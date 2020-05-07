Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
CBS NEWS Anchor Margaret Brennan: “We are committed to bringing you the facts about the virus and the most knowledgeable guests that we can,” she said. “We think it’s important for our viewers to hear from Dr. Anthony Fauci and the Centers for Disease Control. But we have not been able to get our requests for Dr. Fauci approved by the Trump administration in the last three months, and the CDC—not at all. We will continue our efforts.”
Comments
Soooo, can we agree that cancel culture is bad no matter which side does it? Especially when it's done to people who are experts in specialized areas? Let them speak uncensored.
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/05/2020 - 8:03pm