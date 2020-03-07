    EmmaZahn's picture

    James Lindsay on Joe Rogan's Show

    By EmmaZahn on Fri, 07/03/2020 - 12:30pm |

    A three-hour conversation. 

     

    Comments

    Apparently his new book is faring well as to pre-publication orders

     


    by artappraiser on Fri, 07/03/2020 - 11:47pm

    This is the big immediate problem now related to wokeness

    So this is the American election campaign right here. #Trump from last night — and every night till November 3rd. pic.twitter.com/A6eprPwHEo

    — Jeremy Vine (@theJeremyVine) July 4, 2020

    the rioting vigilante portion of the woke really gave the GOP a super culture wars meme to run with.

    And liberals can kill many coalitions by labeling Lindsay types as Trump supporters, when he is not, he proudly claims the "liberal" label.

    Wondering what Joe's advisors are going to do. Wish he had spoken out sooner about the peaceful protests vs. vigilante "revolution."


    by artappraiser on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 6:49pm

    I should have used this retweet of the video; I caught that clip only because James Lindsay "liked" this retweet of it:

    Wondering how he will handle the whole situation...he could fuck things up easily, that said he has a TON of experience arguing with trolls on twitter so should have refined language by now...stay tuned


    by artappraiser on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 6:59pm

    It's looking like one suggestion from Project Lincoln types when Trump brings up the danger of the lefty mobs is going to be to keep hammering on 'rona:


    by artappraiser on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 8:25pm

    It's a new schtick for him and he's actually not very good at it yet. He just read it off the teleprompter badly as is usual for him. He hasn't yet figured out how to play it up to rile up his fans and anger the left. I guess he'll get there though. It's a good issue for him.


    by ocean-kat on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 8:47pm

    I agree as I watched part of it (horrifyingly juvenile and insincere delivery, like teacher making the bad kid recite something, scary in that!). I wonder whether he can do it, actually, made me think of how  it might be that he can't really do the righteous anger and passion thing necessary for that particular gig. All he can get genuinely upset about is things to do with himself. And jobs jobs jobs/that he can bleat about successfully. He can make fun of people that's what he does at the rallies. (A reminder that he doesn't stand for much in particular at all, i.e. his non-interventionist stands are wishy washy, not passionate.) Yes the topic is tailor made for many of his fans, and what he has exploited of them in the past, but I am not sure he can deliver here. (It's Bannonite, that's for sure, but Steve's not there any more.)


    by artappraiser on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 9:06pm

    Thing is it's not just tailor made for his fans. As I'm sure you know this resonates across the board. Moderates that might decide that, well I guess those confederate statues do have to go, can't get on board with this wholesale destruction of any and all historical statues. And it offends the old school liberals that used to say, I disagree with every thing you said but I will defend your right to say it with my last breath. Perhaps Trump is so bad and so  hated that nothing can move many moderates or liberals away from his opponent. But if anything can this would be it.


    by ocean-kat on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 10:26pm

    Yes, and that's why I am curious to see how Lindsay and other warriors like him handle it. And I do hope Biden eventually makes clear as well. In the past he's not been shy about what we call "Sister Souljah moments", so there's that, but this time hold-your-nose-GOTV is crucial as far as far left is concerned (i.e. "Bernie Bros") so it's problematic.


    by artappraiser on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 10:49pm

    I hate all these memes. It's just a way to insult someone with out having to engage or explain. But people love to bypass conversation or debate and name call instead. So they look for "acceptable" insults.  I discount anyone who uses any of these memes as intellectually stunted.  As far as far left is concerned (i.e. "Bernie Bros")  it's problematic.

     


    by A Guy Called LULU on Sun, 07/05/2020 - 12:05am

    Latest Comments

    more