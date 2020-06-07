Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
The grandfather of an 11-year-old killed in Washington, D.C. has tough words about the politicization of violence:— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) July 6, 2020
"Black lives matter it seems like, only when a police officer shoots a black person."
The child's mother is a violence interrupter. https://t.co/DrKSEl538X
Spain's large-scale study on the coronavirus indicates just 5% of its population has developed antibodies, strengthening evidence that a so-called herd immunity to Covid-19 is "unachievable," the medical journal the Lancet reported https://t.co/MNVkVFkwC3— CNN International (@cnni) July 6, 2020
A unanimous #SCOTUS upheld state laws penalizing or removing “faithless electors” who attempt to cast a vote for president contrary to the will of the people in their state. https://t.co/VuJDX4x2IZ— Nina Totenberg (@NinaTotenberg) July 6, 2020
Lucky Brand is the latest major retailer to file for bankruptcy since May, following J. Crew, J.C. Penney, GNC and others
By Abba Bhattarai @ WashingtonPost.com/Business, July 6
The retail industry, in turmoil for years, is facing its biggest test yet as the coronavirus crisis pushes some of the nation’s most vulnerable brands to the economic brink.
The grandfather of an 11-year-old killed in Washington, D.C. has tough words about the politicization of violence:— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) July 6, 2020
"Black lives matter it seems like, only when a police officer shoots a black person."
The child's mother is a violence interrupter. https://t.co/DrKSEl538X
Alleged molotov cocktail tosser blamed attack on black people https://t.co/ZKX5QdVqLw pic.twitter.com/95eQEngBqF— New York Post (@nypost) July 4, 2020
Found retweeted by Maggie Haberman. Goldenberg is City Hall Bureau Chief @ Politico NY. I think us New Yorkers are really screwed at least until he's gone; few good people left.
Guess who?— Sally Goldenberg (@SallyGold) July 6, 2020
“He often perceives internal disagreements as potentially undermining or coming from people incapable of seeing the bigger picture.”https://t.co/AeQOCKnDbx
he finally lost his long battle against the affects of coronavirus infection:
This one got to me. My wife and I have been following the progression of Cordero's illness over the many weeks of suffering for him and for his family, including a leg amputation. I urge everyone who says this disease is nothing to step back and think. https://t.co/dpSuIoxAxh— John Schwartz (@jswatz) July 6, 2020
Police departments that kill people at the highest rates per population among the 100 largest cities in America, 2013-19. https://t.co/bhVPmMGTPc pic.twitter.com/Kp7a45llsi— Samuel Sinyangwe (@samswey) July 6, 2020
Yep. He's been terrorizing a city for days. I'll call it now. Career criminal.— 204Girl0574 (@204Girl0574) July 3, 2020
Boy, 14, charged with 1st-degree murder of woman, 'shocking' string of shootings and assaults: police | CBC News https://t.co/beUNbXttLw
CBS NEWS Anchor Margaret Brennan: “We are committed to bringing you the facts about the virus and the most knowledgeable guests that we can,” she said. “We think it’s important for our viewers to hear from Dr. Anthony Fauci and the Centers for Disease Control. But we have not been able to get our requests for Dr. Fauci approved by the Trump administration in the last three months, and the CDC—not at all. We will continue our efforts.”
New York City continues to be rocked by gunfire. At least 20 shootings happened on Sunday, with up to 40 victims and 4 deaths. @CoryJamesTV reports https://t.co/Y1l2J294yW #nyc #nypd
https://t.co/kpK6sKJJm6— Scott Caldwell (@okcactus) July 5, 2020
This is the type of incident I worry about. Protests shouldn't take over streets without police participation.
At least two people were killed and eight others injured in a shooting at a Greenville, South Carolina, nightclub, police say. There are no suspects in custody.— CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) July 5, 2020
https://t.co/vv12194UMQ
This is an exceptionally interesting local video report of a small "heartland" BLM protest
8 officers injured, several businesses vandalized after protest turns violent in Lincoln - KLKN-TV https://t.co/iVIvEnVvZR— Douglas Thomsen (@iambatmandoug) May 30, 2020
Where is the national outcry about this 7 year old girl being killed in Chicago? https://t.co/NiXbuRm0tA— Rev Dr Charles Harrison (@charlesharriso5) July 5, 2020
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 5:14pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 5:21pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 5:24pm
Mayor Bowser's press conference today, thougt it says "Covid 19 Situational Update" it starts with John Alaya standing next to her and "let me start by addressing what happened in our community Saturday night..." It includes an update from the Chief of Police, who happens to have white skin. The Covid update is treated as secondary.
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 5:46pm