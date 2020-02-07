Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Wrote an Op-Ed about the need for Emergency Cash Relief to avoid a new Great Depression. Congress get your act together - for the sake of our country and millions of families. #EmergencyMoneyForThePeople https://t.co/RSAaZczWWh— Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) July 2, 2020
"Egregious, grotesque, absurd, crazy, ridiculous.— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) July 3, 2020
These are a handful of the words that some local African American leaders are using to rebuke the Minneapolis City Council’s moves toward dismantling the Police Department"https://t.co/1dsp8XrKN4
The Supreme Court justices turned down all 10 cases brought before them about gun control. Here's why that's significant. https://t.co/Rm5Ar9s5h2— Brennan Center (@BrennanCenter) July 2, 2020
Just a bizarre story out of Jacksonville, FL. DNA testing got them.
Retired Homicide Detective and His Ex-Wife Arrested in 1999 Murder https://t.co/LBNy71D23k pic.twitter.com/loFYFifxIx— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) July 2, 2020
Louisiana is also seeing a large resurgence, and rebounding quite a bit. It is a state that is very vulnerable minority and poor populations. They mostly crushed their curve before but it’s resurging. We must be vigilant. #covid19— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) July 2, 2020
(Figure by teammate @euromaestro) pic.twitter.com/FBuvCvUIaC
A significant majority of people who voted for him in 2016 are planning to do so again. What is different about those who’ve had a change of heart?
By Claire Cain Miller, Kevin Quealy and Nate Cohn @ The Upshot @ NYTimes,com, July 1
Wrote an Op-Ed about the need for Emergency Cash Relief to avoid a new Great Depression. Congress get your act together - for the sake of our country and millions of families. #EmergencyMoneyForThePeople https://t.co/RSAaZczWWh— Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) July 2, 2020
As he watched the statue of Christopher Columbus come tumbling down after standing for almost 90 years outside the Minnesota State Capitol, Tucker Carlson wondered aloud why Republican senators wanted to cancel the Italian navigator and his holiday.
By Kenya Evelyn @ TheGuardian.com, July 1
Health experts are warning that young people of color face a growing threat from the coronavirus pandemic as young Americans drive record-setting outbreaks in several US states.
The decision reversed a lower court’s ruling that had temporarily halted publication of the book by the president’s niece, but it didn’t address whether she violated a confidentiality agreement.
Breaking News: A New York appellate judge ruled on Wednesday that the publisher Simon & Schuster could go ahead with its plans to release a tell-all book by Mary Trump, the niece of President Trump https://t.co/q65RxxgP2Z
Breaking News: A New York appellate judge ruled on Wednesday that the publisher Simon & Schuster could go ahead with its plans to release a tell-all book by Mary Trump, the niece of President Trump https://t.co/q65RxxgP2Z
I don’t think it’s a coincidence that many of the highest-profile and irresponsible celebrity racial justice warriors are mixed race, half white and half black.
NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace (white dad, black mom) just joined former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick (black dad, white mom, white adopted family), former Empire star Jussie Smollett (white dad, black mom), Grey’s Anatomy star Jesse Williams (black dad, white mom) and Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard (black dad, white mom) as a fiery outspoken leader on racial justice.
I have no interest in diminishing the viewpoint of mixed-race people classified as black. But that worldview is oftentimes inconsistent with those of us not from a mixed heritage.
A great YouTube account my friend introduced me to. The creator goes to underprivileged neighborhoods across America, filming and sometimes interviewing residents https://t.co/TDOZqyznp5 may be of interest to @Chris_arnade— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) July 1, 2020
So school's out for
summer until at least next year? As well as day care. So at least one parent must stay home...
New study of COVID in children finds children can spread virus as easily as adults. Therefore, kids are equal vectors for transmission.
(Good interview by @ashishkjha). #covid19 pic.twitter.com/zaXFbFC6e0
“The amendments that would allow Putin to run for 2 more 6-year terms in 2024 and 2030 are part of a package of constitutional changes that also outlaw same-sex marriage, mention ‘a belief in God as a core value’ and emphasize the primacy of Russian law over international norms.” https://t.co/Sicu0LC7F3— Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) July 1, 2020
The 13th Amendment outlawed slavery—with one big caveat: “except as a punishment for a crime.” For a century and half, that’s been used to re-enslave American citizens (disproportionately black men). So I’m introducing a Constitutional amendment to end this abomination.— Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) July 1, 2020
Deleting and reposting this WaPo story because their own language in their tweets changed, to reflect it’s the effects of virus mitigation https://t.co/w01ZeKzfMI— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) July 1, 2020
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 5:49pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 6:16pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 7:21pm
we are all in this together, don't gloat, MOURN that they made this mistake. Like Andrew Yang, we need to try to figure out how we can ameliorate the damage
or we are all in deep shit and yes that includes all colors of skin. They are important parts of the national economy! Not to mention if we can't get some more immigrant health care workers soon, you can fuggeaboutit health care, as large numbers of American doctors and nurses quit out of exhaustion and depression soon.
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 9:14pm
More orphans soon? Then there's the lasting damage of child abuse, oh joy...
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 9:21pm
Comes to mind, though, how they used to do it: chores, chores, chores. Milk the cows, feed the chickens and geese, hang the wet clothes...and the older ones take care of the younger ones, clean them, change the diapers, groom them, dress them,...parents got other shit to do...
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 9:25pm
Church bingo? Running the still? Overseeing the afternoon shift at the juvie farm?
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 9:26pm
Here's more on the meme that working parents are inessential:
Thing is: the argument that whatever else you do is inessential compared to parenthood, it has logic, if you chose parenthood, it should be your #1 job. Just that you thought you could always earn enough to sub-contract the work out, well, surprise, life doesn't always follow the plan!
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 9:37pm
Well, that #1 job thing is a very recent attitude, leading to helicopter parents, fights at soccer games, etc. And there are Real questions how much Is healthy, how much dampens important growth of independence and tolerance of (gasp) boredom, filling their time theirselves, balance of non-academic interest, along with the missed adulting stuff that many adults no longer do.
Of course survival in the thirties meant something. Even for kids. And those Korea parents keeping the shop going while the kids play on the sidewalk? Not #1 enough?
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 11:06pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/03/2020 - 12:05am