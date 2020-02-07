By Kenya Evelyn @ TheGuardian.com, July 1

Health experts are warning that young people of color face a growing threat from the coronavirus pandemic as young Americans drive record-setting outbreaks in several US states.

Data from the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC) has shown the majority of coronavirus hospitalizations among Black and Latino Americans are of those under the age of 50.

“The risk is multifold because young people are more often susceptible to the same conditions that increase the risk of exposure, including working on the frontlines,” said Dr Mary T Bassett, director of the Center for Health and Human Rights at Harvard University and New York City’s former health commissioner.

Bassett, along with researchers Jarvis Chen and Nancy Krieger, released a working paper exposing the “magnitude of mortality inequities” in young adults, which she said was “a missing part of the conversation about racial disparities” [....]