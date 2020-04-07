    Karens

    By artappraiser on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 3:09am |

    I am intrigued by this brand new stereotypical enemy of the left, Karens. One month there's all these new heroines, the suburban woman centrist voters who helped give us a Democratic House of Representatives and are going to save us from Trump. And they are cis, and have kids and a husband, and are going #MeToo. The next month very similar women,  they are ridiculed if not totally despised. Got me thinking: is Hillary Clinton a Karen? Who else? Just ran across--this woman looks like another unfortunate Karen, worthless even as a token?

    White women had about three months in the driver's seat of the intersectional coalition https://t.co/2c8dcSvPgt

    — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) July 3, 2020

    Hillary's an uberKaren - think of her as Rorschach's statue.


    by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 3:17am

    How about this that just popped into my brain for a theory. All those educated millennial lefty protesters, maybe it's just that they really really hate their mother? She helicoptered and helicoptered and helicoptered, and then they got away for a while and then they got stuck back with her at home for coronavirus lockdown? And now she wants to be part of their very own intersectional movement? NO WAY! laugh She got: privilege! Bad woman!

    (And mom better not dare try to fit in by saying she's no longer cis!)


    by artappraiser on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 3:35am

    Tell the Oldz to get off our Woodstock.


    by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 3:35am

    If it helps, there's a Wikipedia page for the term. :) 

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Karen_(slang)

    It was created April 21, 2020 and has had a few hundred edits since so lots of opinions about Karens, I guess.  Fwiw, I picture her as a stereotypical Junior Leaguer. 

    I did like the page creator's story of how the Karen slur originated better than how it has since been edited and contested.

    The origins of Karen as an internet meme predominately date back to an anonymous Reddit user, Fuck_You_Karen, who would make posts ranting about and denigrating his ex-wife Karen, who he alleged had "taken" both his children and, later, his house during divorce proceedings. The unintentional entertainment value provided by the posts led to the creation of a subreddit in 2017, r/FuckYouKaren, to both compile a narrative and share memes about the posts. Since Fuck_You_Karen delete his account, the subreddit has since refocused to memes about the stereotype in general rather than one specific woman.


    by EmmaZahn on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 8:17am

    Out in the real world, a Karen calls police on a black couple making improvements on their home. Karen was upset and asked if the couple had a permit. No permit was required. No police action was taken. The local housing authority saw nothing wrong. 

    Karen's neighbors subsequently organized a protest at Karen's home. The protestors were majority white. White women were part of the protest. Their is no break in the multiracial solidarity.

    https://people.com/human-interest/woman-calls-police-black-neighbors-accusing-them-of-assault-leading-neighborhood-protest/

    There are multiple examples of Karens.


    by rmrd0000 on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 8:43am

    Karen in Michigan

    Couple Charged After Videos Show White Woman Pulling Gun on Black Woman

    Widely circulated videos showed a white woman pointing a gun at a Black woman as she filmed with her cellphone in a parking lot in Orion Township, Mich.

    https://www.nytimes.com/2020/07/02/us/michigan-woman-pulls-gun.html

    Edit to add:

    The argument appears to be is that if there are objections to the actions of some white women, all white women are included. It is an extremely tribal argument.


    by rmrd0000 on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 9:01am

