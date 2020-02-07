Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Roger effing Stone - whooda believered it.
Little boy spanked by teacher. Will He ever learn?
ABJ 1) Uses Stone's own doctor's note against him and 2) Busts him for not really protecting against COVID before he gets to prison.https://t.co/znI0acVwzC pic.twitter.com/yQS8yEAVSg— emptywheel (@emptywheel) June 29, 2020
"Egregious, grotesque, absurd, crazy, ridiculous.— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) July 3, 2020
These are a handful of the words that some local African American leaders are using to rebuke the Minneapolis City Council’s moves toward dismantling the Police Department"https://t.co/1dsp8XrKN4
The Supreme Court justices turned down all 10 cases brought before them about gun control. Here's why that's significant. https://t.co/Rm5Ar9s5h2— Brennan Center (@BrennanCenter) July 2, 2020
Just a bizarre story out of Jacksonville, FL. DNA testing got them.
Retired Homicide Detective and His Ex-Wife Arrested in 1999 Murder https://t.co/LBNy71D23k pic.twitter.com/loFYFifxIx— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) July 2, 2020
Louisiana is also seeing a large resurgence, and rebounding quite a bit. It is a state that is very vulnerable minority and poor populations. They mostly crushed their curve before but it’s resurging. We must be vigilant. #covid19— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) July 2, 2020
(Figure by teammate @euromaestro) pic.twitter.com/FBuvCvUIaC
A significant majority of people who voted for him in 2016 are planning to do so again. What is different about those who’ve had a change of heart?
By Claire Cain Miller, Kevin Quealy and Nate Cohn @ The Upshot @ NYTimes,com, July 1
Wrote an Op-Ed about the need for Emergency Cash Relief to avoid a new Great Depression. Congress get your act together - for the sake of our country and millions of families. #EmergencyMoneyForThePeople https://t.co/RSAaZczWWh— Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) July 2, 2020
As he watched the statue of Christopher Columbus come tumbling down after standing for almost 90 years outside the Minnesota State Capitol, Tucker Carlson wondered aloud why Republican senators wanted to cancel the Italian navigator and his holiday.
By Kenya Evelyn @ TheGuardian.com, July 1
Health experts are warning that young people of color face a growing threat from the coronavirus pandemic as young Americans drive record-setting outbreaks in several US states.
The decision reversed a lower court’s ruling that had temporarily halted publication of the book by the president’s niece, but it didn’t address whether she violated a confidentiality agreement.
Breaking News: A New York appellate judge ruled on Wednesday that the publisher Simon & Schuster could go ahead with its plans to release a tell-all book by Mary Trump, the niece of President Trump https://t.co/q65RxxgP2Z
I don’t think it’s a coincidence that many of the highest-profile and irresponsible celebrity racial justice warriors are mixed race, half white and half black.
NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace (white dad, black mom) just joined former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick (black dad, white mom, white adopted family), former Empire star Jussie Smollett (white dad, black mom), Grey’s Anatomy star Jesse Williams (black dad, white mom) and Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard (black dad, white mom) as a fiery outspoken leader on racial justice.
I have no interest in diminishing the viewpoint of mixed-race people classified as black. But that worldview is oftentimes inconsistent with those of us not from a mixed heritage.
A great YouTube account my friend introduced me to. The creator goes to underprivileged neighborhoods across America, filming and sometimes interviewing residents https://t.co/TDOZqyznp5 may be of interest to @Chris_arnade— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) July 1, 2020
So school's out for
summer until at least next year? As well as day care. So at least one parent must stay home...
New study of COVID in children finds children can spread virus as easily as adults. Therefore, kids are equal vectors for transmission.
(Good interview by @ashishkjha). #covid19 pic.twitter.com/zaXFbFC6e0
“The amendments that would allow Putin to run for 2 more 6-year terms in 2024 and 2030 are part of a package of constitutional changes that also outlaw same-sex marriage, mention ‘a belief in God as a core value’ and emphasize the primacy of Russian law over international norms.” https://t.co/Sicu0LC7F3— Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) July 1, 2020
The 13th Amendment outlawed slavery—with one big caveat: “except as a punishment for a crime.” For a century and half, that’s been used to re-enslave American citizens (disproportionately black men). So I’m introducing a Constitutional amendment to end this abomination.— Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) July 1, 2020
Deleting and reposting this WaPo story because their own language in their tweets changed, to reflect it’s the effects of virus mitigation https://t.co/w01ZeKzfMI— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) July 1, 2020
In terms of the decision made, this is worthy of note:
Note to self; The next time I am brought to trial to defend my actions, maybe I won't send out messages to social media to have the judge killed.
by moat on Tue, 06/30/2020 - 6:52pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 5:46pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 7:14pm
Takeaway line: "IG noted someone left the top off the Sharpie to make forensics nigh impossible. Trump official countered it was just Mike Pompeo trying to get high."
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 9:06pm
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 9:28pm
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 9:30pm
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 9:32pm
Mueller update analysis
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 9:42pm