Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Nothing to see here. Just the Russians actively trying to kill US troops in Afghanistan, and Trump knowing about it for months now, and not lifting a finger to stop it.https://t.co/r88nN3hKxo— John Aravosis (@aravosis) June 26, 2020
Alleged molotov cocktail tosser blamed attack on black people https://t.co/ZKX5QdVqLw pic.twitter.com/95eQEngBqF— New York Post (@nypost) July 4, 2020
Found retweeted by Maggie Haberman. Goldenberg is City Hall Bureau Chief @ Politico NY. I think us New Yorkers are really screwed at least until he's gone; few good people left.
Guess who?— Sally Goldenberg (@SallyGold) July 6, 2020
“He often perceives internal disagreements as potentially undermining or coming from people incapable of seeing the bigger picture.”https://t.co/AeQOCKnDbx
he finally lost his long battle against the affects of coronavirus infection:
This one got to me. My wife and I have been following the progression of Cordero's illness over the many weeks of suffering for him and for his family, including a leg amputation. I urge everyone who says this disease is nothing to step back and think. https://t.co/dpSuIoxAxh— John Schwartz (@jswatz) July 6, 2020
Police departments that kill people at the highest rates per population among the 100 largest cities in America, 2013-19. https://t.co/bhVPmMGTPc pic.twitter.com/Kp7a45llsi— Samuel Sinyangwe (@samswey) July 6, 2020
Yep. He's been terrorizing a city for days. I'll call it now. Career criminal.— 204Girl0574 (@204Girl0574) July 3, 2020
Boy, 14, charged with 1st-degree murder of woman, 'shocking' string of shootings and assaults: police | CBC News https://t.co/beUNbXttLw
CBS NEWS Anchor Margaret Brennan: “We are committed to bringing you the facts about the virus and the most knowledgeable guests that we can,” she said. “We think it’s important for our viewers to hear from Dr. Anthony Fauci and the Centers for Disease Control. But we have not been able to get our requests for Dr. Fauci approved by the Trump administration in the last three months, and the CDC—not at all. We will continue our efforts.”
New York City continues to be rocked by gunfire. At least 20 shootings happened on Sunday, with up to 40 victims and 4 deaths. @CoryJamesTV reports https://t.co/Y1l2J294yW #nyc #nypd
https://t.co/kpK6sKJJm6— Scott Caldwell (@okcactus) July 5, 2020
This is the type of incident I worry about. Protests shouldn't take over streets without police participation.
At least two people were killed and eight others injured in a shooting at a Greenville, South Carolina, nightclub, police say. There are no suspects in custody.— CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) July 5, 2020
https://t.co/vv12194UMQ
This is an exceptionally interesting local video report of a small "heartland" BLM protest
8 officers injured, several businesses vandalized after protest turns violent in Lincoln - KLKN-TV https://t.co/iVIvEnVvZR— Douglas Thomsen (@iambatmandoug) May 30, 2020
Where is the national outcry about this 7 year old girl being killed in Chicago? https://t.co/NiXbuRm0tA— Rev Dr Charles Harrison (@charlesharriso5) July 5, 2020
When Davon was killed, he was attending a neighborhood cookout that his mom -- a violence interrupter -- was hosting. The goal of the cookout: To build community trust and stop the neighborhood violence.— Perry Stein (@PerryStein) July 5, 2020
More on his life and last night's shooting: https://t.co/8ov0HLdEfl
Shades of Heather Hyer
One woman has died and a second remains hospitalized after a car drove onto a closed section of highway and sped into a group of people protesting against police brutality in Seattle early on Saturday.
Summer Taylor, 24, of Seattle was pronounced dead at Harborview Medical Center while Diaz Love, a 32-year-old from Portland, Oregon, was hospitalized in critical condition following the incident, according to a police spokesperson.
Love’s condition was later changed to serious, a hospital spokeswoman told HuffPost.
Right wing militia groups were drawn to a supposed Antifa flag burning in Gettysburgh. The event was a social media hoax.
It is unclear who created the false social media event.
On the other hand, right wing groups have attempted to create "Antifa" sites in an attempt to disrupt peaceful protests.
Welcome to civil unrest, brought to you by social media.
A majority of voters appear to understand the phrase "defund the police" to mean shifting financial resources from police departments to social services. Joe Biden rejected the concept of defunding the police, focusing on removing racist police officers.
The NYT article notes
But as people have learned more about the term and some city governments have even put it into action, Americans have shown some receptiveness to it. Recent polling suggests that many Americans have come to understand the phrase as a call not to simply eliminate the keepers of the peace, but to reinvest a portion of their funding in other programs and crime prevention techniques.
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
Claire MacAskill & Joe Scarborough:
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/26/2020 - 11:47pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/27/2020 - 12:47am
Mr. Yglesias is being sarcastic here, but if tell-alls from Woodward to Bolton are correct, it is entirely believable to me that neither of them paid any attention to briefings on this intel:
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/27/2020 - 5:18pm
European intel source confirms and also says
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/27/2020 - 10:10pm
The Lincoln Project has an ad out on it:
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/27/2020 - 11:15pm
One thing I think can be safely presumed: his old buddy John McCain would be more than extremely angry.
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/27/2020 - 11:24pm
The NYT and Cnn have a long documented history of printing hoaxes so this 'Story' should remain in that category until verified or debunked.
Putin is a despot but he's not a fool seeking more of Trump's sanctions.
by Anonymous (not verified) on Sun, 06/28/2020 - 1:34am
Why do you think it is even worth your time to write that here?
Do you think of this group as a bunch of dummies that doesn't know what the name Judith Miller means?
Do you think we also don't know what it means when the DNI says intel wasn't shown to the president and vice-president but doesn't deny its existence?
Come up with something more challenging than "beware the liberal media may not always be true". DOH. It's truer more often than Fox News.
Or are you just trying to convince yourself?
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/28/2020 - 2:03am
Putin Is a dumbfuck who's lucky he found a useful idiot in America, cuz he's done a really shitty job for a guy who's sitting on the resources he Is. 20+ years and what does he have to show but a few billion of extorted money, a semi-quagmire in Syria, a reputation for killing journalists, 3rd worst Covid response in the world, and chaos in America? Get his dick out of your mouth. It's not worth the crappy pay youre getting.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 06/28/2020 - 5:34am
Steve Schmidt calls bullshit on tweet by Office of the DNI:
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/28/2020 - 1:16am
A non-denial denial wrapped in a larger denial. The "alleged intelligence" has been reported by the NY Times. The intelligence itself is alleged to have come from Intelligence sources. The Director is the perfect job to find out if it is valid information. If the reporting is incorrect it is incorrect about what came from their sources. As the NYT story has it:
If the Director could just say the story was all false, that would have been the smart thing to say. This statement screams of Commissars shaking down the party ranks for traitors and infidels.
The denial by Zabihullah Mujahid is special. He is more offended by being seen as a whore than a killer of Americans:
The Taliban are so touchy these days. Gone are the halcyon days of yore when they took C.I.A. money with no drama.
by moat on Sun, 06/28/2020 - 12:18pm
interesting insight about the Taliban, moat.
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/28/2020 - 2:07pm
David Rothkopf has a few things to say on the matter in a Twitter thread, starting here:
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/28/2020 - 1:20am
Poor confused moot can't even keep his hoax history straight. The Taliban didn't even exist when the CIA funded AL Qaida hoax first surfaced,
It seems that pinheads like Rothkopf would update their pathetic failed Trump/Russia collusion hoax and start parroting the Bolton Trump/China collusion hoax.
by Anonymous (not verified) on Sun, 06/28/2020 - 1:28pm
Your twisting of anything and everything pro-Trump as if he is the yugest genius the world has ever seen who is always right is incredibly blatantly obvious. Especially whenever his administration does something that his very own political party wouldn't like, it was on purpose because the GOP is stupid, that Trump always knows better than both the GOP and Democratic politicians.
While someone like member NCD here might see a fan of a "dear leader", through the wise comments of moat, I am beginning to see marketing for a single man as savior and genius at work. The only question is whether you are paid to do that or do that because you are a fanboy.
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/28/2020 - 1:59pm
He may not be the yugest genius among world leaders, but he surely has the yugest ass. (ed note: Trump v. Spanx, Spanx lays down and dies, admits defeat.)
by jollyroger on Sun, 06/28/2020 - 2:23pm
Cue the Golfer's Overcoat in 5...4...3...
by jollyroger on Sun, 06/28/2020 - 2:25pm
I think this kind of ridicule personally rattles the Narcissist Trump mightily but has little affect on followers and fans, nearly zero effect actually, as at many of his rallies the attendees don't look that different. And ya know, comes to mind Trump, as to physical appearance, he only judges women that way; with men he's a fan of Rocketman and Pootie. Despite the bare chest photos of the latter, he's lacking both the height and the hair of an Adonis.
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/28/2020 - 2:42pm
Hey Nonny - still playing Putin deepthroat? He doesnt mind paying Afghanis to kill Americans, And you and your hero Trump dont mind Americans dying. Speaking of which, 130,000 Covid dead - where's your hydroxychloroquine And herd immunity? Florida's adding 8000-10,000 infections a day - Nonny and Donny dont care - they're in it for the chaos and "owning the libs", not for any grow up responsibility. Do you golf too, Anon? Whats your handicap? (Aside from the obvious.)
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 06/28/2020 - 2:06pm
From Wikipedia for brevity:
For more detailed information, look for Operation Cyclone and Pashtun nationalism during the Soviet invasion. The word "Taliban" means students who went madrassahs in Pakistan as refugees during the war.
Same people, different time.
by moat on Sun, 06/28/2020 - 2:59pm
You parrot a wiki history that verifies that no evidence has been found in 30 years that the CIA funded the Taliban or AQ but is also incomplete and inaccurate. You then make another ignorant claim based on misinformation.
The Taliban formed in refugee camps in Pakistan and those students brought it to Afghanistan two years after the Afghan war ended. Some of the Pashtunwali fighters from the war converted to Wahhabi Islam and joined the Taliban
Inferring that because the CIA supported the Mujahideen they funded the Taliban a decade later is absurd even if some of them joined the Taliban.
by Anonymous (not verified) on Sun, 06/28/2020 - 5:33pm
The source was only meant to frame the events in the context you claimed was not germane.
I have made no reference to what happened after the war with the Soviets.
Same people, different time. For the sake of precision, I should have said something like precursors to Taliban.
by moat on Sun, 06/28/2020 - 5:54pm
This will of course mean zero to Nonny because Mr. Bromwich has bonafide "deep state" credentials going way back: former DOJ IG; Asst US Attorney, SDNY; Assoc. Independent Counsel, Iran-Contra; independent monitor; law enforcement consultant; views are my own
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/28/2020 - 11:23pm
Michael Steele:
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/29/2020 - 12:25am
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/29/2020 - 1:46am
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 4:26pm