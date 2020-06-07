Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
By Renae Merle @ WashingtonPost.com/Business, July 6
Eviction moratoriums and unemployment benefits are expiring, which will have a bigger effect on minority neighborhoods, experts say.
The deaths of New York residents hardest hit by COVID-19, including recent immigrants living in more densely populated areas in The Bronx and Queens, often go unnoticed. THE CITY needs your help to share their stories. https://t.co/tPzlOF22HU— THE CITY (@THECITYNY) July 7, 2020
Does the US welfare system encourage self-sufficiency, or is it a “poverty trap” that locks welfare beneficiaries into a lifetime of dependency? The endless debate has produced no clear win on either side. Here's my commentary on the latest research. https://t.co/NuxsQQVzwB— Ed Dolan (@dolanecon) July 7, 2020
IS YOUR CHILD TEXTING ABOUT MASKS?— New Jersey (@NJGov) July 7, 2020
WTF = wear that facemask
IMO = indoors mask on
WYM = where’s your mask
CTFU = cover that face up
LMAO = leaving mask always on
DM = dope mask
SMH = superb mask habit
BDSM = bring dad some masks
TYVM = that’s your valiant mask
TMI = that mask is
In Saudi Arabia, Kenyan housekeepers complain of not enough food, no rest and violence. In Lebanon, employers deposited Ethiopian women at their consulate because they could no longer pay them. https://t.co/97t98T2KDh— New York Times World (@nytimesworld) July 7, 2020
With video from TV report as well as text, which I watched and recommend.
Chicago is among several US cities experiencing a big spike in shootings and homicides. The increased gun violence comes as cities reopen during a pandemic and mass anti-police brutality protests have led to law enforcement reforms and budget cuts. https://t.co/WV1kYi5NKq— CNN (@CNN) July 6, 2020
I ordered the Black Lives Matter Foundation to stop illegally accepting donations that were intended for the #BlackLivesMatter movement.— NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) July 6, 2020
This foundation is not affiliated with the movement, yet it accepted countless donations and deceived goodwill. https://t.co/kgn3jDL2bH
More absurdity.— Nicholas A. Christakis (@NAChristakis) July 6, 2020
Detective Fuentes shared a photo on Instagram of her niece at a Black Lives Matter protest with a sign her colleagues said was offensive. She was fired.
She should be reinstated.
Can we please stop firing people for expressing ideas. https://t.co/0Vl1yYshpL
The White House claimed on Monday that the US has been “a leader” in the global fight against coronavirus, despite infections nationally now approaching 3m, with 130,000 deaths, and America recently witnessing the highest ever number of new daily cases reported in the world.
With the majority of US states reporting increases in new cases, the White House press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, said at a briefing on Monday afternoon: “I think the world is looking at us as a leader in Covid-19.”
Spain's large-scale study on the coronavirus indicates just 5% of its population has developed antibodies, strengthening evidence that a so-called herd immunity to Covid-19 is "unachievable," the medical journal the Lancet reported https://t.co/MNVkVFkwC3— CNN International (@cnni) July 6, 2020
A unanimous #SCOTUS upheld state laws penalizing or removing “faithless electors” who attempt to cast a vote for president contrary to the will of the people in their state. https://t.co/VuJDX4x2IZ— Nina Totenberg (@NinaTotenberg) July 6, 2020
Lucky Brand is the latest major retailer to file for bankruptcy since May, following J. Crew, J.C. Penney, GNC and others
By Abba Bhattarai @ WashingtonPost.com/Business, July 6
The retail industry, in turmoil for years, is facing its biggest test yet as the coronavirus crisis pushes some of the nation’s most vulnerable brands to the economic brink.
The grandfather of an 11-year-old killed in Washington, D.C. has tough words about the politicization of violence:— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) July 6, 2020
"Black lives matter it seems like, only when a police officer shoots a black person."
The child's mother is a violence interrupter. https://t.co/DrKSEl538X
