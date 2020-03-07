    More Docks and More Vids

    By A Guy Called LULU on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 5:56pm |

    Brett Weinstein has ab idea about a third party challenge. This is the best short description I have seen. 

    Hope this embed of your link works:

     


    by EmmaZahn on Fri, 07/03/2020 - 12:16pm

    I highly recommend this video from BloggingheadsTV for the views and observations of Nikita Petrov, A Russian who lives in Russia and comments on the culture, the political situation, Putin, etc. John Horgan is usually a much better participant than in this case, IMHO. The first two thirds of the video are what I recommend.  In this instance too much towards the end Horgan got in the way of Petrov's subject which I am much more interested in than the metaphysics which Horgan wants to pursue. 


    How Biden's Foreign-Policy Team Got Rich and how strategic consultants will define Biden's relationship to the world.


    "Shadowy", eh. A 36-year senator & 2-time VP finally writes a successful book, and he and his wife promot it for $8k-$90k a speech - a pittance in DC - and another scum-sucking bunch of fucktards want to try to make that sound suspicious. It's assholes like that which Is why we have Trump to begin with - they couldnt focus on Trump's very real criminal activity And his lack of an actual business model - they had to bask in innuendo about Hillary's awful emails And how She "cackled" about Qaddafi. And here's Lulu again carrying their water. It's how Washington works, Lulu - the amounts of money you mention are so fucking unremarkable that Its just crazy they would even put it in an article. A 2-time VP gets $500k/year for a foundation bearing his name, that's a gold star for a major university, UPenn, an Ivy League school? Well fuck me, i mean, every jerkoff board member on Wall Street or Silicon Valley probably gets that much.

    Here's 25 companies, half paying their board members in the $325k-$500k range, the other half $700k - $2 millon - perhaps avg salary $600k-$700k from all.- note - all the board members, not just the few superstars.

    https://eu.usatoday.com/story/money/business/2018/12/14/how-much-do-corp...


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 07/07/2020 - 12:56pm

