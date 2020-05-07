Shades of Heather Hyer

One woman has died and a second remains hospitalized after a car drove onto a closed section of highway and sped into a group of people protesting against police brutality in Seattle early on Saturday.

Summer Taylor, 24, of Seattle was pronounced dead at Harborview Medical Center while Diaz Love, a 32-year-old from Portland, Oregon, was hospitalized in critical condition following the incident, according to a police spokesperson.

Love’s condition was later changed to serious, a hospital spokeswoman told HuffPost.

The driver, 27-year-old Dawit Kelete of Seattle entered I-5 by swerving his car around vehicles that had been blocking the roadway around 1:40 a.m., according to a police report obtained by The Associated Press. He was taken into custody and faces multiple charges.

Graphic video of the incident shows two figures being struck by a white Jaguar sedan and thrown into the air, landing hard on the pavement.

Love had been live-streaming the demonstration, which was billed as “Black Femme March Takes I-5,” on her Facebook page when the car struck, ending her stream abruptly. In the moments before, people can be heard yelling “car” in increasingly panicked tones.

Sections of the highway have been frequently closed off because of protests, according to a local ABC affiliate.