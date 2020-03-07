    EmmaZahn's picture

    James Lindsay on Joe Rogan's Show

    By EmmaZahn on Fri, 07/03/2020 - 12:30pm |

    A three-hour conversation. 

     

    Apparently his new book is faring well as to pre-publication orders

     


    by artappraiser on Fri, 07/03/2020 - 11:47pm

    This is the big immediate problem now related to wokeness

    So this is the American election campaign right here. #Trump from last night — and every night till November 3rd. pic.twitter.com/A6eprPwHEo

    — Jeremy Vine (@theJeremyVine) July 4, 2020

    the rioting vigilante portion of the woke really gave the GOP a super culture wars meme to run with.

    And liberals can kill many coalitions by labeling Lindsay types as Trump supporters, when he is not, he proudly claims the "liberal" label.

    Wondering what Joe's advisors are going to do. Wish he had spoken out sooner about the peaceful protests vs. vigilante "revolution."


    by artappraiser on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 6:49pm

    I should have used this retweet of the video; I caught that clip only because James Lindsay "liked" this retweet of it:

    Wondering how he will handle the whole situation...he could fuck things up easily, that said he has a TON of experience arguing with trolls on twitter so should have refined language by now...stay tuned


    by artappraiser on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 6:59pm

    It's looking like one suggestion from Project Lincoln types when Trump brings up the danger of the lefty mobs is going to be to keep hammering on 'rona:


    by artappraiser on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 8:25pm

    It's a new schtick for him and he's actually not very good at it yet. He just read it off the teleprompter badly as is usual for him. He hasn't yet figured out how to play it up to rile up his fans and anger the left. I guess he'll get there though. It's a good issue for him.


    by ocean-kat on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 8:47pm

    I agree as I watched part of it (horrifyingly juvenile and insincere delivery, like teacher making the bad kid recite something, scary in that!). I wonder whether he can do it, actually, made me think of how  it might be that he can't really do the righteous anger and passion thing necessary for that particular gig. All he can get genuinely upset about is things to do with himself. And jobs jobs jobs/that he can bleat about successfully. He can make fun of people that's what he does at the rallies. (A reminder that he doesn't stand for much in particular at all, i.e. his non-interventionist stands are wishy washy, not passionate.) Yes the topic is tailor made for many of his fans, and what he has exploited of them in the past, but I am not sure he can deliver here. (It's Bannonite, that's for sure, but Steve's not there any more.)


    by artappraiser on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 9:06pm

    Thing is it's not just tailor made for his fans. As I'm sure you know this resonates across the board. Moderates that might decide that, well I guess those confederate statues do have to go, can't get on board with this wholesale destruction of any and all historical statues. And it offends the old school liberals that used to say, I disagree with every thing you said but I will defend your right to say it with my last breath. Perhaps Trump is so bad and so  hated that nothing can move many moderates or liberals away from his opponent. But if anything can this would be it.


    by ocean-kat on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 10:26pm

    Yes, and that's why I am curious to see how Lindsay and other warriors like him handle it. And I do hope Biden eventually makes clear as well. In the past he's not been shy about what we call "Sister Souljah moments", so there's that, but this time hold-your-nose-GOTV is crucial as far as far left is concerned (i.e. "Bernie Bros") so it's problematic.


    by artappraiser on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 10:49pm

    I hate all these memes. It's just a way to insult someone with out having to engage or explain. But people love to bypass conversation or debate and name call instead. So they look for "acceptable" insults.  I discount anyone who uses any of these memes as intellectually stunted.  As far as far left is concerned (i.e. "Bernie Bros")  it's problematic.

     


    by A Guy Called LULU on Sun, 07/05/2020 - 12:05am

    You post that as if you are throwing Arta's own words back at her. But that's my post you're quoting for the most part and she  made no indication how much or how little she agreed with me. I don't assume she agreed since we have disagreed as often as we agreed. Nor do I assume you agree with me since we've so often disagreed, yet you use my words here as if you do. I don't like you taking and using my words like that. It seems disingenuous to me. Speak your own mind and express your own opinions in your own words.


    by ocean-kat on Sun, 07/05/2020 - 12:27am

    One of my own opinions is that "memes" serve a couple different purposes. Sometimes they are an acceptable shortcut in discourse. "Cancel culture" is one I think fits that category. Sometimes they are just an insult agreed upon by people wishing to throw that particular insult every time an opportunity comes up. Do you agree that "Bernie Bro" is a meme?  Do you agree that it is an insult?  Have you noticed the lectures on what is acceptable discourse here at dag?  Is Arta intellectually stunted by your stated standard? 


    by A Guy Called LULU on Sun, 07/05/2020 - 12:49am

     "Do you agree that "Bernie Bro" is a meme?  Do you agree that it is an insult?"

    Is that your opinion? I'd like to hear why you think it's similar to "Karen." While it's sometimes used as an insult mostly it's just a descriptive term without any negative connotation. Don't some male supporters of Sanders consider themselves Bernie Bros? No one considers themselves a Karen. I'm willing to reconsider that if you have a good argument.

    "Have you noticed the lectures on what is acceptable discourse here at dag?"

    Honestly no. I only know when I think someone has crossed a line and when I post about it. I don't out source that to other people so it's one of the subjects I don't pay much attention to here.

    If you have some problems with my post I'd prefer you address the post directly. Not use me in your disagreement with Arta.


    by ocean-kat on Sun, 07/05/2020 - 1:14am

    Yes, my opinion is that Bernie Bro is a meme. It is a common one with Arta. I also think that it is an insult as commonly used and as Arta used it above my response. 

    Honestly no. I only know when I think someone has crossed a line and when I post about it. I don't out source that to other people so it's one of the subjects I don't pay much attention to here.

    You have brought me up multiple times as an example of something you disagreed with in discussions I was not participating in. So has Arta. 

    Also,you say above: " But that's my post you're quoting for the most part and she  made no indication how much or how little she agreed with me." 

      The first sentence of her response was: "Yes, it's a stereotype, that's what they do, make a bunch of people into a group that acts similarly."   

    Sounded like agreement to me. 

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     


    by A Guy Called LULU on Sun, 07/05/2020 - 1:37am

    Bannon might be there - So many Ppl like Manafort and Stone "exited" but never really left. Rudý? Who knows.


    by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 07/05/2020 - 1:33am

