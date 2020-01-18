Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
This was such a goodie that I had to start a new thread. (Here is the link to Part I with its title:IS "CANCEL CULTURE" AS BAD OR WORSE THAN THE RIGHT-WING CHRISTIAN MOVEMENT?)
Boy George officially now a figure from the Before Times: https://t.co/cS5xB4WTlu— Wesley Yang (@wesyang) January 19, 2020
You wouldn't think it were posiblle, but they keep getting better!
By Carol D. Leonning & Josh Dawsey @ WashingtonPost.com, July 2, 8:57 pm EDT
Vice President Pence’s trip to Arizona this week had to be postponed by a day after several Secret Service agents who helped organize the visit either tested positive for the coronavirus or were showing symptoms of being infected.
This holiday weekend, let’s be safe and smart. It’s going to take all of us to beat this virus. So wear a mask. Wash your hands. And listen to the experts, not the folks trying to divide us. That's the only way we’ll do this—together.https://t.co/UwNKAzL8JU— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 3, 2020
He Was Playing With Fireworks. One Flew Into His Home, Video Shows. https://t.co/JNy62m6arS— Peter Khoury (@pkhoury_nyt) July 3, 2020
Long before the pandemic, U.S. workers’ productivity and their median pay, which once rose in tandem, went through an acrimonious divorce. Compensation, especially in some of the country’s fastest-growing industries, has stagnated, while the cost of housing, health care and education have not. The federal minimum wage, stuck at $7.25 since 2009, is worth 70% of what it was in 1968, and about one-third of what it would be had it kept pace with productivity. Benefits have been slashed and employee rights (and unions) deeply diminished. The pandemic has exacerbated the problem, but also placed it in stark relief. This is how the American worker got fleeced. —Josh Petri
The Washington Redskins on Friday issued a statement that they will "undergo a thorough review of the team's name" amid renewed pressure.
"In light of recent events around our country and feedback from our community, the Washington Redskins are announcing the team will undergo a thorough review of the team's name. This review formalizes the initial discussions the team has been having with the league in recent weeks.
"... We believe this review can and will be conducted with the best interest of all in mind."
The recent Black Lives Matter protests peaked on June 6, when half a million people turned out in nearly 550 places across the United States. That was a single day in more than a month of protests that still continue to today.
Four recent polls — including one released this week by Civis Analytics, a Democratic data firm — suggest that about 15 million to 26 million people in the United States have participated in demonstrations over the death of George Floyd and others in recent weeks.
These figures would make the recent protests the largest movement in the country’s history, according to interviews with scholars and crowd-counting experts.
"Egregious, grotesque, absurd, crazy, ridiculous.— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) July 3, 2020
These are a handful of the words that some local African American leaders are using to rebuke the Minneapolis City Council’s moves toward dismantling the Police Department"https://t.co/1dsp8XrKN4
The Supreme Court justices turned down all 10 cases brought before them about gun control. Here's why that's significant. https://t.co/Rm5Ar9s5h2— Brennan Center (@BrennanCenter) July 2, 2020
Just a bizarre story out of Jacksonville, FL. DNA testing got them.
Retired Homicide Detective and His Ex-Wife Arrested in 1999 Murder https://t.co/LBNy71D23k pic.twitter.com/loFYFifxIx— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) July 2, 2020
Louisiana is also seeing a large resurgence, and rebounding quite a bit. It is a state that is very vulnerable minority and poor populations. They mostly crushed their curve before but it’s resurging. We must be vigilant. #covid19— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) July 2, 2020
(Figure by teammate @euromaestro) pic.twitter.com/FBuvCvUIaC
A significant majority of people who voted for him in 2016 are planning to do so again. What is different about those who’ve had a change of heart?
By Claire Cain Miller, Kevin Quealy and Nate Cohn @ The Upshot @ NYTimes,com, July 1
Wrote an Op-Ed about the need for Emergency Cash Relief to avoid a new Great Depression. Congress get your act together - for the sake of our country and millions of families. #EmergencyMoneyForThePeople https://t.co/RSAaZczWWh— Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) July 2, 2020
As he watched the statue of Christopher Columbus come tumbling down after standing for almost 90 years outside the Minnesota State Capitol, Tucker Carlson wondered aloud why Republican senators wanted to cancel the Italian navigator and his holiday.
By Kenya Evelyn @ TheGuardian.com, July 1
Health experts are warning that young people of color face a growing threat from the coronavirus pandemic as young Americans drive record-setting outbreaks in several US states.
Comments
Okay, teach - more from Wes:
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 01/19/2020 - 2:06am
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 01/19/2020 - 2:08am
Outrage Culture Is Ruining Foreign Policy As the 2020 presidential campaign heats up, U.S. politics is getting harder and harder to explain to the rest of the world.
Op-ed by STEVEN A. COOK @ ForeignPolicy.com, JANUARY 20, 2020
by artappraiser on Sat, 01/25/2020 - 8:50pm
This one looks like a paranoid pre-emptive:
by artappraiser on Wed, 01/29/2020 - 5:49pm
Good background piece if have have the need, @ Vox.com: American Dirt’s publisher cancels the rest of the book’s tour, citing threats; American Dirt’s publisher says it is receiving threats. Critics of the novel are receiving threats, too., Jan. 29.
by artappraiser on Wed, 01/29/2020 - 9:00pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 01/29/2020 - 9:04pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 01/31/2020 - 7:36pm
yes, absolutely, both sides do do it:
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/01/2020 - 4:41pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 10:06pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 10:15pm
Oh, I thought it was teaching a biracial couple how to grope. After 10 mins following up your @willowhasadick post, not sure these PSAs are working or even have the right audience anymore. (If they posted "don't cross on red, we'd have a regular bloodbath - what we have here is a failure to cooperate)
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 11:27pm
Edit to add:
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/08/2020 - 7:32pm
This?
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 06/08/2020 - 7:50pm
Or that?
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 06/08/2020 - 7:54pm
Imagine being dressed like this
(hattip CVille)
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=2011445048902859&id=10000112...
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 06/08/2020 - 8:02pm
Will this get you cancelled?
https://afropunk.com/2017/09/hanging-klansmen-art-installation-stuns-ric...
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 06/08/2020 - 8:05pm
good question! one I am not going to answer unless that's the work of a major artist that I know something about, heh. Meanwhile over in foodie world, there's some major cancelling going on over costumes. Earlier I saw some quip which suggested that-didn't look into it, tho. And now I see this:
Reminds me of how my mentally disabled brother just adores the Cinco de Mayo party they have for employees at his Goodwill job every year. They put on sombreros and blankets over their shoulders, eat tacos, get their picture taken. Guess he and his co-workers need some sensitivity edjumaction, they got white privilege problems, they don't know from people calling them names, making fun of them nor getting beat up by bullies on the bus, no not they...
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/08/2020 - 8:22pm
Fellow staffers said Rapoport should resign. Ethnic minorities working at the publication complain about treatment and compensation. Why is the resignation a big surprise?
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 06/08/2020 - 9:22pm
And people say blacks, the left, and white supremacists can't find common ground. They all agree that Cinco de Mayo shouldn't be celebrated by whites.
by ocean-kat on Mon, 06/08/2020 - 10:51pm
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 06/09/2020 - 12:09am
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 06/09/2020 - 12:10am
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 06/09/2020 - 1:07am
competing tribes here:
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/10/2020 - 4:41pm
Here's J.K. Rowling's essay the Vanity Fair article is commenting on. I agree with Rowling.
by ocean-kat on Wed, 06/10/2020 - 5:06pm
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 06/12/2020 - 5:34pm
Complex rules! One can only conclude that everyone needs a full semester course in gender terminology if we are ever to get along.
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/12/2020 - 5:54pm
She says it all, commenting on checking out why "Kevin James" is trending on Twitter. People have to feel guilty about liking stuff if it doesn't follow the political correctness of the day/minute:
P.S. Also, she can't help it her parents named her Karen either
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/10/2020 - 6:45pm
There are cult behavior commonalities with Trump cult:
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/12/2020 - 2:20pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/12/2020 - 3:58pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/12/2020 - 6:47pm
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 06/12/2020 - 7:00pm
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 06/12/2020 - 7:01pm
Cross link to Sean Ono Lennon noticing canceling of Penny Lane in England by mistake, Cultural Revolution II warriors as stupid sometimes as Mao's Cultural Revolution I.
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 6:19pm
Spike Lee sometimes has a hard time figuring out who to cancel:
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/13/2020 - 7:01pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/14/2020 - 7:24pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 4:29pm
That's one way of putting it, I guess, but lots of them seem to be getting off on it. Not sure when "consummated" happens.
by A Guy Called LULU on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 4:42pm
Re "getting off on it". Just ran across this video clip of same meme by serendipity, someone I follow retweeting another tweet by this guy, never heard of him, is a comedian, but this clip serious:
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 5:02pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 8:58pm
This Psychology Today article titled "The Apocalytic Cult of Cancel Culture" takes us right back to the question posed by Antonio Garcia-Martinez at the start of my Part I Cancel Culture thread IS "CANCEL CULTURE" AS BAD OR WORSE THAN THE RIGHT-WING CHRISTIAN MOVEMENT?
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/20/2020 - 11:53pm
Since when has Cancel Culture stacked the judiciary, dictated a faith test fór acceptable candidates, shamed people for going into a medical facility or killed them for treating patients? Look at millions denied contraception because it might be linked to abortions (along with historical "immoral behavior")? Or dictating the actual content of grade school and high school textbooks? Total false equivalence. Jerry Falwell must be thrilled.
(wondering how much of Sub-Saharan Africa's inability to control population to escaped poverty can be tied to the Hyde Act?)
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 9:24pm
Pretty damn good comment about big picture results:
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/21/2020 - 3:09pm
That would be great because he is against it.
by A Guy Called LULU on Sun, 06/21/2020 - 4:02pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 9:13pm