    Protests concerning the death of George Floyd started at the end of May

    By artappraiser on Sun, 06/28/2020 - 7:30pm |

    Comments

    This reporter in Utah did his own independent work on it using the best data he could find, and seemed to take a very objective approach, And he found little evidence of the outdoor protests affecting infection numbers


    by artappraiser on Mon, 06/29/2020 - 2:17am

    Did Floyd Protests Lead to a Virus Surge (in NYC)? Here’s What We Know

    Epidemiologists have braced for a surge of coronavirus cases. But it has not come yet.

    By Joseph Goldstein @ NYTimes.com/NewYork, July 1

    For more than two months, the authorities had been urging New Yorkers to stay indoors and keep their distance from others. But after the police killed George Floyd in Minneapolis, tens of thousands of New Yorkers poured into the streets, day and night, to protest police brutality and racism.

    Epidemiologists braced for a surge of new coronavirus cases. But it has not come yet.

    On May 27, the day before the protests began in New York City, some 754 Covid-19 cases were diagnosed, according to the city’s Department of Health. That was the last time the city recorded more than 700 cases on a single day.

    By the end of the first week of protests, the city was recording slightly more than 500 cases a day. By the end of the second week of protests, the case counts were in the low 400s or high 300s a day. They’ve continued to drop slightly. According to revised numbers the city released on Wednesday, the last time New York City recorded more than 300 cases was on June 23.

    “We’ve been looking very closely at the number of positive cases every day to see if there is an uptick in the context of the protests,” Ted Long, executive director of the city’s contact tracing program, said. “We have not seen that.”

    In interviews, several epidemiologists expressed either surprise or relief, and offered theories for what occurred. This is what we know: [....]


    by artappraiser on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 12:17am

    Latest Comments

    more