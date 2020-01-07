Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
I don’t think it’s a coincidence that many of the highest-profile and irresponsible celebrity racial justice warriors are mixed race, half white and half black.
NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace (white dad, black mom) just joined former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick (black dad, white mom, white adopted family), former Empire star Jussie Smollett (white dad, black mom), Grey’s Anatomy star Jesse Williams (black dad, white mom) and Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard (black dad, white mom) as a fiery outspoken leader on racial justice.
I have no interest in diminishing the viewpoint of mixed-race people classified as black. But that worldview is oftentimes inconsistent with those of us not from a mixed heritage.
Today some of the most strident media voices on race fit one of two categories or both: 1) They’re mixed race; 2) They’re in a mixed-race relationship.
Race is a complicated, confusing and dangerous subject. We’ve turned leadership of the conversation over to athletes, celebrities and the conflicted. No wonder we can’t find common ground.
Comments
If you see a Whitlock byline, it is often best to pass it by. Whitlock is an idiot who could not make it at Fox Sports.
Previously
https://deadspin.com/why-is-the-wall-street-journal-letting-jason-whitlock-u-1797951767
Whitlock argued Liberals were trying to shut down the NFL because black people were too successful
https://www.barstoolsports.com/blog/838243/noted-idiot-jason-whitlock-thinks-liberals-are-trying-to-shut-down-the-nfl-because-black-people-are-successful
Whitlock called LeBron James ratchet and ghetto
https://www.complex.com/sports/2018/08/marcellus-wiley-jason-whitlock-lebron-james-ratchet-and-ghetto
If you use the Google and input Whitlock is an idiot, you will find many articles about the stupidity of Jason Whitlock
Edit to add:
Smollett is the guy who claimed two white supremacist assaulted him. Smollett appeared on a show with a nearly all-black cast and wasn't a major character. The immediate question was how white supremacists could know Smollett. Smollett left the noose on his neck. The response was to wait for the investigation. Smollett is alleged to have paid two black guys to stage an assault. This guy is a person that Whitlock lists as a major activist. The only reason to read Whitlock is to be able to understand what insane statement accounts for the attacks you hear are occurring on social media.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 12:58pm
Ad hominem. Really? So what you are saying is that because he is a sports writer who criticizes Liberals that that cancels his perspective as a Black man?
I tend to read things that sound interesting and/or new-to-me before looking to see who wrote them. Sometimes I do not check bylines at all even if I clip excerpts. And I sincerely hope that I never, ever discount an interesting insight or a good idea because of who said or wrote it. I know at least I try not to. Even things you write that I read.
by EmmaZahn on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 1:15pm
Simply providing background.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 2:39pm