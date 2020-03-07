The Washington Redskins on Friday issued a statement that they will "undergo a thorough review of the team's name" amid renewed pressure.

"In light of recent events around our country and feedback from our community, the Washington Redskins are announcing the team will undergo a thorough review of the team's name. This review formalizes the initial discussions the team has been having with the league in recent weeks.

"... We believe this review can and will be conducted with the best interest of all in mind."

On Thursday, FedEx, which has naming rights to the stadium under a $205 million deal that runs until 2025, requested that the team change the name. Sponsors Nike and PepsiCo also reportedly are under pressure to sever ties with the team unless it changes its name, Adweek has reported.

Frederick Smith, the chairman, CEO and president of FedEx Corp., also owns a minority stake in the Redskins.

Snyder has been under more pressure in recent weeks to change the name given the social climate following the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

"This process allows the team to take into account not only the proud tradition and history of the franchise but also input from our alumni, the organization, sponsors, the National Football League and the local community it is proud to represent on and off the field," Snyder said in a statement Friday.