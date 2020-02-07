Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
By Kenya Evelyn @ TheGuardian.com, July 1
Health experts are warning that young people of color face a growing threat from the coronavirus pandemic as young Americans drive record-setting outbreaks in several US states.
Data from the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC) has shown the majority of coronavirus hospitalizations among Black and Latino Americans are of those under the age of 50.
“The risk is multifold because young people are more often susceptible to the same conditions that increase the risk of exposure, including working on the frontlines,” said Dr Mary T Bassett, director of the Center for Health and Human Rights at Harvard University and New York City’s former health commissioner.
Bassett, along with researchers Jarvis Chen and Nancy Krieger, released a working paper exposing the “magnitude of mortality inequities” in young adults, which she said was “a missing part of the conversation about racial disparities” [....]
Comments
Remarks by Surgeon General Adams April 10, 2020 from Coronavirus Task Force Briefing transcript @ WhiteHouse.gov:
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 1:13am
But he said "Big Mama"! He said "Pop-Pop"!
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 3:40am
Does Jerome's Massa wear a mask?
Anybody here seen Jerome lately?
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 7:18am
He was cancelled, no? Didnt use the right pronouns.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 8:16am
This Is not your parents' flu.
https://digbysblog.net/2020/07/what-the-autopsies-are-showing/
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 6:33am