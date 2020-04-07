Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
I am intrigued by this brand new stereotypical enemy of the left, Karens. One month there's all these new heroines, the suburban woman centrist voters who helped give us a Democratic House of Representatives and are going to save us from Trump. And they are cis, and have kids and a husband, and are going #MeToo. The next month very similar women, they are ridiculed if not totally despised. Got me thinking: is Hillary Clinton a Karen? Who else? Just ran across--this woman looks like another unfortunate Karen, worthless even as a token?
Hillary's an uberKaren - think of her as Rorschach's statue.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 3:17am
How about this that just popped into my brain for a theory. All those educated millennial lefty protesters, maybe it's just that they really really hate their mother? She helicoptered and helicoptered and helicoptered, and then they got away for a while and then they got stuck back with her at home for coronavirus lockdown? And now she wants to be part of their very own intersectional movement? NO WAY! She got: privilege! Bad woman!
(And mom better not dare try to fit in by saying she's no longer cis!)
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 3:35am
Tell the Oldz to get off our Woodstock.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 3:35am
If it helps, there's a Wikipedia page for the term. :)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Karen_(slang)
It was created April 21, 2020 and has had a few hundred edits since so lots of opinions about Karens, I guess. Fwiw, I picture her as a stereotypical Junior Leaguer.
I did like the page creator's story of how the Karen slur originated better than how it has since been edited and contested.
by EmmaZahn on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 8:17am
Out in the real world, a Karen calls police on a black couple making improvements on their home. Karen was upset and asked if the couple had a permit. No permit was required. No police action was taken. The local housing authority saw nothing wrong.
Karen's neighbors subsequently organized a protest at Karen's home. The protestors were majority white. White women were part of the protest. Their is no break in the multiracial solidarity.
https://people.com/human-interest/woman-calls-police-black-neighbors-accusing-them-of-assault-leading-neighborhood-protest/
There are multiple examples of Karens.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 8:43am
Karen in Michigan
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/07/02/us/michigan-woman-pulls-gun.html
Edit to add:
The argument appears to be is that if there are objections to the actions of some white women, all white women are included. It is an extremely tribal argument.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 9:01am
Smacking the back of someone's car who's calmly ended an argument and Is driving away Is pretty goddamn stupid, IMHO, whatever justification she thought she has.
Watch the video - hardly makes me sympathetic. I have an idea the charge wont hold up in court.
https://www.clickondetroit.com/news/local/2020/07/03/couple-charged-with-felonious-assault-after-woman-points-gun-at-family-outside-orion-township-chipotle/
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 1:10pm
No surprise
Edit to add:
https://www.towleroad.com/2020/07/gun-wielding-karen-threatens-black-family-outside-michigan-chipotle-watch/
The husband was fired
https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2020/07/02/woman-pulls-gun-orion-township-michigan/5365854002/
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 1:37pm
And you think smacking someone's car as they're leaving Is a way to calm down a fight or what? Obviously IT all comes Down to "the Black person Is right" with you, but whats your supposed logic here. Would you be happy if a White person slapoed a Black person's car trying to get away from a fight?
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 1:39pm
The black woman feared being hit by the car.
Edit to add:
The husband's employer fired him after viewing the video. This is not about me. The police arrested the woman.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 2:16pm
You never consider anything but color. There's never any objective consideration of what happened. If the colors were reversed you'd claim a racist white harassed a black couple even when they tried to peacefully leave until the black women pulled a gun to defend herself.
by ocean-kat on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 1:43pm
The woman will have her day in court. The situation is that a white woman pulled a gun on a black woman who feared getting hit by a car.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 2:13pm
If the car is moving it's moving so slowly I can't see it in the video. The black women walks from behind the car to the side and then strikes the car. If a car was backing into me and I was afraid of getting hit I'd hit the car immediately not casually walk to the side then hit the car. I see no evidence she was afraid of getting hit by the car.
If the colors were reversed you'd claim a racist white got behind a black person's car to stop them from peacefully leaving racist harassment.
PS What I find so amusing is a couple of weeks ago you were claiming black people are so afraid of racist cops that they have to be careful about everything they do and white people never have to consider it. Then as an example you cite a black women who went up and pounded on a door because she thought the people living there scratched her car in retaliation for blocking their drive way. Some thing I'd never consider doing because I don't want to get involved with the cops. Now a black women engages in an angry tirade over what was a minor bump when exiting a diner. Again a confrontation I'd never consider getting into because I'd be afraid they'd call the cops on me.
by ocean-kat on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 2:45pm
The colors are not reversed. The situation is being handled by local law enforcement. The authorities felt the charges were appropriate. The organization that employed the husband fired him. Since I had nothing to do with the case, the question becomes why you think the local authorities and the company made their independent decisions.
Edit to add:
The woman reacted out of fear. The police were called. The police arrested the woman with the gun.
2nd Edit to add:
If a black woman oulled a gun a a white woman, the black woman would be arrested
The question would if the black woman would be alive after the police arrived.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 2:52pm
You're constantly telling us the decisions of the local authorities are wrong and racist. When they follow the path you like only then they are fair minded and independent. I don't make or accept appeals to authority to support my opinions. I make rational arguments. You make appeals to authority only when they support your opinions and when you're unable to make rational arguments
by ocean-kat on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 2:59pm
As I noted in a 2nd Edit to Add above, if the roles were reversed and the black women had the gun, would she survive the police encounter?
You argue your point of view, I argue my point of view. Do you think the authorities were correct in arresting the women who pointed the gun?
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 2:57pm
You're only willing to discuss the last 10 seconds of the encounter as if that is all that happened or matters. I'm unwilling to voice my opinion on the last 10 seconds until you discuss the 15 minutes that preceded it.
by ocean-kat on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 3:01pm
I hate all these memes. It's just a way to insult someone with out having to engage or explain. Calling someone Karen is no different than calling a women a bitch or a cunt. But just like in comedy certain insults are now unacceptable you can't call someone a cunt anymore. But people love to bypass conversation or debate and name call instead. So they look for "acceptable" insults. Even if they have to invent new ones. I discount anyone who uses any of these memes as intellectually stunted just as I discount anyone who calls someone a nigger. Or someone who calls someone racist without sufficient evidence to back up the claim
by ocean-kat on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 11:33am
by EmmaZahn on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 11:33am
Karen at a North Carolina Hampton Inn fired for harassing black guest.using the swimming pool.
https://www.usatoday.com/story/travel/news/2020/06/29/hampton-inn-employee-fired-calling-cops-black-family-pool/3281804001/
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 2:23pm