    Herman Cain in hospital with the 'rona

    By jollyroger on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 1:34pm |

    Nein, nein, nein! (also NINE days since pizza man was at the Tussle in Tulsa).

     

    No doube he is walking point for a robust cohort of attendees soon to get their angel wings.

     

    On the numbers, he's dead in another nine.

     

    Trump kills everything he touches.

    Why, yes, yes I DO hope he dies--he will have sacrificed for the greater good (pace Dan Patricik...)


    by jollyroger on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 1:37pm

    Blasts from the past

    Ahhh, shucky-ducky now

    A phrase used when you are running for the office of President of the United States of America and you wish to be immediatly disqualified.

    Herman Cain: "Looks like some people ready party up in here! Ahhh, shucky-ducky now!"

    https://www.urbandictionary.com/define.php?term=Ahhh%2C%20shucky-ducky%20now%21

    Beginning a speech in 2016 stating that Trump was not a racist 

    Cain began his remarks in a way only he could.

    “Aww shucky ducky. Thank you very much,” he said at the outset of his speech. “This sounds like a shucky ducky kinda crowd on a shucky ducky kinda day here to support an aww shucky ducky kinda candidate. Thank you for being here.”

    https://www.politico.com/story/2016/06/hermain-cain-trump-not-racist-224370


    by rmrd0000 on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 2:55pm

    The wheels of justice grind slowly but exceedingly fine....


    by jollyroger on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 3:16pm

    The irony, it burns, IT BURNS!!!         

     

                           

    by jollyroger on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 5:05pm

    Do I not recognize shameless shill Paris Denard behind the pizza man?


    by jollyroger on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 5:06pm

    I know your wish for the Fourth of July.


    by rmrd0000 on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 7:29pm

    An M80 enema for Trump would top off my fireworks menu just fine...but I'll settle for a Roman Candle of Tulsa attendee positive Dx's.


    by jollyroger on Fri, 07/03/2020 - 1:01pm

    It is mind boggling that these folks willingly walked into a human culture plate filled with COVID.

    Edit to add:

    Keeping my hopes up for his Mount Rushmore gathering. There is the added chance of a fireworks mishap.


    by rmrd0000 on Fri, 07/03/2020 - 2:27pm

    I am ambivalent, as the wildfire will actually be burning Lakota property....that said, it would be profoundly satifsfying to see his hair singed off (it is a walking fire hazard on its own...).


    by jollyroger on Fri, 07/03/2020 - 3:20pm

    I don't traffic in the hope for other people to die because it encourages reciprocal expectations in regards to my life.

    When hoping for someone to stop doing bad and/or stupid acts, there is a whole world of possibilities that would be just as or even more effective than them simply giving up the Ghost.

    The atavistic satisfaction in other peoples' suffering is tasty but does not, by itself, amount to more than a party with loud music, poorly remembered the morning after.


    by moat on Fri, 07/03/2020 - 5:17pm

    I go to other people's funerals so they'll come to mine.


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/03/2020 - 5:20pm

    There it is.


    by moat on Fri, 07/03/2020 - 5:24pm

