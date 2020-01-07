Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
I don’t think it’s a coincidence that many of the highest-profile and irresponsible celebrity racial justice warriors are mixed race, half white and half black.
NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace (white dad, black mom) just joined former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick (black dad, white mom, white adopted family), former Empire star Jussie Smollett (white dad, black mom), Grey’s Anatomy star Jesse Williams (black dad, white mom) and Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard (black dad, white mom) as a fiery outspoken leader on racial justice.
I have no interest in diminishing the viewpoint of mixed-race people classified as black. But that worldview is oftentimes inconsistent with those of us not from a mixed heritage.
Today some of the most strident media voices on race fit one of two categories or both: 1) They’re mixed race; 2) They’re in a mixed-race relationship.
Race is a complicated, confusing and dangerous subject. We’ve turned leadership of the conversation over to athletes, celebrities and the conflicted. No wonder we can’t find common ground.
If you see a Whitlock byline, it is often best to pass it by. Whitlock is an idiot who could not make it at Fox Sports.
Whitlock argued Liberals were trying to shut down the NFL because black people were too successful
Whitlock called LeBron James ratchet and ghetto
If you use the Google and input Whitlock is an idiot, you will find many articles about the stupidity of Jason Whitlock
Edit to add:
Smollett is the guy who claimed two white supremacist assaulted him. Smollett appeared on a show with a nearly all-black cast and wasn't a major character. The immediate question was how white supremacists could know Smollett. Smollett left the noose on his neck. The response was to wait for the investigation. Smollett is alleged to have paid two black guys to stage an assault. This guy is a person that Whitlock lists as a major activist. The only reason to read Whitlock is to be able to understand what insane statement accounts for the attacks you hear are occurring on social media.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 12:58pm
Ad hominem. Really? So what you are saying is that because he is a sports writer who criticizes Liberals that that cancels his perspective as a Black man?
I tend to read things that sound interesting and/or new-to-me before looking to see who wrote them. Sometimes I do not check bylines at all even if I clip excerpts. And I sincerely hope that I never, ever discount an interesting insight or a good idea because of who said or wrote it. I know at least I try not to. Even things you write that I read.
by EmmaZahn on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 1:15pm
Simply providing background.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 2:39pm
Same thing as went on here.
First you gotta ask "which side are you on?" in order to decide whether words are worth reading or listening to.
Rmrd isn't the only one who does it on Dag. I've been disappointed sometimes by NCD's "Republicans are teh evil" team thing sometimes. In my opinion, he did that recently here by looking up a Brit writer and then deciding "she's just like a Republican" and peg her into his frame as having an evil agenda, so not worth listening to, I guess.
I especially find it offensive the way rmrd uses it, though, because he uses it to rationalize why those with black skin are heretics to "the black community." To keep up the hope that all people with black skin think alike.
NCD at least limits his tribe that is trustworthy to ideological choice. Rmrd does it by skin color, then has to splain himself out of the outliers all the time as not having an agenda that's worthy of their skin color.
I am getting real sick of the left's racism, can you tell? People are dying and they want to define each other further by skin color, harden those lines.
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 4:15pm
I post on the World of Warcraft forums and when you do you get a pic of an avatar of one of your characters in the game. So you're a troll, or an elf, or an undead, or a human etc. Funniest thing is people will do the same thing there. Discount what you've posted based on the completely fictitious picture next to your name.
by ocean-kat on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 5:00pm
there is a very good reason the privacy of voting booths is sacrosant and votes do not have your name on them.
It is unfortunate that because of corruption the names of donors to politicians had to be made public.
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 5:20pm
AA, the protests are multiethnic. The point about Whitlock is that he is a well known nitwit. That is one reason that he lost his job at Fox Sports. He listed Smollet as a justice warrior. Once Smollet came out with the noose story, the black community expressed doubts. Smollett is not a justice warrior.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2019/02/17/i-doubted-jussie-smollett-it-breaks-my-heart-that-i-might-be-right/
There is an active multiracial movement in place. You are in a bubble.
I read Loury, Chatterton Williams, Coleman Hughes, Mc Whorter, etc. I disagree with their arguments.
People are dying. People are fighting voter suppression to effect change in November. Police are killing at a minimum one unarmed black Pearson a month. That is not a priority for you. People are working on personal payouts to people impacted by COVID. People are working to deliver care to communities at high risk of COVID. People are also working to bring down statues honoring traitors. Many things are in motion. So far, all I have seen yo do is sit on the sidelines and complain.
200K people in Oklahoma are getting health care.
People are fighting for access to mail in voting.
Mississippi is changing its flag.
Multiple pieces in motion.
You post and complain.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 5:01pm
Sheez, when New Hampshire won all those Super Bowls, they thanked their fans. Someone has to cheer and hiss. This isnt a job for the faint of heart (and OK's already mentioned his coronary hurdles). So here's especially to the ones in the bleachers, the cheap seats. We need every voice, stomping feet.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 5:18pm
Emma, I suspect we could if we wanted really shrink rmrd's "black community" into a very small group by posting unacceptable thought patterns by people with black skin. Unfortunately, that would probably make me miserable. Yes, I too like to judge words via words and not political correctness purity testing.
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 4:27pm