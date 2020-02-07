Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Louisiana is also seeing a large resurgence, and rebounding quite a bit. It is a state that is very vulnerable minority and poor populations. They mostly crushed their curve before but it’s resurging. We must be vigilant. #covid19— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) July 2, 2020
(Figure by teammate @euromaestro) pic.twitter.com/FBuvCvUIaC
By Carol D. Leonning & Josh Dawsey @ WashingtonPost.com, July 2, 8:57 pm EDT
Vice President Pence’s trip to Arizona this week had to be postponed by a day after several Secret Service agents who helped organize the visit either tested positive for the coronavirus or were showing symptoms of being infected.
This holiday weekend, let’s be safe and smart. It’s going to take all of us to beat this virus. So wear a mask. Wash your hands. And listen to the experts, not the folks trying to divide us. That's the only way we’ll do this—together.https://t.co/UwNKAzL8JU— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 3, 2020
He Was Playing With Fireworks. One Flew Into His Home, Video Shows. https://t.co/JNy62m6arS— Peter Khoury (@pkhoury_nyt) July 3, 2020
Long before the pandemic, U.S. workers’ productivity and their median pay, which once rose in tandem, went through an acrimonious divorce. Compensation, especially in some of the country’s fastest-growing industries, has stagnated, while the cost of housing, health care and education have not. The federal minimum wage, stuck at $7.25 since 2009, is worth 70% of what it was in 1968, and about one-third of what it would be had it kept pace with productivity. Benefits have been slashed and employee rights (and unions) deeply diminished. The pandemic has exacerbated the problem, but also placed it in stark relief. This is how the American worker got fleeced. —Josh Petri
The Washington Redskins on Friday issued a statement that they will "undergo a thorough review of the team's name" amid renewed pressure.
"In light of recent events around our country and feedback from our community, the Washington Redskins are announcing the team will undergo a thorough review of the team's name. This review formalizes the initial discussions the team has been having with the league in recent weeks.
"... We believe this review can and will be conducted with the best interest of all in mind."
The recent Black Lives Matter protests peaked on June 6, when half a million people turned out in nearly 550 places across the United States. That was a single day in more than a month of protests that still continue to today.
Four recent polls — including one released this week by Civis Analytics, a Democratic data firm — suggest that about 15 million to 26 million people in the United States have participated in demonstrations over the death of George Floyd and others in recent weeks.
These figures would make the recent protests the largest movement in the country’s history, according to interviews with scholars and crowd-counting experts.
"Egregious, grotesque, absurd, crazy, ridiculous.— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) July 3, 2020
These are a handful of the words that some local African American leaders are using to rebuke the Minneapolis City Council’s moves toward dismantling the Police Department"https://t.co/1dsp8XrKN4
The Supreme Court justices turned down all 10 cases brought before them about gun control. Here's why that's significant. https://t.co/Rm5Ar9s5h2— Brennan Center (@BrennanCenter) July 2, 2020
Just a bizarre story out of Jacksonville, FL. DNA testing got them.
Retired Homicide Detective and His Ex-Wife Arrested in 1999 Murder https://t.co/LBNy71D23k pic.twitter.com/loFYFifxIx— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) July 2, 2020
Louisiana is also seeing a large resurgence, and rebounding quite a bit. It is a state that is very vulnerable minority and poor populations. They mostly crushed their curve before but it’s resurging. We must be vigilant. #covid19— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) July 2, 2020
(Figure by teammate @euromaestro) pic.twitter.com/FBuvCvUIaC
A significant majority of people who voted for him in 2016 are planning to do so again. What is different about those who’ve had a change of heart?
By Claire Cain Miller, Kevin Quealy and Nate Cohn @ The Upshot @ NYTimes,com, July 1
Wrote an Op-Ed about the need for Emergency Cash Relief to avoid a new Great Depression. Congress get your act together - for the sake of our country and millions of families. #EmergencyMoneyForThePeople https://t.co/RSAaZczWWh— Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) July 2, 2020
As he watched the statue of Christopher Columbus come tumbling down after standing for almost 90 years outside the Minnesota State Capitol, Tucker Carlson wondered aloud why Republican senators wanted to cancel the Italian navigator and his holiday.
By Kenya Evelyn @ TheGuardian.com, July 1
Health experts are warning that young people of color face a growing threat from the coronavirus pandemic as young Americans drive record-setting outbreaks in several US states.
The decision reversed a lower court’s ruling that had temporarily halted publication of the book by the president’s niece, but it didn’t address whether she violated a confidentiality agreement.
Breaking News: A New York appellate judge ruled on Wednesday that the publisher Simon & Schuster could go ahead with its plans to release a tell-all book by Mary Trump, the niece of President Trump https://t.co/q65RxxgP2Z
Breaking News: A New York appellate judge ruled on Wednesday that the publisher Simon & Schuster could go ahead with its plans to release a tell-all book by Mary Trump, the niece of President Trump https://t.co/q65RxxgP2Z
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
Texas. Masks! (McConnell said it was a good thing and then Trump said the black ones were kinda cool like the Lone Ranger, sooo?)
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 5:43pm
Law & Crime doesn't git that he's still not listening to Dr. Fauci. It's because Mitch said it was okay and Dick Cheney before that and now Trump is playing along, too:
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 6:00pm
this gal is even more cynical than me:
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 6:06pm
This poll is actually puzzling to me! Is it the 11% causing the surges or is it that people are lying about what they do?
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 6:28pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 6:53pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 8:45pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 8:50pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 9:31pm
Andy Slavitt put out a 30-tweet thread this evening trying to calm people down, link to the whole thread is here and starts with this:
Got to admit it didn't do much to lift my spirits, but maybe it will work on somebody else.
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 9:50pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 10:03pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 10:24pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 11:36pm
Louisiana not special, as of. TODAY CASES ARE RISING IN 40 OF THE 50 STATES:
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 11:41pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/03/2020 - 12:40am
Rocky-19?
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/03/2020 - 7:43am
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/03/2020 - 5:16pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 12:38am
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 12:39am
Bama Covid parties - South's gonna do it again
https://globalnews.ca/news/7132752/alabama-students-covid-19-parties/
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 1:12am
Ah but I ran across Wired the other day claiming the besmirching of Bama bros was faux. (What I really enjoyed was many of the snarky replies on the thread, which are a surprise as they don't southern bash for the most part either; both funny and refreshing black humor!)
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 2:01am
Dagnabbit, youre ruining our "Florida Man" moment.
In meantime, story running both rumor + Cali man apologizung fór going to party before he died does a nice job of stirring the pot.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 3:07am
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 1:50am
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/04/2020 - 2:07am