coming back, as a teenybopper thinking the student rioters were oh so righteous and romantic, the Chicago cops were pigs, why not protest, as Humphrey was a shoe-in to win, nobody was going to vote for Nixon anyways.
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/05/2020 - 11:36pm
all the same words--Delegates talking about "law and order", Dan Rather saying Humphrey wants to be a "healer "of the country,. Humphrey now associated with the "chaos" of the protests at the convention and the" unrest" on the streets in general etc. etc.
Edit to add: oy, now they are bringing up memories of Wallace as the spoiler, forgot about that..while Humphrey is getting heckled by lefties everywhere, George has the racist vote all locked up and then steals some northern working class Dem white votes who are angry about the privileged hippy college students tearing up their world who, Wallace says, need new to learn some new four-letter words like "WORK" and 'SOAP"
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/05/2020 - 11:50pm
Ah, good times, good ol' boys
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 2:17am
Albanese is a Democrat, 2019 NYC Charter Revision Commissioner, 2017 candidate 4 NYC Mayor, 11yr public school teacher,15-yr Councilmember, Attorney-Finance Professional, Father, Immigrant
I saw his comment because it was "liked" by a NY Professor of Urban Planning & Art that I follow, she is a quite liberal Brooklynite.
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 12:27am
here's how the GOP is using the BLM protests, very similar to BLM, they don't address most of the P.D.'s in the list above, they are picking on blue cities
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 1:11am
If this is true, and was enabled everywhere, also should be said:
the people have to get out and vote in local elections, not just the main national ones. Plenty of already enfranchised (of all colors) don't do that. Just can't seem to find the time to vote in local elections, is a very common thing.
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 6:53pm
‘We Continue to Spin in Circles.’ Inside the Decades-Long Effort to Create A National Police Use-of-Force Database
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/07/2020 - 9:50pm