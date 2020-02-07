Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
By Kenya Evelyn @ TheGuardian.com, July 1
Health experts are warning that young people of color face a growing threat from the coronavirus pandemic as young Americans drive record-setting outbreaks in several US states.
Data from the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC) has shown the majority of coronavirus hospitalizations among Black and Latino Americans are of those under the age of 50.
“The risk is multifold because young people are more often susceptible to the same conditions that increase the risk of exposure, including working on the frontlines,” said Dr Mary T Bassett, director of the Center for Health and Human Rights at Harvard University and New York City’s former health commissioner.
Bassett, along with researchers Jarvis Chen and Nancy Krieger, released a working paper exposing the “magnitude of mortality inequities” in young adults, which she said was “a missing part of the conversation about racial disparities” [....]
Remarks by Surgeon General Adams April 10, 2020 from Coronavirus Task Force Briefing transcript @ WhiteHouse.gov:
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 1:13am
But he said "Big Mama"! He said "Pop-Pop"!
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 3:40am
Does Jerome's Massa wear a mask?
Anybody here seen Jerome lately?
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 7:18am
He was cancelled, no? Didnt use the right pronouns.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 8:16am
Jerome "cancelled" himself. If he was an effective prop, Trump and Pence would have kept him.
The issue of ethnic minority youth not heeding warnings is precisely an issue of youth.
Young people feel indestructible
They will crowd bars and beaches.
Young Evangelicals will come to a crowded church where UV light will magically kill COVID.
They will give us a religious message that Aunt Jemima was freed so an image in her honor could be placed on a box of pancake mix.
There are two separate issues.
Jerome was an ineffective messenger
Young people don't think they will die.
A juvenile diabetic or asthmatic will often forget to take their medication despite being hospitalized for the effects of not taking medication
BTW, Jerome sucked big time.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 8:53am
Dr. Adams was trying to instruct people of color in the extra danger they were facing. Cornel West and Shaun King can say crazy shit fór years and dont get cancelled, despite being largely ridiculous. Kanye West May get ridiculed, but people still buy his albums despite being a Trump suckup. Dr. Adams, whatever his record, tried to communicate something important from his soul, his own experience. He got butchered. Now only idiots and people with no real power will speak up. Congrats - another unforced error. Run along and praise BLM on how well they're doing. Defunding the police - effing briliant. Granny on crutches must be thrilled.
(no, he didnt "cancel himself" - a gang came for him and took out his kneecaps. yeah, orating while Black - that's a sin, right?)
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 9:04am
By your definition, our dear brother Cornel was "canceled" after criticizing President Obama. Now Brother West is back on PBS, etc. So much for cancel culture.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 9:23am
No, Buckwheat has that Al Sharpton street hustle Vibe. Cancel only happens to too white Uncle Toms.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 9:50am
Are you calling Cornel West "Buckwheat"?
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 9:52am
Doesnt everyone?
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 10:15am
Can you provide links?
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 10:18am
It was a question, not an offer to be your research assistant.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 10:25am
Yeah, right.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 10:28am
hah, good one
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 3:43pm
"The Root" crowd's reaction to the Dr.'s remarks was sickeningly political.
If Jesse Jackson had added similar shtick to a speech, they would have been defending him.
The Dr. took a position in which several times he had to sell his soul to make Trump pleased with him.
In this case he decided instead to be brave and go against administration narrative and speak his mind, precisely because the topic was so serious and involved his own "tribe."
A lesson in keeping an open mind and not presuming that just because someone works under a political enemy, they are always against you.
Making everything political can kill. Look at what's happening to some red states right now. The political divisiveness is literally killing people. Another win for the Russian trolls.
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 3:56pm
How hard would it be to instead look back on the Dr.'s little speech and say that while he has mostly been an Uncle Tom to Trump, in this one case he did a very brave and good thing?
The mystery: why did most people react well to Romney showing approval of BLM by joining a march instead of dissing him too? Was it because he proved his chops as sincere with his vote to impeach? Or because he's attacked by Trump all the time, you've got to support him, no matter what? I suspect it is the latter. As if life is a football game and you are a hardcore fan of one team. Since Trump doesn't attack the Dr., he must be suspect at all times.
And oh how the Troll Drumpf plays this. You are either on Team Drumpf or you're not. The actual issues don't matter.
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 4:22pm
This Is not your parents' flu.
https://digbysblog.net/2020/07/what-the-autopsies-are-showing/
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 6:33am