Knitters are having difficult but necessary conversations about racism in the community. https://t.co/HwPZH4MYTt— Vox (@voxdotcom) February 25, 2019
You wouldn't think it were posiblle, but they keep getting better!
By Carol D. Leonning & Josh Dawsey @ WashingtonPost.com, July 2, 8:57 pm EDT
Vice President Pence’s trip to Arizona this week had to be postponed by a day after several Secret Service agents who helped organize the visit either tested positive for the coronavirus or were showing symptoms of being infected.
This holiday weekend, let’s be safe and smart. It’s going to take all of us to beat this virus. So wear a mask. Wash your hands. And listen to the experts, not the folks trying to divide us. That's the only way we’ll do this—together.https://t.co/UwNKAzL8JU— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 3, 2020
He Was Playing With Fireworks. One Flew Into His Home, Video Shows. https://t.co/JNy62m6arS— Peter Khoury (@pkhoury_nyt) July 3, 2020
Long before the pandemic, U.S. workers’ productivity and their median pay, which once rose in tandem, went through an acrimonious divorce. Compensation, especially in some of the country’s fastest-growing industries, has stagnated, while the cost of housing, health care and education have not. The federal minimum wage, stuck at $7.25 since 2009, is worth 70% of what it was in 1968, and about one-third of what it would be had it kept pace with productivity. Benefits have been slashed and employee rights (and unions) deeply diminished. The pandemic has exacerbated the problem, but also placed it in stark relief. This is how the American worker got fleeced. —Josh Petri
The Washington Redskins on Friday issued a statement that they will "undergo a thorough review of the team's name" amid renewed pressure.
"In light of recent events around our country and feedback from our community, the Washington Redskins are announcing the team will undergo a thorough review of the team's name. This review formalizes the initial discussions the team has been having with the league in recent weeks.
"... We believe this review can and will be conducted with the best interest of all in mind."
The recent Black Lives Matter protests peaked on June 6, when half a million people turned out in nearly 550 places across the United States. That was a single day in more than a month of protests that still continue to today.
Four recent polls — including one released this week by Civis Analytics, a Democratic data firm — suggest that about 15 million to 26 million people in the United States have participated in demonstrations over the death of George Floyd and others in recent weeks.
These figures would make the recent protests the largest movement in the country’s history, according to interviews with scholars and crowd-counting experts.
"Egregious, grotesque, absurd, crazy, ridiculous.— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) July 3, 2020
These are a handful of the words that some local African American leaders are using to rebuke the Minneapolis City Council’s moves toward dismantling the Police Department"https://t.co/1dsp8XrKN4
The Supreme Court justices turned down all 10 cases brought before them about gun control. Here's why that's significant. https://t.co/Rm5Ar9s5h2— Brennan Center (@BrennanCenter) July 2, 2020
Just a bizarre story out of Jacksonville, FL. DNA testing got them.
Retired Homicide Detective and His Ex-Wife Arrested in 1999 Murder https://t.co/LBNy71D23k pic.twitter.com/loFYFifxIx— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) July 2, 2020
Louisiana is also seeing a large resurgence, and rebounding quite a bit. It is a state that is very vulnerable minority and poor populations. They mostly crushed their curve before but it’s resurging. We must be vigilant. #covid19— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) July 2, 2020
(Figure by teammate @euromaestro) pic.twitter.com/FBuvCvUIaC
A significant majority of people who voted for him in 2016 are planning to do so again. What is different about those who’ve had a change of heart?
By Claire Cain Miller, Kevin Quealy and Nate Cohn @ The Upshot @ NYTimes,com, July 1
Wrote an Op-Ed about the need for Emergency Cash Relief to avoid a new Great Depression. Congress get your act together - for the sake of our country and millions of families. #EmergencyMoneyForThePeople https://t.co/RSAaZczWWh— Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) July 2, 2020
As he watched the statue of Christopher Columbus come tumbling down after standing for almost 90 years outside the Minnesota State Capitol, Tucker Carlson wondered aloud why Republican senators wanted to cancel the Italian navigator and his holiday.
By Kenya Evelyn @ TheGuardian.com, July 1
Health experts are warning that young people of color face a growing threat from the coronavirus pandemic as young Americans drive record-setting outbreaks in several US states.
Comments
Oh God, getting excited about going to India is racist, really? I remember similar feelings first trips to Ireland, India, Europe, Japan, the Balkans, Morocco, Central Asia... No, these weren't cultures waiting for me to show up to make their existence complete - quite the opposite, they were completely indifferent to me, and more the danger because of my ignorance, not the conditions there per se (though some bus rides & other events were certainly dangereous). But somehow enthusiasm's racist now. Glad I was born earlier, when I was allowed my opinion.
(PS - I appreciate that women of color in an often presumed white space of knitting might find some things awkward, though even there I'm amazed, as I figured blacks had sewing circles as much as whites - for practical reasons, not just social - and thinking about the amount of woven & handmade goods in traditional Hispanic culture - not sure how this hobby/activity became synonymous with the yuppie (white) housewife arts & crafts scene...)
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 02/28/2019 - 5:59am
You were allowed your opinion. In the knitting community, POC are now allowed to voice their opinions. They are not waiting for you to show up. POC are simply speaking in a space not used to hearing their voices. Looks like that is a good thing.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 02/28/2019 - 8:33am
So what the fuck are you telling me - in English this time. When you went to Italy or wherever to taste wine, did you make sure to get in a glum not-too-excited mood before your trip so you wouldn't arrive all exploitive & culturally presumptious? I mean, fuck everyone then.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 02/28/2019 - 9:48am
I’m saying the people of oof in the knitting community are expressing their opinions. For some reason, the comments about the trip caused a pushback due to issues that weren’t being addressed regarding race.
Traveling overseas on wine trips, I’m usually the only black person in the group. I tend to do a modern form of the Green book via black friends who have traveled to the region to get the lay of the land.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 02/28/2019 - 11:00am
Let's baseline this:
I can imagine people coming to America and feeling it a whole new world/new planet, depending on where they're from and which parts they're going, and yes, it can be exotic and scary and exciting and fascinating. And when I go places, I'm often the exotic American, which can get a bit tiring - the first question often don't change much - but I get much of the benefits of being the exot.
Anyway, more and more I'm guessing people just don't want to have fun, and just want to be aggrieved.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 02/28/2019 - 12:25pm
yes just want to be aggrieved. And TO THEIR OWN DETRIMENT.
It should always be a point of pride that people wax poetic and fantasize about and desire to borrow from your culture.
I forget: what was the whole debate about immigration here again? Which side are liberals supposed to be on?
The American dream. Streets paved with gold. Yadda yadda. I should be offended they are thinking that. Rather I should prefer that they think of us as the third world rotting infrastructure place that we really are.
And when are they going to stop buying our music and movies--make your own damn records and movies. And leave our sports stars alone, they're ours.
Fact: there is no diversity on Native American reservations. They've decided they don't want diversity, they want to keep what remains of their culture and their land. It's a choice that's allowed. But how are they doing with that?
It comes down to this: diversity or protectionist isolationism. Yes, those screaming about "cultural appropriation" as a sin are most definitely on the same side as Steve Bannon. Separate but equal. No shared water fountains, no shared anything.
Got news for them: there's no going back. Globalization is real. You can be with the kicking and screaming tribalist Trumpies and Bannonites and MAGA's and try to keep your reservations and pretend Pakistan and India were not once one big unit or you can get on with how the future is going to be.
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/28/2019 - 2:15pm
The entire knitting community is Rwanda.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 02/28/2019 - 2:49pm
No, just the ones of that community, wonderfully based on a shared interest and NOT on skin color or genetics, that were attempting to try to inject grievances about genetically based tribes into the community. A cross cultural tribe or "community" based on a craft is an example of an exact antidote. to tribe vs. tribe problems that plaque the human race. To introduce other genetic-based issues to divide them is to destroy anything positive they were doing.
And yes I believe it is not a stretch to say that doing that would be just like how Rwanda happened.
Was there some grand reason, pray tell, besides historic grievances, that Hutu and Tutsi have to maintain separate tribal identities and cannot "culturally appropriate" from one another?
What you call "cultural appropriation" is actually a process of creating new cultures and human progression rather than stagnating in ancient tribes that don't interact with and borrow from others. "Cultural appropriation" is a psycho-social equivalent to the biological mixing of genes that is part of the process of evolution. Inbred "tribes" that won't mix biologically with others eventually suffer from disease of all kinds from not having genetic mixing and eventually fade away--from royal families to Hasidim to hillbillies. Likewise, cultures that won't trade and change and take in new input will die off eventually.
I'll say it again but more bluntly: as far as I am concerned, most of those complaining about "cultural appropriation" are unwittingly (as in: idiotically) in cahoots with the Steve Bannon's, the Christian Coalition's and the ISIS's of the world.
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/28/2019 - 5:21pm
Tutsi controlled Hutu, then Hutu controlled Tutsi. There was no trust. There was no voicing of disagreement. Voting disagreements and ranting about cultural appreciation is messy but necessary. To get to consensus you have to discuss things. Dismissing concerns about is how you get to Rwanda. Putting up charts and saying that white Lierals have a superior point of view about some issues is definitely Rwanda based.
Mark Meadows has to hear that what he did is considered racist. Patton has to know that she is not invited to the cookout. If it wasn’t for identity politics and intersectionality from whites, Asians, and Hispanics, the Civil Rights movement would not have happened. Tribal behavior kept the black community intact enough to survive. Tribal behavior helped the women’s movement, the Gay rights movement and the Latino movement.
Those who object to identity politics and tribal behavior are simply telling you that they have the answers. Just shut up and listen to them and things will be okay. Voice objection to their magical grand plan and your tribalism is a problem. Just ask what decision they would have made when asked to decriminalize black hair. Watch for the scam. They want Rwanda without the bloodshed. Rwanda happened because individuals decided they could dismiss the other side. First they dismiss your concerns about culture, then they dismiss you. No need to discuss things. Beware when you hear those words.
Rwanda was not about tribes. The people criticizing tribes are tribal themselves. Sometimes they will bring charts with their tribe clearly marked.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 03/01/2019 - 10:06pm
Once again you show you use an extremely idiosyncratic definition of the term "Identity Politics". One that hardly anyone else would recognize.
As for the charts, I did not post them to make a political point or a debate point, I just posted them for everyone's interests and use, for data and input, without comment. Input on diversity vs. tribalism and separatism and related to the thread. As they say on twitter "'likes' or retweets do not equal endorsement." Actually, to me personally, they are sort of sad. That you use cherry-picked news links curated to be a cudgel to pound a point of view doesn't mean everyone is doing that. Some of us actually like contrarian stuff best, go figure, helps us think, outside of the box and bubble. Like to hear from and read all kinds of people and stories, not just from one tribe.
Edit to add a challenge: did you ever ever post a news story here about a white person that had nothing to do with blacks and wasn't meant to disparage?
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/01/2019 - 10:53pm
I provided links several times previously to aid your understanding of identity politics’ origin. I can post them again
Regarding white people
I wrote about efforts to increase diversity in museums giving credit to white museum directors.
http://dagblog.com/reader-blogs/museums-working-increase-number-black-curators-25786
I wrote about France considering returning appropriated art back to Africa.
http://dagblog.com/reader-blogs/returning-appropriated-art-africa-french-debate-27147
Regarding black people
I found posts criticizing Dennard Paris, Kanye West, Jim Brown, Bill Cosby, R Kelly, Omarosa, and now Lynne Patton.
Have you ever written anything supportive of people who criticize cultural appropriation? The Rwandan problem was both the Tutsi and the Hutu dismissed the other sides point of view.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 03/01/2019 - 11:32pm
A Karen falls on her sword
https://fringeassociation.com/2019/01/12/words-matter/
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 6:42pm
ah yes, she had to do a public confession just like with the nuns with the Red Guards:
Most nuns are basically Karens after all?
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 6:53pm
I remember descriptions in Readers Digest from over 50 years ago, stuck with me for some reason. Maybe fit Lennon's prescient/too honest/but mistaken "when you go carrying pictures of Chairman Mao/you aint gonna make it with anyone anyhow". Indeed, Mao was a Che-like cottage industry for young radicals. 20 million dead in the Great Leap Forward didnt dampen their enthusiasm.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 7:03pm
More like this @ his feed.
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/01/2019 - 7:43pm