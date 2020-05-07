Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Right wing militia groups were drawn to a supposed Antifa flag burning in Gettysburgh. The event was a social media hoax.
It is unclear who created the false social media event.
On the other hand, right wing groups have attempted to create "Antifa" sites in an attempt to disrupt peaceful protests.
Welcome to civil unrest, brought to you by social media.
Comments
If they said they were burning Confederate flags, the patriot heritage real American freedom 2nd Amendment solution, masks are fascist, anti-antifa, not racist, not sheep, not a mob, militia turnout would have been at least ..... twice as large.
by NCD on Sun, 07/05/2020 - 1:12pm
There may be two QAnon supporters in the Republican Congress in November. Manifestations of the same paranoia.
https://www.vox.com/2020/7/3/21309935/qanon-supporters-winning-congressional-primaries-explained
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 07/05/2020 - 1:25pm
Worried for Dukes of Hazzard perhaps
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/jul/06/dukes-of-hazzard-car-not...
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 5:04am
Douglass statue torn down
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/jul/06/frederick-douglass-statu...
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 10:19am
Since there is no longer any political reason we're tearing down statues we should just treat all statues and other culture like debt. Every seven years we have a jubilee year where all statues, art, music, movies, everything is destroyed. Think of all the work this would produce for young artists when all the previous work is destroyed and needs to be replaced by something. Does anyone really need to watch Friends again or listen the The Wall by Pink Floyd another time? Out with the old, in with the new.
by ocean-kat on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 1:28pm
Trump vs NASCAR: point Bubba
https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2020/jul/06/donald-trump-bubba-wallace...
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 10:22am
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 07/06/2020 - 1:40pm