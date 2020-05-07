Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
https://t.co/kpK6sKJJm6— Scott Caldwell (@okcactus) July 5, 2020
This is the type of incident I worry about. Protests shouldn't take over streets without police participation.
Does the US welfare system encourage self-sufficiency, or is it a “poverty trap” that locks welfare beneficiaries into a lifetime of dependency? The endless debate has produced no clear win on either side. Here's my commentary on the latest research. https://t.co/NuxsQQVzwB— Ed Dolan (@dolanecon) July 7, 2020
IS YOUR CHILD TEXTING ABOUT MASKS?— New Jersey (@NJGov) July 7, 2020
WTF = wear that facemask
IMO = indoors mask on
WYM = where’s your mask
CTFU = cover that face up
LMAO = leaving mask always on
DM = dope mask
SMH = superb mask habit
BDSM = bring dad some masks
TYVM = that’s your valiant mask
TMI = that mask is
In Saudi Arabia, Kenyan housekeepers complain of not enough food, no rest and violence. In Lebanon, employers deposited Ethiopian women at their consulate because they could no longer pay them. https://t.co/97t98T2KDh— New York Times World (@nytimesworld) July 7, 2020
By Renae Merle @ WashingtonPost.com/Business, July 6
Eviction moratoriums and unemployment benefits are expiring, which will have a bigger effect on minority neighborhoods, experts say.
With video from TV report as well as text, which I watched and recommend.
Chicago is among several US cities experiencing a big spike in shootings and homicides. The increased gun violence comes as cities reopen during a pandemic and mass anti-police brutality protests have led to law enforcement reforms and budget cuts. https://t.co/WV1kYi5NKq— CNN (@CNN) July 6, 2020
I ordered the Black Lives Matter Foundation to stop illegally accepting donations that were intended for the #BlackLivesMatter movement.— NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) July 6, 2020
This foundation is not affiliated with the movement, yet it accepted countless donations and deceived goodwill. https://t.co/kgn3jDL2bH
More absurdity.— Nicholas A. Christakis (@NAChristakis) July 6, 2020
Detective Fuentes shared a photo on Instagram of her niece at a Black Lives Matter protest with a sign her colleagues said was offensive. She was fired.
She should be reinstated.
Can we please stop firing people for expressing ideas. https://t.co/0Vl1yYshpL
The White House claimed on Monday that the US has been “a leader” in the global fight against coronavirus, despite infections nationally now approaching 3m, with 130,000 deaths, and America recently witnessing the highest ever number of new daily cases reported in the world.
With the majority of US states reporting increases in new cases, the White House press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, said at a briefing on Monday afternoon: “I think the world is looking at us as a leader in Covid-19.”
Spain's large-scale study on the coronavirus indicates just 5% of its population has developed antibodies, strengthening evidence that a so-called herd immunity to Covid-19 is "unachievable," the medical journal the Lancet reported https://t.co/MNVkVFkwC3— CNN International (@cnni) July 6, 2020
A unanimous #SCOTUS upheld state laws penalizing or removing “faithless electors” who attempt to cast a vote for president contrary to the will of the people in their state. https://t.co/VuJDX4x2IZ— Nina Totenberg (@NinaTotenberg) July 6, 2020
Lucky Brand is the latest major retailer to file for bankruptcy since May, following J. Crew, J.C. Penney, GNC and others
By Abba Bhattarai @ WashingtonPost.com/Business, July 6
The retail industry, in turmoil for years, is facing its biggest test yet as the coronavirus crisis pushes some of the nation’s most vulnerable brands to the economic brink.
The grandfather of an 11-year-old killed in Washington, D.C. has tough words about the politicization of violence:— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) July 6, 2020
"Black lives matter it seems like, only when a police officer shoots a black person."
The child's mother is a violence interrupter. https://t.co/DrKSEl538X
Alleged molotov cocktail tosser blamed attack on black people https://t.co/ZKX5QdVqLw pic.twitter.com/95eQEngBqF— New York Post (@nypost) July 4, 2020
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
Atlanta mayor: ‘Enough is enough’, she blames armed protesters at evening news conference
From AJC.com via WSB radio site, July 5, :30 pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/05/2020 - 7:09pm
I saw a partial video of Mayor Lance-Bottoms press conference on CNN tv. Seemed to me she's plenty fed up with BLM actions in Atlanta and is just about ready to give wholehearted support to her police force as it is, no more apologizing for them.
I tried to find a video to post so others could judge for themselves but had no luck so far.
FWIW, that was my interpretation of what I saw.
A reminder that most of the BLM matter protests are against police forces of cities with blue governments
So blue local governments are being blamed as not capable of handling policing. It's just that simple!
If the goal is to change power dynamic between civilians and police, I don't see how it will help if Biden doesn't win the presidency and the US Congress doesn't change.
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/05/2020 - 8:31pm
3 killed, over 20 injured in Atlanta holiday shootings
By: Asia Simone Burns The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Published: July 5, 2020 2:34 PM via WBSradio.com
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/05/2020 - 7:15pm
excerpt worth emphasizing.
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/05/2020 - 7:16pm
A recurrent theme is that when police are held to account, other police officers often back off. Personal grievances are solved in a one-on-one basis. Local citizens have lost faith in the police, so they are reluctant to report crimes.
https://www.ajc.com/news/crime--law/gun-violence-spikes-atlanta-amid-debate-over-police-use-force/omgITkFDQjRkDPwDOrW4aJ/
I don't know how you get off the treadmill.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 07/05/2020 - 7:30pm
Also predictable that there are very high crime areas surrounded by low crime areas on the outskirts of the city.
https://33n.atlantaregional.com/monday-mapday/monday-mapday-interactive-map-atlanta-homicide-data
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 07/05/2020 - 7:41pm
If black lives matter: civilians seem to kill more black lives than police do. They especially seem to kill and maim even more black lives when police services are reduced whether intentionally or via "blue flu" type actions.
Edit to add: should be kept in mind that police are impacted by the coronavirus pandemic at least as much as civilians, probably more so. Not the least of which, they are essential workers who have not had any time off.
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/05/2020 - 7:45pm
If the police are not held to account, why should citizens report crimes? The police and their union broke the social contract.
Police call in sick after officers are charged with assaulting college students
Why would you assume that you are getting Officer Friendly when you call?
Edit to add:
The communities that would call the police are ravaged by COVID as well. Many may not be getting paychecks and could be facing eviction.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 07/05/2020 - 7:50pm
The voice of a community leader
https://www.ajc.com/news/local/opinion-hello-outrage-atlanta-shootings-surge-but-not-the-cops/pUYKjFGY8LcxSVlrHZpb4H/
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 07/05/2020 - 7:58pm
too easy a complaint on your part. The problem is not that professional police and police science doesn't know and understand that. I can't tell you how many times over the decades that I've read that police forces resent ICE raids because they make immigrants fearful to tattle about crime to them. (And the public knows that too. How many movies show cops as friends with the local hookers so they can get intel on the neighborhood?)
I'm tired of reading simple answers. It's a waste of time. A lot of the protest leaders answers are worthless nonsense that will no doubt make things worse.
About the only simple answer that explains anything is that civilians in poor neighborhoods have too many guns. Which makes policing always revolve around: first things first, does this person have a gun?
Edit to add: and don't bother to throw George Floyd up here. He was clearly murdered by a sociopathic cop. I'd like to return to the main point: how many of those incidents are there per year compared to all the Afro-Americans killed by civilians just this weekend? Are lives mattering really the issue here, or emotions and power dynamics? If it's power dynamics, and you're going to give power to civilians, you better do something about all the guns or we're going back to "wild west."
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/05/2020 - 8:21pm
The idea that police forces understand is crap. The deal they want is that they can harass and not get pushback. The police are the ones who fight to keep bad officers on the force. The current conversation in Hollywood is that they gave the public the idea that they were saints. There are cops on the street with multiple complaints that were swept under the rug. If cops cared, they would cheer when bad cops were punished. Instead they call in sick to send a message.
Chicago had a private police prison. Why call the police? A squad set up by Baltimore to get guns off the street turned themselves into a gang that stole from thieves. Why call the police? The cops are crooks.
I don't have "throw George Floyd up here", but I can if I want because you do not control my actions.
Chicago has strict gun laws, but neighboring states provide a steady supply of ammo and guns.
The only long term solution I see is good paying jobs and a focus on eduction. Good luck with that.
Until you fix education and employment, criminals will prey on the weak and other criminals. People will get caught in the crossfire.
We have been in the frigging Wild Wild West for decades.
Edit to add:
Get rid of guns without fixing education and jobs, and criminals will switch to knives and baseball bats.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 07/05/2020 - 9:33pm
Here are former members of the Aurora Colorado police department mocking the choking death of Elijah McClain to "cheer up" a friend.
https://www.theroot.com/aurora-police-officers-fired-for-selfies-mocking-elijah-1844267216
Edit to add:
Went looking for support that lack of trust between police and the community is a major factor. Found Harvard professor Thomas Abt
https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2019/7/12/20679091/thomas-abt-bleeding-out-urban-gun-violence-book-review
He did find hope in a program in Oakland that focused on about 400 criminals involved in an amazing percentage of crimes. The offered help to the criminals, but promised swift action if they committed crimes. The crime rate plummeted. The solve rate for homicides rose. They focused on known criminals. Gun retrieval was not a primary source of interest. Even directly solving poverty was not a primary focus. Life improved.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 07/05/2020 - 10:34pm
Atlanta mayor says 'enough is enough' after girl fatally shot near scene of Rayshard Brooks' death
By Susannah Cullinane, Hollie Silverman and Sharif Paget, @ CNN.com, Updated 12:12 AM ET, Mon July 6, 2020
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 1:21am
The press conference video:
it starts out with her directly addressing the Rayshard Books death and the protests in the area, and how an 8-yr. old girl was shot and killed there not by a police officer but by a coward and that it was somehow involved in moving of barriers by protesters...she sounds disgusted and choked up about wild wild west shoot em up because you can, you can't blame this on the police officer, shooting up a car with an 8-yr-old baby in the car!...
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 1:29am
edited clip of family of the girl speaking at the above press conference
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 1:31am
A tragic death. A city where many do not trust the police and will not talk to the police. A city where the police and the union tell citizens that they will not abide by laws that govern the rest of us. If police officers are charged, the rest of the officers slow down on doing their jobs. A city where open carry of loaded long guns is allowed. What could go wrong?
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 10:30am
You could post every shooting in the country day by day and it won't stop the shootings. We have the highest unemployment in decades, a lethal virus out of control, food lines miles long, a nation saturated with guns, and a Republican President intent on stoking division, violence, fear and hate.
500 were shot in Las Vegas with weapons that were made for battlefields. The Republican Party did nothing. Zero. They did not even have the courage to ban bump stocks which the Las Vegas shooter used with his 100 round drum magazines to make his assault rifles fully automatic. NZ banned assault weapons after a massacre of 50, Australia banned them after a similar one, Clinton banned the weapons and large magazines for 10 years. Then GWB and the GOP let the ban expire. Handguns need to be more closely controlled also. Republicans won't even allow funding for research on ways to reduce gun violence. Guns and gun violence is just another reliable tool Republicans use to control their low information, angry tribe at election time.
by NCD on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 11:11am
I think the other major factor is that people say that All Lives Matter, but the term Black Lives Matter drives them batty. The position taken seems to be that we can't talk about police abuse until "black on black crime" is solved. It comes across as a diversion. I also note that for many cities, including Chicago, homicides have fallen dramatically despite the rate present today.
It is interesting that when Ida B Wells fought lynching, a white socialite told Wells that before lynching was addressed, Wells should focus on the Black crime rate.
A guy shows up with a gun kills a girl, and BLM is the cause?
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 12:02pm
What you are saying is bullshit, it's not a diversion! The title of the movement refers to black lives mattering, not just to police abuse. Furthermore, if you want to rectify the problem you've got to deal with the matter of HOW to police a community. Go argue with the mayor of Atlanta that it's a diversion. This particular case is especially spot on because the crime is all related to the site of a protest. They were being hands off the area with the mayor's assent but monitoring the situation, people moving barricades and such and then there was the damn shooting.
Do you want police or do you want wild west? That is HER question. She's going with police for now, she said Enough is enough! Basically: crackdown time, I gave you a chance to handle it yourself and all that's happening is murder of 8 year olds.
Many in the movement are calling to defund police. Black on black crime IT IS THE ULTIMATE QUESTION. How do you handle it?
Unless all the protests were just to call attention to a problem and then shrug about solutions and say "not our problem somebody else fix it".
FURTHERMORE as I have already pointed out, if the crime rates go up between now and the election because of cop slowdown in reaction to the protests, it could endanger Biden's election. Crime was down naturally during lockdown, now it's started to rage again. And the pissed off police might just let it rage out of control. Which could make all the protests for naught, you'll get the same or worse DOJ doing nothing.
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 2:26pm
Defund means shifting funding for things like armored vehicles to social services.
A guy dressed like a bounty hunter magically shows up. Is he BLM?
The organizers denounced the shooting.
Brooks' sister is upset that the memorial is being taken down.
Trump is going to be Trump:
Brooks shot in the back = the police protect us
Complain about police abuse = Leftists want crime
To combat Trump, you take control of the meaning of defund
You denounce the murder
All this is happening under Trump, things were better under Obama
Biden served with Obama
Biden can provide calm
Trump is a chaos again.
Let's Make America Think Again
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 2:48pm
A guy shows up with a gun kills a girl, and BLM is the cause?
REALLY THIS IS SO FUCKED UP THINKING! Black Lives Matter means blacks getting shot and killed matters by whoever does it. Listen to the Mayor's speech.
If it's the "Get rid of police" movement it needs a name change.
Guns are out there, deal with the reality of that. You really think those guns are going to go away if you cut police?
Sticking your head in the sand and refusing to recognize a rising crime wave because of protests against police coinciding with a pandemic lockdown providing criminals opportunity is not caring about black lives!!!
Really sounds like you give a shit about black lives, all you care about is getting back at police abusing authority. Not kidding. That's what it sounds like to me. That you are irrationally willing to sacrifice a great number of black lives to get back at what happened to George Floyd and others like him.
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 2:38pm
You coined the term pity olympics
You dismissed any black person who disagreed with your narrow point of view
Now you link to the Daily Caller and say that you care so deeply.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 2:50pm
What I think doesn't matter nor does it even matter what the imaginary strawman you make of my past writing thinks. I'm just one pseudonym on the internet.
The deaths of crime-ridden inner-city black people are not an internet game where one pseudonym wins against another on the internet and it all goes away.
Forget me. Look at the news itself with an open mind rather than through an ideological/partisan lens.. You have your head in the sand about a murder wave going on. Listen to the mayor of Atlanta's speech.
Denial is not a river in Egypt.
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 3:13pm
Everyone realizes what is happening. Rational people realize that change is not going to occur with Trump in office. Trump sees racism as his only way to re-election. Trump cannot calm things down. Watch his rallies
Edit to add:
Mayor Bottoms says Trump is making it worse and should stop talking.
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/keisha-bottoms-trump-protests-making-it-worse-face-the-nation/
People are on edge. Mayors are on their own. Citizens don't trust government or the police. I have no magic solution except to have a different face at the top to try to cool things down. Hopefully there are cameras that can track the murderers down.
There is chaos because the economy is crashing, a pandemic is raging, and police are not trusted. This is a field day for criminals. Trump cannot settle things down.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 3:14pm
and may I go back to what I actually have been saying rather than what you are imagining me saying by not keeping an open mind and making me into your internet bogeyman, let's make it big and clear
I am very worried that if the crime rate continues to go up a lot between now and November Biden could lose
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 3:17pm
and please quit painting me as saying nasty things about black people, people with black skin are members of my family, including a grand nephew not yet 1 yr. old. Use someone else for your strawman please.
I really can't take much more of that simply because it is a big waste of time and a depressing one at that because of the games you play and your poor comprehension of others' comments. And I don't need more depression right now.
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 3:23pm
I understand your comments about the crime wave. I don't see an easy solution. I think Trump and his rallies make things worse. Trump will use whatever he can to feed red meat to his base. If crime falls to zero in Atlanta and Chicago, he will take credit despite doing nothing. If crime rises, he will say that only he can deal with it. Just figure that Trump will be an obstacle no matter what happens.
zI really don't stress about Trump. I see people working legally to fight voter fraud, GOTV, remove statues, I see the consciousness of the nation changing. I am hopeful. I think Trump's antics are wearing thin. I also think that it will be a close election.
If Trump is re-elected, we do not give up, we keep fighting, because what other option do we have available.
We disagree on how to achieve a goal.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 3:58pm
I am saying that if the crime rate continues to rise and it may, re-electing Trump means that the country is over. If the response to chaos aided and abetted by Trump is to re-elect Trump, our experiment in democracy is over.
Mayors and Governors have been left to fend for themselves. Trump talks to his base. Biden talks unity.
I see no way to stop criminals from behaving like criminals. Trump wants to full Posse Comitatus. I see Biden asking local leadership what they need.
Watching Trump, I see desperation. I do not see leadership. Hopefully enough voters will show up in November to prove me right.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 3:38pm
Progress is always uneven. On balance though when Blacks weigh the successes against the failures the NYT capitalizing Black over white which will not be capitalized will out weigh every thing else. The question is how to build on that accomplishment.
I've noted that the Washington post still isn't capitalizing Black. That is a good spot to focus your energy next
by ocean-kat on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 3:23pm
Oceankat, extra funny you should chose that to make your point. I can't even get up my hackles about that one. You know why? Nobody in other fields ever gave a shit about various newspapers style rules, it's always been an area of its own. Not even book editors, they don't give a shit about newspapers' style rules. Or they make fun of quirks and differences. It's truly a nothing burger. Basically a newspaper's editing style/rules are about branding, so the reader recognizes the writing, they look to be different from the other. So it's the opposite of "trending", editing style is considered best when it's unique, not when everyone does it.
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 3:36pm
I'm just going with it because rmrd thought it was important enough to post here to make sure we all read it. Of everything in the news that's what he needed to shine a spot light on.
by ocean-kat on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 5:17pm
Also made Columbia Journalism Review
https://www.cjr.org/analysis/capital-b-black-styleguide.php
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 5:52pm
Thanks for keeping us updated on this very important story. I happened to notice the white supremacist groups are capitalizing christian but not Jew or Muslim. I hope you'll join me in no longer capitalizing christian. We certainly don't want to be seen following their lead.
by ocean-kat on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 6:02pm
White supremacists are not setting the style standards.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 7:22pm
They clearly are since the rationalization for not capitalizing white is that white supremacist do it therefore we must not. You pointed out the rationalization specifically, twice, on your blog. It seems you consider it an important point. Here I am trying to fight the white supremacist with you by using an approach you endorsed and still you want to argue.
by ocean-kat on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 8:25pm
Style Guide: Please make sure to capitalize the 2nd P in PeraclesPlease. Otherwise i feel cancelled and diminutive.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 5:58pm
NCD, you cannot get away with talking like things were like they were before the protests.
Look at the change in crime stats in NYC just for one example.
There is direct cause and effect here.
There is extra opportunity for criminals and there are police either holding back out of their own accord as counter-protests or in some cases they are already being forced to hold back by higher ups.
There is an increase in crime, period. Cause and effect. The pandemic situation is of course part of the equation.
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 2:46pm
So unless cops can choke people and abuse protestors they can't stop real criminals?
by NCD on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 8:09pm
Who said that? You're going to do the hyperbolic strawman thing too? Do you realize I've posted like at least 20 articles about different kinds of police reform?
I'm really getting ready to give up here. Really it's why bother if I am going to be made into the winger everyone here seems to want to argue with.
Whatever happened to nuance and reading about what policies work? Nobody's interested in that, they just want to do polemics and hyperbole?
I sometimes wonder if having a different president is going to make any difference. Because so many seem to need their enemies to fight with and yell at the other side instead of trying to make democracy work.
What is wroing with trying to see cops p.o.v. in order to figure out what to do? Just fire them all? Give up on the country? Kill all the Republicans? Lock em up?!
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 9:20pm
Black Lives Matter formed to address the issue of state or local power used to harass and abuse black lives.
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation-now/2016/07/27/why-doesnt-black-lives-matter-doesnt-focus-talk-about-black-black-crime/87609692/
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 7:40pm
The NAACP addresses Congressional issues
The NAACP Legal Defense Fund addressee legal issues
National Action Network deals with a multitude of issues including urban crime
Color of Change addresses electing politicians and prosecutors
NMA addresses medical issues
Many organizations addresses urban crime
https://www.nytimes.com/2016/08/06/opinion/black-activists-dont-ignore-crime.html
https://www.showingupforracialjustice.org/black-led-organizations.html
Stacey Abrams and Eric Holder lead organizations that address voter suppression
There is now an attempt to distract from police abuse.
Police abuse is being dismissed because there is "black on black" crime.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 9:18pm
Again: DENIAL of CURRENT reality. Hello, DENIAL not a river in Egypt. There is a HUGE spike in gun violence in our major cities right now, started happening in the month of June and continues through today. You are talking 2019. I am talking NOW, in the news. Wake up read some news news, something else besides Rmrd's Library of Favorite Links Proving Everything He Believes.
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 11:18pm
Are you red-baiting?
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 11:20pm
With the movement’s attention comes a familiar refrain: Why doesn’t Black Lives Matter focus on “black-on-black” crime?
The difference is now it's coming from black people. Are they all racist right wingers too?
by ocean-kat on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 11:41pm
Why doesnt TakeAKnee concern itself with inner city poverty and abortions and sports for teens? Why Is Utah west of the Rockies and not east?
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 11:45pm
I don't know. It's the end of the world?
by ocean-kat on Tue, 07/07/2020 - 12:00am
The complaints from the 2016 article came from the back community. BLM stated that they were set up to address police abuse. There are organizations that focus on urban crime. There are organizations that focus on voter suppression, helping newly released inmates, maternal health, etc.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 07/07/2020 - 12:00am
Governor just called out 1,000 National Guard to protect state capitol government sites so that state police can increase patrols in Atlanta
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 11:10pm
Republican distraction, crisis peddling? Won't bother to link as they apparently irritate you.
"Atlanta's police said there have been 50 homicides there through late June, up from 46 the previous year. Rapes, robberies, burglaries and larcenies all declined by double-digit percentages, police said, while aggravated assaults increased slightly."
by NCD on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 11:33pm
From the same article
Doesn't look like he blames BLM.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 07/07/2020 - 12:23am
And the mayor is very clearly not blaming police.
Neither is blaming BLM.
Everyone is entitled to their opinion as to who and what is to blame.
None of the blaming is fixing the problem though.
To be clear, the problem is: recent RAPIDLY INCREASING crime, a gun violence WAVE in many cities starting in June. Not the same old same old "black on black" story.
And the question is: will it continue and grow because of lack of jobs and a terrible economic situation. And if that happens will blue city governments and reforms attempted because of BLM protests be blamed by voters?
Or can enough people in the affected areas (and/or good police) care enough as they did about BLM protests to do something to reverse the wave so a boomerang against reform by voters doesn't happen? Not going to be easy when everyone is broke and out of a job, many more homeless on the streets.
Or is everyone involved just going to go with the status quo and yell "police evil" and let it grow? At the same time many die from coronavirus, just let it happen? Far more deaths than any police have caused? Just to be proved morally right? Does the problem of police abuse have to be fixed right now, right this minute, is it the absolute priority? Or is it more important to pay attention to larger numbers dying of gun violence and coronavirus?
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/07/2020 - 2:06pm
Both problems can be addressed. Policies abuse IS a priority. If the police are not trusted, no one will supply information to the police when a crime occurs.
The infusion of money to deal with social evils will come from shifting funds from the police.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 07/07/2020 - 2:43pm
Crisis peddling is exactly the point I'm trying to make. If the crisis continues to grow, there will be more to peddle and more receptive voters
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/07/2020 - 1:35pm
My whole life: Republicans win when there's high crime by selling "tough on crime" whether real of not. Especially when it coincides with a bad economy. Last thing people like when the economy is bad is a high crime rate, go figure.
Do you remember Willie Horton? Do you realize that there's Willie Horton stories ripe for the picking in New York's crime wave right now? There's new laws on bail.
My whole life: Republicans win when there's high crime by selling "tough on crime" whether real of not.
All my life EXCEPT WHEN a "third way" Dem was elected selling "more police on the streets" and was re-elected partly because of a1995 crime bill that many lefties to this day complain about as being a horror.
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/07/2020 - 1:54pm
Trump is in the White House and considered too incompetent to handle the problem. His race-baiting Mt. Rushmore speech fell flat.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 07/07/2020 - 2:02pm
To me, your simplistic comebacks like this one sound like this: as long as Trump doesn't win, everything is ok. Getting rid of Trump is really all you care about. Forget the Senate, forget the governerships, forget a wave of people dying in the streets. Dems can lose the House, you don't care as long as Trump is gone.
Your delusions about that are delusions because: if he loses re-election, he and his fans will still be out there. He will still be tweeting. He will probably be on Fox News every night as well.
There is no miracle that's going to happen by him losing the presidency. The actual issues have to be tended to. Certainly nationally very little change will happen if Republicans continue to control the Senate. Especially on something like crime and policing.
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/07/2020 - 2:35pm
When I hurl a harsh reply in your direction, you complain
Yet you feel that you have the privilege to use any term you choose to address me.
We will have Biden or we will have Trump.
No one expects magical solutions.
No one expects Trump will leave the stage.
Trump is not going to be helpful in decreasing our problems.
Biden least may start us in the right direction
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 07/07/2020 - 2:49pm
No idea about "harsh reply" Olympics
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 07/07/2020 - 3:03pm
Yeah.right.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 07/07/2020 - 3:12pm
Whatevs
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 07/07/2020 - 4:07pm
Plus "great sucking sound" 3rd party businessman to siphon away tough-on-crime votes
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 07/07/2020 - 2:06pm
I am not exceptionally conspiratorial but I could easily believe that many police unions are advocating that their members lay back a bit on crime fighting at this time after BLM protests in blue cities in an effort to help elect less liberal local governments next time.
Seen it happen in NYC! Giulani and Bloomberg, each re-elected, both "tough on crime." The latter actually managed some very good results on that front, too. All for naught all of sudden NYC has crime stat numbers equal to 1995! Gosh, I wonder how that happened...
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/07/2020 - 2:44pm
p.s. should add the nuance that certain recent changes in crime fighting in NYC are definitely not effects of cop union furtively sabotaging things. The cops are actually very angry that the mayor and city council disbanded their special plainclothes unit immediately in response to BLM protests, they are also angry about the effects of the new bail laws. And they are complaining publicly that these have greatly contributed to the current huge spike in crime. So in NYC it's not so much a case of them secretly pulling back, they are actually complaining loudly that the gummint is not allowing them to fight crime successfully.
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/07/2020 - 2:52pm