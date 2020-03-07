Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
This holiday weekend, let’s be safe and smart. It’s going to take all of us to beat this virus. So wear a mask. Wash your hands. And listen to the experts, not the folks trying to divide us. That's the only way we’ll do this—together.https://t.co/UwNKAzL8JU— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 3, 2020
You wouldn't think it were posiblle, but they keep getting better!
By Carol D. Leonning & Josh Dawsey @ WashingtonPost.com, July 2, 8:57 pm EDT
Vice President Pence’s trip to Arizona this week had to be postponed by a day after several Secret Service agents who helped organize the visit either tested positive for the coronavirus or were showing symptoms of being infected.
He Was Playing With Fireworks. One Flew Into His Home, Video Shows. https://t.co/JNy62m6arS— Peter Khoury (@pkhoury_nyt) July 3, 2020
Long before the pandemic, U.S. workers’ productivity and their median pay, which once rose in tandem, went through an acrimonious divorce. Compensation, especially in some of the country’s fastest-growing industries, has stagnated, while the cost of housing, health care and education have not. The federal minimum wage, stuck at $7.25 since 2009, is worth 70% of what it was in 1968, and about one-third of what it would be had it kept pace with productivity. Benefits have been slashed and employee rights (and unions) deeply diminished. The pandemic has exacerbated the problem, but also placed it in stark relief. This is how the American worker got fleeced. —Josh Petri
The Washington Redskins on Friday issued a statement that they will "undergo a thorough review of the team's name" amid renewed pressure.
"In light of recent events around our country and feedback from our community, the Washington Redskins are announcing the team will undergo a thorough review of the team's name. This review formalizes the initial discussions the team has been having with the league in recent weeks.
"... We believe this review can and will be conducted with the best interest of all in mind."
The recent Black Lives Matter protests peaked on June 6, when half a million people turned out in nearly 550 places across the United States. That was a single day in more than a month of protests that still continue to today.
Four recent polls — including one released this week by Civis Analytics, a Democratic data firm — suggest that about 15 million to 26 million people in the United States have participated in demonstrations over the death of George Floyd and others in recent weeks.
These figures would make the recent protests the largest movement in the country’s history, according to interviews with scholars and crowd-counting experts.
"Egregious, grotesque, absurd, crazy, ridiculous.— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) July 3, 2020
These are a handful of the words that some local African American leaders are using to rebuke the Minneapolis City Council’s moves toward dismantling the Police Department"https://t.co/1dsp8XrKN4
The Supreme Court justices turned down all 10 cases brought before them about gun control. Here's why that's significant. https://t.co/Rm5Ar9s5h2— Brennan Center (@BrennanCenter) July 2, 2020
Just a bizarre story out of Jacksonville, FL. DNA testing got them.
Retired Homicide Detective and His Ex-Wife Arrested in 1999 Murder https://t.co/LBNy71D23k pic.twitter.com/loFYFifxIx— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) July 2, 2020
Louisiana is also seeing a large resurgence, and rebounding quite a bit. It is a state that is very vulnerable minority and poor populations. They mostly crushed their curve before but it’s resurging. We must be vigilant. #covid19— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) July 2, 2020
(Figure by teammate @euromaestro) pic.twitter.com/FBuvCvUIaC
A significant majority of people who voted for him in 2016 are planning to do so again. What is different about those who’ve had a change of heart?
By Claire Cain Miller, Kevin Quealy and Nate Cohn @ The Upshot @ NYTimes,com, July 1
Wrote an Op-Ed about the need for Emergency Cash Relief to avoid a new Great Depression. Congress get your act together - for the sake of our country and millions of families. #EmergencyMoneyForThePeople https://t.co/RSAaZczWWh— Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) July 2, 2020
As he watched the statue of Christopher Columbus come tumbling down after standing for almost 90 years outside the Minnesota State Capitol, Tucker Carlson wondered aloud why Republican senators wanted to cancel the Italian navigator and his holiday.
By Kenya Evelyn @ TheGuardian.com, July 1
Health experts are warning that young people of color face a growing threat from the coronavirus pandemic as young Americans drive record-setting outbreaks in several US states.
Yang, hah:
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/03/2020 - 5:00pm
Covid symptoms = hell
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 4:43am
The living will envy the dead....(just sayin")
by jollyroger on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 6:26am
All my life I've struggled with ailments that medicine does not understand, both for myself and my loved ones. I could see it coming from the getgo, and yes it is is hell and yes support groups on the internet are way better than dealing with it alone, thank heaven for small favors. Imagine what it was like before that. For example: I remember scouring Strand bookstore for opthalmology textbooks when all of sudden I couldn't see that well and was sick of torturous and even cruel appointments that just made things worse. And even in high school, I remember going to the med school library for my mom to try to figure out what was wrong with my little brother, what the diagnosis meant.
With Covid being a pandemic, there is this very special twist: practitioners are getting burned out (or sick and dying themselves!) and those that remain will have little sympathy for other ailments. Medicine will get mentally ill from Covid and it will take a long time to heal.
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 4:26pm
ah a most pleasant reminder of the good old cross-cultural globalism days:
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 8:45pm
Never much for the song or Holiday, but this makes me happy.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 8:52pm
It's quite simply awesome.
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 10:25pm
Little warning for the cancel culture crew, the separatists and the tribalists, and those just outright like to do the hate on this guy or gal thing. You vote for this guy, this is the kind of stuff you are going to hear from the White House:
Did you hear him say "except for Trump voters" or "except for Karen's" or "except for cops" or "except for Bernie Bros" or "except for GOP in the Senate"? No he did not, he did not make any exceptions. E pluribus unum, that's gonna be the message.
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 11:57pm