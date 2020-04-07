Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
I am intrigued by this brand new stereotypical enemy of the left, Karens. One month there's all these new heroines, the suburban woman centrist voters who helped give us a Democratic House of Representatives and are going to save us from Trump. And they are cis, and have kids and a husband, and are going #MeToo. The next month very similar women, they are ridiculed if not totally despised. Got me thinking: is Hillary Clinton a Karen? Who else? Just ran across--this woman looks like another unfortunate Karen, worthless even as a token?
Hillary's an uberKaren - think of her as Rorschach's statue.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 3:17am
How about this that just popped into my brain for a theory. All those educated millennial lefty protesters, maybe it's just that they really really hate their mother? She helicoptered and helicoptered and helicoptered, and then they got away for a while and then they got stuck back with her at home for coronavirus lockdown? And now she wants to be part of their very own intersectional movement? NO WAY! She got: privilege! Bad woman!
(And mom better not dare try to fit in by saying she's no longer cis!)
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 3:35am
Tell the Oldz to get off our Woodstock.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 3:35am
If it helps, there's a Wikipedia page for the term. :)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Karen_(slang)
It was created April 21, 2020 and has had a few hundred edits since so lots of opinions about Karens, I guess. Fwiw, I picture her as a stereotypical Junior Leaguer.
I did like the page creator's story of how the Karen slur originated better than how it has since been edited and contested.
by EmmaZahn on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 8:17am
Out in the real world, a Karen calls police on a black couple making improvements on their home. Karen was upset and asked if the couple had a permit. No permit was required. No police action was taken. The local housing authority saw nothing wrong.
Karen's neighbors subsequently organized a protest at Karen's home. The protestors were majority white. White women were part of the protest. Their is no break in the multiracial solidarity.
https://people.com/human-interest/woman-calls-police-black-neighbors-accusing-them-of-assault-leading-neighborhood-protest/
There are multiple examples of Karens.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 8:43am
Karen in Michigan
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/07/02/us/michigan-woman-pulls-gun.html
Edit to add:
The argument appears to be is that if there are objections to the actions of some white women, all white women are included. It is an extremely tribal argument.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 9:01am
Smacking the back of someone's car who's calmly ended an argument and Is driving away Is pretty goddamn stupid, IMHO, whatever justification she thought she has.
Watch the video - hardly makes me sympathetic. I have an idea the charge wont hold up in court.
https://www.clickondetroit.com/news/local/2020/07/03/couple-charged-with-felonious-assault-after-woman-points-gun-at-family-outside-orion-township-chipotle/
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 1:10pm
No surprise
Edit to add:
https://www.towleroad.com/2020/07/gun-wielding-karen-threatens-black-family-outside-michigan-chipotle-watch/
The husband was fired
https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2020/07/02/woman-pulls-gun-orion-township-michigan/5365854002/
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 1:37pm
And you think smacking someone's car as they're leaving Is a way to calm down a fight or what? Obviously IT all comes Down to "the Black person Is right" with you, but whats your supposed logic here. Would you be happy if a White person slapoed a Black person's car trying to get away from a fight?
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 1:39pm
The black woman feared being hit by the car.
Edit to add:
The husband's employer fired him after viewing the video. This is not about me. The police arrested the woman.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 2:16pm
Brandishing a weapon brings one into a whole 'nother realm of liability.
Even in "stand your ground" states like Michigan, threatening deadly force in the face of even actual property damage (as opposed to the horror of hearing one's sheet metal thumped) means you better have something more than (even if justified, which here I submit it was not) apprehension of property damage or prepare to face legal liability.
That said, in the instant case, even if the couple in the car could make out some claim that they feared bodily harm from the offending mother and children, one is obliged to call bullshit, they needing only to drive the fuck on.
Indeed, if I am not mistaken, back in the day one so signaled to the coachman that it was time to whip up the horses...
by jollyroger on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 3:37pm
You never consider anything but color. There's never any objective consideration of what happened. If the colors were reversed you'd claim a racist white harassed a black couple even when they tried to peacefully leave until the black women pulled a gun to defend herself.
by ocean-kat on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 1:43pm
The woman will have her day in court. The situation is that a white woman pulled a gun on a black woman who feared getting hit by a car.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 2:13pm
If the car is moving it's moving so slowly I can't see it in the video. The black women walks from behind the car to the side and then strikes the car. If a car was backing into me and I was afraid of getting hit I'd hit the car immediately not casually walk to the side then hit the car. I see no evidence she was afraid of getting hit by the car.
If the colors were reversed you'd claim a racist white got behind a black person's car to stop them from peacefully leaving racist harassment.
PS What I find so amusing is a couple of weeks ago you were claiming black people are so afraid of racist cops that they have to be careful about everything they do and white people never have to consider it. Then as an example you cite a black women who went up and pounded on a door because she thought the people living there scratched her car in retaliation for blocking their drive way. Some thing I'd never consider doing because I don't want to get involved with the cops. Now a black women engages in an angry tirade over what was a minor bump when exiting a diner. Again a confrontation I'd never consider getting into because I'd be afraid they'd call the cops on me.
by ocean-kat on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 2:45pm
The colors are not reversed. The situation is being handled by local law enforcement. The authorities felt the charges were appropriate. The organization that employed the husband fired him. Since I had nothing to do with the case, the question becomes why you think the local authorities and the company made their independent decisions.
Edit to add:
The woman reacted out of fear. The police were called. The police arrested the woman with the gun.
2nd Edit to add:
If a black woman oulled a gun a a white woman, the black woman would be arrested
The question would if the black woman would be alive after the police arrived.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 2:52pm
You're constantly telling us the decisions of the local authorities are wrong and racist. When they follow the path you like only then they are fair minded and independent. I don't make or accept appeals to authority to support my opinions. I make rational arguments. You make appeals to authority only when they support your opinions and when you're unable to make rational arguments
by ocean-kat on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 2:59pm
As I noted in a 2nd Edit to Add above, if the roles were reversed and the black women had the gun, would she survive the police encounter?
You argue your point of view, I argue my point of view. Do you think the authorities were correct in arresting the women who pointed the gun?
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 2:57pm
You don't argue your point of view. Your whole purpose is to find a way to not discuss most of the encounter. You're only willing to discuss the last 10 seconds of the encounter as if that is all that happened or matters. I'm unwilling to voice my opinion on the last 10 seconds until you discuss the 15 minutes that preceded it.
by ocean-kat on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 3:04pm
The discussion is about the use of the term Karen. I think that it is an appropriate term. You find it objectionable. I point to an actual case of a Karen pulling a gun on a woman in Michigan. You create a hypothetical case of a role reversal. You did not address the actual case. I questioned if the hypothetical black woman who pulled a gun on a white woman would survive the hypothetical police encounter. You were the one who diverted from the real to the imaginary. If the hypothetical black woman with a gun survived the police encounter, the hypothetical black woman would have been arrested. The real black woman says that she was afraid of being struck by the car. You look at the video and opine that nothing happened. The real legal authorities arrested the real white woman and filed charges. The real company that employed the husband fired him. I agree with the real world actions taken by the police. Slapping a vehicle window can be handled by police. If there was property damage to the vehicle, that could be addressed. There was no mortal threat requiring pointing a gun.
Two people argued. One pulled a gun and was arrested.
Any more hypotheticals?
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 3:42pm
People lie all the time. I happen to think you're a pathological liar. I don't accept anyone's word for what happened. I look at what ever evidence I can find to support or contradict what a person claims. In a court of law any good lawyer would ask, You claim you were afraid you would be struck by the car. Why didn't you strike the car immediately when you were behind it? In the video you walked to the side of the car and then struck it. Cars cannot move sideways. How could the car have struck you when you were on the side of the car? Did you strike the car because you were angry they were leaving without the apology you demanded?
The answers to these questions would determine whether the jury believes she was afraid or whether she is lying. You never consider whether a person is lying if it helps you to push your agenda. You never look at any evidence if it doesn't support your point of view. You refuse to even address it.
by ocean-kat on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 4:10pm
That's because he has over time revealed a goal of stereotyping people and believes in tribalism uber alles.
Got me thinking how several of our group here at Dag now have mentioned our families not really being like us and having difficulties with them one way or another. We're loners or individualists and see zero safety in tribes. On the contrary, they make life more difficult.
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 4:15pm
Did you see a situation that requires pointing a weapon?
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 4:32pm
"Anyone is free to express opinions or advice about what is thought true; however, the fallacy occurs when the reason for assenting to a statement is based on following the recommendation or advice of an improper authority. The relevance or appropriateness of the authority's expertise to the question at issue is the essential element under consideration.... "
RM or anyone is "free to express opinions", additionally, it is not inappropriate or a fallacy under
"Argumentum ad Verecundiam"
to cite a relevant legal authority responsible for actions related to a legal matter. link
Similarly, Dr. Fauci would be a proper authority to cite for public health concerns not, say, an authority like a mayor or county sheriff.
by NCD on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 3:24pm
rmrd offers no evidence that the authority's position is correct. He simply uses the appeal to authority as the evidence.
Second rmrd has repeatedly claimed that the police and local authorities do not relevant expertise in these matters. If fact he more often claims they are wrong. He at the very least is guilty of extreme hypocrisy.
by ocean-kat on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 3:58pm
It took four prosecutors to reach a level where the men accused of murdering Arbery were charged.
I find the actions of the first three prosecutors questionable
I agree with the charges filed by the fourth prosecutor.
I agreed with charging Zimmerman and the six officers charged in the death of Freddie Gray
I wanted charges filed in the case of Eric Garner.
No hypocrisy
Simply confusion on your part.
Have any more hypotheticals to divert attention?
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 4:08pm
"I find the actions of the first three prosecutors questionable"
3 times out of 4 you claim the authorities were wrong. But when it suits you you make an appeal to similar authorities as "evidence." Frankly that's a text book example of hypocrisy.
by ocean-kat on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 4:19pm
Yes, judging situations by typing people is just like racism. Yes, hypocrisy, totally, doh. But then he has a lot invested in racism, hasn't shown interest in much else.
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 4:29pm
You may have missed it, but George Floyd's homicide served as a surprising trigger for re-examining race and racism. The issues being discussed include police abuse, bias in corporations, bias in the arts, diversity in industry including newsrooms, bias in housing and banking, etc. This is all happening in real time.
On the periphery, a state flag is changing and statues to traitors are coming down.
You are standing on your lawn yelling, "Stop"!
People are addressing racism. The movement is multiethnic.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 4:40pm
I hate all these memes. It's just a way to insult someone with out having to engage or explain. Calling someone Karen is no different than calling a women a bitch or a cunt. But just like in comedy certain insults are now unacceptable you can't call someone a cunt anymore. But people love to bypass conversation or debate and name call instead. So they look for "acceptable" insults. Even if they have to invent new ones. I discount anyone who uses any of these memes as intellectually stunted just as I discount anyone who calls someone a nigger. Or someone who calls someone racist without sufficient evidence to back up the claim
by ocean-kat on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 11:33am
by EmmaZahn on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 11:33am
Yes, it's a stereotype, that's what they do, make a bunch of people into a group that acts similarly. Stereotyping by skin color is racism, police profile young black males, rmrd and his friends profiles a certain type of white woman as doing the same thing. And oh boy does he have the examples all ready to link to and provide the stories of this type of white woman acting terribly. Just like the cops who can argue young black males commit more crimes. Hypocrisy much? Does he really want to fix the stereotyping problem or wallow in it is the question?
Meanwhile, PP and I see this stereotype as like running radio stations and State Departments and young people thinking they need to step aside and go home and bake cookies so the other stereotypes can take over....I suspect the stereotype will go back to being a victim soon. If so, which presidential candidate will they chose?
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 3:53pm
The Karen in New Jersey was protested by her own neighbors.
The husband and wife in St Louis who came out from the protection of their home with a military rifle and a starter pistol were picked by their neighbors.
The protests happened after the actions of the Karens were witnessed.
White women joined the protests.
Police stereotype predetermining guilt (apple)
Protesting the action taken by a Karen after the fact (orange)
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 3:59pm
O/T, I believe that John Bolton used the sobriquet with regard to Nicki Haley, and I hold him harmless in the instance. YMMV.
by jollyroger on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 3:44pm
Well if true, I think that's not O/T sounds similar to the WNYC manager and Hillary Clinton. Just typing and creating fire on the type from another direction.
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 3:57pm
To be clear, the implied usage by Bolton was to call Haley "a cunt" not "a Karen". Carry on.
by jollyroger on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 4:58pm
Karen at a North Carolina Hampton Inn fired for harassing black guest.using the swimming pool.
https://www.usatoday.com/story/travel/news/2020/06/29/hampton-inn-employee-fired-calling-cops-black-family-pool/3281804001/
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 2:23pm
You're really making a list and checking it twice. What is the end purpose of creating this category of women? To aid in stereotyping when one is out and about? To get the culture to ridicule them? And then what? Somehow change the power dynamic so that another group gets "privilege" of authorities in charge (or voters) trusting that stereotype more than the ridiculed one? Or is it just to bay at the moon about the unfairness of life?
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 4:09pm
There is a multiethnic movement for equality.
All, I hear from you are complaints. You say that your way is better, yet you have nothing to offer.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 4:42pm