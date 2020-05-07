Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Where is the national outcry about this 7 year old girl being killed in Chicago? https://t.co/NiXbuRm0tA— Rev Dr Charles Harrison (@charlesharriso5) July 5, 2020
At least two people were killed and eight others injured in a shooting at a Greenville, South Carolina, nightclub, police say. There are no suspects in custody.— CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) July 5, 2020
https://t.co/vv12194UMQ
Very interesting local video report of small "heartland" BLM protest
8 officers injured, several businesses vandalized after protest turns violent in Lincoln - KLKN-TV https://t.co/iVIvEnVvZR— Douglas Thomsen (@iambatmandoug) May 30, 2020
When Davon was killed, he was attending a neighborhood cookout that his mom -- a violence interrupter -- was hosting. The goal of the cookout: To build community trust and stop the neighborhood violence.— Perry Stein (@PerryStein) July 5, 2020
More on his life and last night's shooting: https://t.co/8ov0HLdEfl
Shades of Heather Hyer
One woman has died and a second remains hospitalized after a car drove onto a closed section of highway and sped into a group of people protesting against police brutality in Seattle early on Saturday.
Summer Taylor, 24, of Seattle was pronounced dead at Harborview Medical Center while Diaz Love, a 32-year-old from Portland, Oregon, was hospitalized in critical condition following the incident, according to a police spokesperson.
Love’s condition was later changed to serious, a hospital spokeswoman told HuffPost.
Right wing militia groups were drawn to a supposed Antifa flag burning in Gettysburgh. The event was a social media hoax.
It is unclear who created the false social media event.
On the other hand, right wing groups have attempted to create "Antifa" sites in an attempt to disrupt peaceful protests.
Welcome to civil unrest, brought to you by social media.
A majority of voters appear to understand the phrase "defund the police" to mean shifting financial resources from police departments to social services. Joe Biden rejected the concept of defunding the police, focusing on removing racist police officers.
The NYT article notes
But as people have learned more about the term and some city governments have even put it into action, Americans have shown some receptiveness to it. Recent polling suggests that many Americans have come to understand the phrase as a call not to simply eliminate the keepers of the peace, but to reinvest a portion of their funding in other programs and crime prevention techniques.
Last Aug., I went to Colombo to report on the Easter Sunday bombings, and on the Ibrahim brothers -- wealthy young men who decided to take part in the worst terrorist attack Sri Lanka has ever seen. Ten months later, that piece is in the @NYTmag. [1/n]https://t.co/02OjseYAMy— Samanth Subramanian (@Samanth_S) July 2, 2020
A cyclist assisted Atlanta police in the capture of a murder suspect by loaning an officer his bike for the chase. https://t.co/vj3q4s5xQ4— CNN (@CNN) July 4, 2020
You wouldn't think it were posiblle, but they keep getting better!
By Carol D. Leonning & Josh Dawsey @ WashingtonPost.com, July 2, 8:57 pm EDT
Vice President Pence’s trip to Arizona this week had to be postponed by a day after several Secret Service agents who helped organize the visit either tested positive for the coronavirus or were showing symptoms of being infected.
This holiday weekend, let’s be safe and smart. It’s going to take all of us to beat this virus. So wear a mask. Wash your hands. And listen to the experts, not the folks trying to divide us. That's the only way we’ll do this—together.https://t.co/UwNKAzL8JU— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 3, 2020
He Was Playing With Fireworks. One Flew Into His Home, Video Shows. https://t.co/JNy62m6arS— Peter Khoury (@pkhoury_nyt) July 3, 2020
Long before the pandemic, U.S. workers’ productivity and their median pay, which once rose in tandem, went through an acrimonious divorce. Compensation, especially in some of the country’s fastest-growing industries, has stagnated, while the cost of housing, health care and education have not. The federal minimum wage, stuck at $7.25 since 2009, is worth 70% of what it was in 1968, and about one-third of what it would be had it kept pace with productivity. Benefits have been slashed and employee rights (and unions) deeply diminished. The pandemic has exacerbated the problem, but also placed it in stark relief. This is how the American worker got fleeced. —Josh Petri
The Washington Redskins on Friday issued a statement that they will "undergo a thorough review of the team's name" amid renewed pressure.
"In light of recent events around our country and feedback from our community, the Washington Redskins are announcing the team will undergo a thorough review of the team's name. This review formalizes the initial discussions the team has been having with the league in recent weeks.
"... We believe this review can and will be conducted with the best interest of all in mind."
