Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Police departments that kill people at the highest rates per population among the 100 largest cities in America, 2013-19. https://t.co/bhVPmMGTPc pic.twitter.com/Kp7a45llsi— Samuel Sinyangwe (@samswey) July 6, 2020
Spain's large-scale study on the coronavirus indicates just 5% of its population has developed antibodies, strengthening evidence that a so-called herd immunity to Covid-19 is "unachievable," the medical journal the Lancet reported https://t.co/MNVkVFkwC3— CNN International (@cnni) July 6, 2020
A unanimous #SCOTUS upheld state laws penalizing or removing “faithless electors” who attempt to cast a vote for president contrary to the will of the people in their state. https://t.co/VuJDX4x2IZ— Nina Totenberg (@NinaTotenberg) July 6, 2020
Lucky Brand is the latest major retailer to file for bankruptcy since May, following J. Crew, J.C. Penney, GNC and others
By Abba Bhattarai @ WashingtonPost.com/Business, July 6
The retail industry, in turmoil for years, is facing its biggest test yet as the coronavirus crisis pushes some of the nation’s most vulnerable brands to the economic brink.
The grandfather of an 11-year-old killed in Washington, D.C. has tough words about the politicization of violence:— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) July 6, 2020
"Black lives matter it seems like, only when a police officer shoots a black person."
The child's mother is a violence interrupter. https://t.co/DrKSEl538X
Alleged molotov cocktail tosser blamed attack on black people https://t.co/ZKX5QdVqLw pic.twitter.com/95eQEngBqF— New York Post (@nypost) July 4, 2020
Found retweeted by Maggie Haberman. Goldenberg is City Hall Bureau Chief @ Politico NY. I think us New Yorkers are really screwed at least until he's gone; few good people left.
Guess who?— Sally Goldenberg (@SallyGold) July 6, 2020
“He often perceives internal disagreements as potentially undermining or coming from people incapable of seeing the bigger picture.”https://t.co/AeQOCKnDbx
he finally lost his long battle against the affects of coronavirus infection:
This one got to me. My wife and I have been following the progression of Cordero's illness over the many weeks of suffering for him and for his family, including a leg amputation. I urge everyone who says this disease is nothing to step back and think. https://t.co/dpSuIoxAxh— John Schwartz (@jswatz) July 6, 2020
Police departments that kill people at the highest rates per population among the 100 largest cities in America, 2013-19. https://t.co/bhVPmMGTPc pic.twitter.com/Kp7a45llsi— Samuel Sinyangwe (@samswey) July 6, 2020
Yep. He's been terrorizing a city for days. I'll call it now. Career criminal.— 204Girl0574 (@204Girl0574) July 3, 2020
Boy, 14, charged with 1st-degree murder of woman, 'shocking' string of shootings and assaults: police | CBC News https://t.co/beUNbXttLw
CBS NEWS Anchor Margaret Brennan: “We are committed to bringing you the facts about the virus and the most knowledgeable guests that we can,” she said. “We think it’s important for our viewers to hear from Dr. Anthony Fauci and the Centers for Disease Control. But we have not been able to get our requests for Dr. Fauci approved by the Trump administration in the last three months, and the CDC—not at all. We will continue our efforts.”
New York City continues to be rocked by gunfire. At least 20 shootings happened on Sunday, with up to 40 victims and 4 deaths. @CoryJamesTV reports https://t.co/Y1l2J294yW #nyc #nypd
https://t.co/kpK6sKJJm6— Scott Caldwell (@okcactus) July 5, 2020
This is the type of incident I worry about. Protests shouldn't take over streets without police participation.
At least two people were killed and eight others injured in a shooting at a Greenville, South Carolina, nightclub, police say. There are no suspects in custody.— CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) July 5, 2020
https://t.co/vv12194UMQ
This is an exceptionally interesting local video report of a small "heartland" BLM protest
8 officers injured, several businesses vandalized after protest turns violent in Lincoln - KLKN-TV https://t.co/iVIvEnVvZR— Douglas Thomsen (@iambatmandoug) May 30, 2020
Where is the national outcry about this 7 year old girl being killed in Chicago? https://t.co/NiXbuRm0tA— Rev Dr Charles Harrison (@charlesharriso5) July 5, 2020
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/05/2020 - 10:33pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/05/2020 - 10:34pm
Proper DOJ oversight and investigation makes a big difference.
Therefore, who wins the presidency and his/her DOJ is a very important factor.
If Biden doesn't win because there is a high crime rate at the time of the election and he hasn't addressed that to the satisfaction of voters, the protests are unlikely to have much effect on bad police departments and may actually have been counterproductive in causing police to cut back against crime.
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/05/2020 - 10:42pm
I'll re-pimp my own link, since i do think using the same "gloves off" police approach across disparate communities seems like a recipe for awful results.
If the DoJ doesnt correct this mismatched approach, "oversight" seems to be counting bodies and managing protests. No one wants to be on the receiving end of look-for-any-infraction escalating confrontational police tactics, for good reason.
http://dagblog.com/arts/malcolm-gladwell-sandra-bland-talking-strangers-...
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 07/05/2020 - 11:18pm
Welcome!
I am just getting so spooked watching CNN documentary on 1968 including the Dem convention. Memories coming back, as a teenybopper thinking the student rioters were oh so righteous and romantic, the Chicago cops were pigs, why not protest, as Humphrey was a shoe-in to win, nobody was going to vote for Nixon anyways.
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/05/2020 - 11:36pm
all the same words--Delegates talking about "law and order", Dan Rather saying Humphrey wants to be a "healer "of the country,. Humphrey now associated with the "chaos" of the protests at the convention and the" unrest" on the streets in general etc. etc.
Edit to add: oy, now they are bringing up memories of Wallace as the spoiler, forgot about that..while Humphrey is getting heckled by lefties everywhere, George has the racist vote all locked up and then steals some northern working class Dem white votes who are angry about the privileged hippy college students tearing up their world who, Wallace says, need new to learn some new four-letter words like "WORK" and 'SOAP"
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/05/2020 - 11:50pm
Ah, good times, good ol' boys
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 2:17am
Albanese is a Democrat, 2019 NYC Charter Revision Commissioner, 2017 candidate 4 NYC Mayor, 11yr public school teacher,15-yr Councilmember, Attorney-Finance Professional, Father, Immigrant
I saw his comment because it was "liked" by a NY Professor of Urban Planning & Art that I follow, she is a quite liberal Brooklynite.
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 12:27am
here's how the GOP is using the BLM protests, very similar to BLM, they don't address most of the P.D.'s in the list above, they are picking on blue cities
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 1:11am
If this is true, and was enabled everywhere, also should be said:
the people have to get out and vote in local elections, not just the main national ones. Plenty of already enfranchised (of all colors) don't do that. Just can't seem to find the time to vote in local elections, is a very common thing.
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 6:53pm