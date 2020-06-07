    Trumpism Is ‘Identity Politics’ for White People

    By artappraiser on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 4:23pm

    Adam Serwer retweeted his Oct. 2018 article today with that title and it definitely is worth a reminder right now:

    From, but it’s even more clear now that Trump has fumbled the response to the coronavirus, the economic crisis, and the george floyd protests, while running against statue vandalism. White identity politics is all Trumpism has ever had to offer. https://t.co/A4ZzsNbFVV

    — Adam Serwer (@AdamSerwer) July 6, 2020

    by artappraiser on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 4:28pm

    The references to some of the political consequences to the "Black-Marxist" activity in the past is interesting.

    defends an un-attacked position with this:

    If the United States is going to emerge stronger as a nation, it must not conflate African Americans’ real and historical issues with Russia’s foreign-policy aims.

    Who is really doing this, exactly?

     


    by moat on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 6:03pm

    Fukuyama says to Mona Charen's "Bulwark" column on the president's Mt. Rushmore speech:


    by artappraiser on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 6:04pm

    NYT's Jamelle Bouie argues that Trump May have gone to the racism well too often

    Trump can spend the next four months raging against protesters, defending Confederate monuments and attacking Black celebrities. He can play the hits for his supporters and whip his most devoted followers into a frenzy of MAGA enthusiasm. He can turn up the racism dial as much as he wants and as far as it will go. But if he’s looking for approval, he won’t get it.

    https://www.nytimes.com/2020/07/07/opinion/trump-mount-rushmore-culture-war.html?action=click&module=Opinion&pgtype=Homepage

    Edit to add:

    WaPo's Jennifer Rubin notes Trump doesn't even have NASCAR on his side

    Tyler Reddick, one of Wallace’s fellow drivers, slammed Trump: “We did what was right, and we will do just fine without your support.” Fox Sports NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass also tweeted a defense of Wallace, and even reliably subservient Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) pushed back against Trump: "I don’t think Bubba Wallace has anything to apologize for,” Graham said on Fox News Radio. “You saw the best in NASCAR. They all rallied to Bubba’s side. I would be looking to celebrate that kind of attitude rather than being worried it’s a hoax.” Someone might ask Graham why he still supports a president who has made racism and idolization of the Confederacy central to his reelection effort.

    https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2020/07/07/trump-doesnt-even-have-nascar-his-side/


    by rmrd0000 on Tue, 07/07/2020 - 9:32am

